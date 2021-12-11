The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 11 to Nov. 5:
2303 Triple Crown Way, Johnny and Martha Wahl to Michael Madison, $170,000
6378 Valley Brook Trace, Paul and Ruth Yeckering to Duane and Bridgett Ward, $182,000
2924 Bittel Road, Vicki Moss to Lawrence and Pauline McCubbins, $176,000
2837 Summer Point Court, Jonathan and Beth Robertson to Zachary Davis and Lara Batts, $239,900
829 Gardenside Drive, Mary Wedding to K&D Developments LLC and JMS LLC, $71,000
248 Riverside Drive, Karen Cole to Janet and Francis Johnson, $285,000
1409 Jackson St., Timothy Ashworth to Anna Lopez, $77,500
429 Locust Court, Kalyn Fox and Adam Forkner to Trent and Emily Cummings, $205,500
1518 Springdale Drive, Virginia and Jody Howard to Kyra Robinson and Benjamin Goetz, $190,900
6440 Cherry Lane, Jeremy Ladnier and Amy Ladnier to Angela Lacefield, $105,000
2440 Hunt Ave., Elizabeth and Miles Mallette to Nicholas Morris, $135,500
6425 Autumn Valley Trace, Nicholeas and Patricia Young to Seth and Kirsten Wheatley, $200,000
5552 Kentucky 1514, Luther and Mary Hamilton to Preston McCarthy, $103,000
164 Tennyson Drive, Joseph and Rachel Hall to Jimmie Lantrip Jr. to Alisha Lantrip, $129,000
5667 Kentucky 142, Brian and Dana Howard to Sarah and Aaron Bullington, $370,000
6550 Autumn Creek, estate of Zelda Hundley to Frances Gaddis, $260,900
6815 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eric and Carrie Vogt, $292,645
6679 Thoreau Village, estate of Martine Thompson to Rodney and Linda Humphrey, $99,000
712 Rand Road, Whitney and Jonathan Sheriff to Parker and Lexy Johnson, $124,900
2118 Village Run, Susan Sheperson to Patrick and Alma Ward, $142,000
6848 Creekview Court E., Noel and Karianne Steen to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $294,500
6848 Creekview Court E., Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Jean Paul, $294,500
611 E. 22nd St., Chris and Rebecca Richards to Kyle and Kera Tignor, $205,000
3265 S. Hampton Road, Jordan and April Lanham to Thomas and Elizabeth Johnson, $325,000
5677 Kentucky 56, Ethan and Wendy Price to James and Amy Hartz, $370,000
1421 Center St., Cathy Henderson to Pranjel LLC, $20,000
720 Stone St., Kenneth Robb to Loucas Papalouca, $60,000
684 Greenbriar St., Karen Weise to Tracy Gamblin, $125,900
3866 Little Bluestem Drive, Barry and Beth Eckstein to Weston Howe, $370,000
3038 Sterling Court, Marian Hawes and Elizabeth Calkins to Karen Cole, $158,000
3807 Green Valley Road, Kenny and Catherine Malone to Haley and Nicholas Ochoa, $217,800
2927 Daviess St., estate of Jean Cissna to Kelsey Cissna, $64,000
800 Crabtree Ave., Murphy’s Investments LLC to Mitzi Autry, $225,000
2397 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kenny and Cathy Malone, $257,400
603 Maple St., C&D Property Management LLC to Lesley Henderson and Brandon Morris, $83,900
2440 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Vincent and Carla Tanner, $277,655
Farm property on Luther Taylor Road, Jane Marksberry and Carl Ringwall to Nancy Collins and others, $722,500 for one-half interest for three parcels
62 acres of farm property on Milton Road, Jane Marksberry and Carl Ringwall to Nancy Collins and others, $722,500 for one-half interest for three parcels
126.828 acres of farm property on Milton Road, Jane Marksberry and Carl Ringwall to Nancy Collins and others, $722,500 for one-half interest for three parcels
4024 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4105 Mayflower Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4040 Nina Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4041 Nina Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4101 Nina Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4111 Nina Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4032 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4033 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4042 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4043 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4102 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4103 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4112 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4113 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4122 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
4123 Pinta Drive, Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
224 Resolution Way Massie-Clark Development Co. to Jagoe Homes Inc., $680,000 for 17 properties
2442 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2442 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Eddie and Cheryle Floyd, $276,275
918 Deer Haven Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Charles Goode, $81,000
2525 Bittel Road, Jonathan Booker to Roeth Hawk Rentals LLC, $95,000
350 Industrial Drive, Phillip Clark to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $139,000
330 Industrial Drive, SWJ Enterprises LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $150,500
340 Industrial Drive, Tom and Myra Weis to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $185,000
5485 Ruidoso Loop, Sonia Marksberry to Bianca and Andrew Pierce, $10,000
7036 McPherson Road, Kevin and Elizabeth Williams to Austin Reel, $267,000
4135 Yewells Landing W., Stephanie Crumpton to MJ’s Real Estate LLC, $160,000
6430 Alvey Bridge Road, David and Angela Thompson to Lance and Sarah Osborne, $430,500
6401 Summit Drive, Amber Calloway to Matthew Ruark and Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, $335,000
2315 Woodstone Court, Anna and Steven Ambs to Christopher and Rachel Muncy, $349,900
4082 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nicholeas and Patricia Young, $293,585
6387 Valley Brook Trace, Daniel and Lori Payne to Cody and Lindsey Worthington, $189,900
1 Club Grounds Drive, Jo Neudecker to James Gordon Jr. and Rebecca Gordon, $450,000
1759 Sterling Valley Drive, Michael Warner to William and Beth Ryan, $35,000
Farm property on Kentucky 1207, Winn Leasing Corp. to Loco Properties LLC, $235,000
Residential property on Ben Ford Road, Winn Leasing Corp. to Loco Properties LLC, $10,000
1445 Old Ben Ford Road, Winn Leasing Corp. to Loco Properties LLC, $155,000
3305 Taylor Road E., Mar-Gene LLC and others to Josh and Aubrie Mitchell, $475,000
3323 Allen St., N&G Legacy Estates LLC to Shannon McLimore, $170,000
2017 W. Second St., Paula Pedley-Bittel and Anthony Bittel Jr., to Eric Hayden, $200,000 for 60% interest
6648 Autumn Creek, Kimberly and Gary Peak to Morgan and Austin Girten, $254,900
6468 Valley Brook Trace, Haley and Kolten Salmon to Madison and Madelynne Tramill, $199,000
2874 Turfway Drive, Yamir Salas and Haydee Flores to Kimberly and Gary Peak, $285,000
10436 Kentucky 662, John Neff to Jared Millay, $160,900
4423 Wilderness Trace, Ricki and Julie Hobgood to Jason and Lisa Boone, $540,000
5466 Meadow Grove Drive, Cory and Ashley Prewitt to Stephanie Cumpton, $299,900
5529 Woodcrest Lane, Daniel and Nancy Couden to Cory and Brooke Prewitt, $544,900
Farm property on Haynes Station Road, Barnard Family Farm LLC to Beyke Farmland LLC, $274,861
1709 Booth Ave., Douglas and Janice Bratcher to Melody Rafferty, $40,000
1729 Prince Ave., William and Ruth Phillips to Keith Knott and Julie Taylor, $25,000
313 Links Cove, Carolyn Schocke to Donald and Faye Neel, $292,000
4849 Sturbridge Place, Darryl and Joy Griffith to Devin Taylor Inc. and David Phelps Realty, $75,000
Farm property on Lyddane Bridge Road, Alice Wilson and others to John and Mary McNulty, $964,532
6087 Kentucky 144, Donna McDaniel and others to Mark Irby and Barbara Morris-Irby, $20,000
6073 Kentucky 144, Donna McDaniel and others to Thelma Irby, $130,000
6841 Valley Brook Trace, Jonathan and Crystal Williamson to Chad and Ashley Miles, $332,500
1701 Sanctuary, Amber Owens and Ryan Witte to Billy-Clyde and Hope Childress, $405,000
3620 Thruston Dermont Road, Daniel Hildenbrandt to Paul and Emily Johnson, $104,500
4426 Scotty Lane, Chad and Ashley Miles to Lee and Vickie Rhodes, $208,000
521 Suffolk Drive, David and Ann Crabtree to Michael Decker, $225,000
2521 Avenue of the Parks, Billy-Clyde and Hope Childress to Samuel Smith, $290,000
4001 Hawthorne Drive, Erica Schroader to Kiranaben and Manubhai Patel, $127,000
4414 Wayne Bridge Road, Clarence and Connie Fairchild to Joshua Fairchild and Clarence Fairchild, $635 for one-one hundreth interest
Residential property on Ed Foster Road, estate of Joseph Flaherty to Don Shuler, $4,000
1516 E. 20th St., estate of Joseph Flaherty to Henry Willner, $18,000
5000 Bridgewood, JR Aquisitions LLC to Dennis and Lynn Riley, $89,900
5221 Kentucky 56, Erin and Michael Wegrzyn to Andie and Summer Jump, $160,900
712 Daviess St., Zedes Properties LLC to Glen and Sarah Robinson, $185,000
4135 Hayden Park Drive, Barbara Jones to James and Barbard Barr, $245,000 for two parcels
4147 Hayden Park Drive, Barbara Jones to James and Barbard Barr, $245,000 for two parcels
1511 Dean Ave., William Conley III and Acacia Conley to Neal and Esther Kelley, $262,000
2513 Needles Court, Jeanie Underhill to Stephen Perry, $205,000
2686 Heartland Greens Pointe, Larry Alsip and Toni Casoli to SJJB Holdings LLC, $192,000
2350 Wilson Lane, Space Sloth LLC to Shane and Theresa Hemenway, $135,000
7188 Joseph Court, Christopher and Kristen Goodman to Rebecca Payne and Amanda Payne, $150,000
7070 Masonville Habit Road, Thomas Sacra to Shawn Higgs, $95,000
2930 Tanglewood Drive, Bonnie A. Herman Family Irrevocable Trust to Joseph Brackett, $169,900
4920 Veach Road, estate of James Watts to Chad and Leslie Watts, $534,500
1407 Alexander Ave., Dianne Brown to Mena Mekaiel, $105,000
115 E. Parrish Ave., Jennifer Wright and Robert Wright III to Connie Mayes, $25,000
1213 Daviess St., Jane Tooley to Jordan Tong and Caleb Potter, $124,000
1301 Daviess St., ABC Rental Center Inc. to City of Owensboro, $350,000
6527 Brookwood Drive, Christopher Marbry and Amanda Coburn to Erica Schroader, $190,000
2512 Middleground Drive, estate of William Vessels to Stephanie and Joseph Lester, $179,000
2800 Kentucky 279 S., Timothy and Naimeh Pearl to Matthew and Amanda Daniels, $56,000
2290 Monrow Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Justin Rightmyer and Gary Jarvis, $318,805
6432 Autumn Valley Trace, Ryan Foreman and Gregory Foreman II to Charles Rockhold III and Patricia Rockhold, $192,000
1426 Pearl St., Richard and Jill Jones to Glenn and Jaime Forsythe, $135,000 for two parcels
1425 Triplett St., Richard and Jill Jones to Glenn and Jaime Forsythe, $135,000 for two parcels
6500 Kentucky 60 W., Larry and Mary Beighle to Richard Schrecker, $15,000
2901 Kentucky 140 E., Freeman and Ruth Ezell and others to Brian and Jaime Evrard, $50,000
1506 Tamarack Road, Ronald and Debra Fuqua and others to Veteran Properties LLC, $130,000
1108 W. 12th St., Patricia Nation to Jerry and Carol Wallace, $125,000
1508 W. Fifth St., estate of Gilbert Mitchell to Amrik Jammu, $25,000
7961 Kentucky 2830, Patty Pierce and others to RDS Inc., $230,000
1739 Freeman Ave., Laura Lindsey to Eric and Katherine Higdon, $290,000
4127 McIntire Crossing, Connor Smith to Christopher and Hannah Tyson, $178,000
2130 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2130 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Corey and Anna Willis, $219,005
2820 W. Fourth St., Greater Yelvington Investments LLC to TGED LLC, $60,000
4636 Arborgate Drive, James and Sherrie West to Ethan and Wendy Price, $390,000
3433 Bold Forbes Way, Margaret Moorman to Theresa Tudor, $199,000
6306 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard’s Development LLP, $45,000
3800 Brentwood Drive, RFI III LLC to B&L Rentals LLC, $875,000
4416 Hunters Trace, Hunter Dowell to Sasha and Haley Smith, $204,000
2232 Twenty Grand Ave., Phyllis Howard to Lowry Investment Group LLC, $149,900
2111 Graham Lane E., Kayla Lee to Natasha Payne, $143,000
3136 Kentucky 142, Miranda and Jeff Sumner to Regina Stallings, $187,900
1507 Center St., William Carter to Alexis Ramirez, $85,500
3826 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Barry and Beth Eckstein, $397,260
4122 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Steven and Lattesa Ott, $260,620
1629 Chapel Lane, Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Gary Austin, $205,000
6236 Brookstone Place, Amber and Theron Allen to Stephen Hook, $235,500
613 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Carol Taylor, $330,200
710 Tamarack Road, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Veteran Properties LLC, $116,000
2235 N. Wintergreen Loop, Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC to Debra and Geary Cooney, $239,900
3312 Grist Court, Betty Witham to Kathy Morton, $129,900
6534 Waterford Place, Charles and Ruth Horn to Jeremy Ladnier and Amy Phelps, $300,000
2315 Fairway Drive, Charles and Joan King to Peggy Armeni, $159,900
2348 Monrow Ave., Monica and Jeffery Davis to Hubert Robertson Jr. and Davita Robertson, $259,900
6563 Harmony Drive, Nathan and Ashley Tuggle to Zachary Duneghy, $145,000
2692 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ryan and Yvette Ducharme, $205,804
620 W. 15th St., John Hauser to Aurora Anderson, $220,000
3952 Brookfield Drive, Randy Bartlett to Brian and Cherie Brooks, $235,000
2145 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2145 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nathan and Christine Johnson, $235,810
108 E. 23rd St., estate of Jerry Huff to L. Steven Castlen Rentals LLC, $82,500
3512 Jefferson St., Glenn Thompson to Sam Thompson and others, $24,000 for one-fifth interest
9567 Kentucky 815, Rebecca Whittaker and Larry Adkins to George Sikes, $135,000 for two parcels
9605 Kentucky 815, Rebecca Whittaker and Larry Adkins to George Sikes, $135,000 for two parcels
4615 Kentucky 554, Roxanne Sparks to Julie Towery, $75,000
3877 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Lauren Fitzmaurice, $315,065
2647 Dellwood Valley Lane., Ryan and Megan Maher to Clayton Hagan, $290,000
3160 Harness Loop, Eric and Katherine Higdon to John Hauser, $228,000
721 Jed Place, Geary and Debra Cooney to Trice and Susan Troutman, $109,900
4212 Scotty Lane, Steven and Vickie Poteat to Rhoads Investments LLC, $180,000
2306 Kentucky 81, Larry and Cathy Cobb to Crabtree Holdings LLC, $920,000
302 E. 21st St., Sandra Hartz to Ernest and Gina Williams, $44,000
1717 Prince Ave., Garrett and Taylor Wathen to Patricia Matthews, $102,000
7283 Kentucky 56, Kimberly Booker to David and Kathy Pruden, $130,000
2024 Trillium Gardens, Wanda Luellen to Sheila Head, $185,000
653 Carter Road, Mary Stearsman and others to Amy Meredith, $92,500
3010 Cravens Ave., Hubert Robinson Jr. and Davita Robinson to Lydia and Brian Carey, $129,900
701 Live Oak Place, estate of Margaret Anderson to Dale and Pauline Brock and others, $180,000
1401 E. Parrish Ave., Jewell Faught to Aaron and Angela Jones, $5,000
6395 Kentucky 762, Stephen Buckner and others to Olania Browning, $185,000
5369 Old Hartford Road, Robert Wilson and others to Deer Valley Subdivision LLC, $879,760
428 Wing Ave., David and Melissa Boarman to Benjamin Wolter, $84,000
1311 W. 12th St., Christine and Mark Blandford to Joshua and Eva Rickard, $151,000
2566 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2566 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Constance Revlett, $273,445
2900 Daviess St., Megan Rittmeyer to Bethany Vincent, $133,000
9 Quail Ridge Court Apt. A, Peggy Armeni to Sheryl Beard, $160,000
4127 Red Clover Road, Chad and Heather Gray to Peter and Taia Powell, $397,000
8658 Crisp Road, Clayton Hagan to Craig and Keilan Roberts, $179,900
2202 W. Fifth St., Sandra Sorrells to Delia Campos, $27,000
6875 Kentucky 1389, Robert and Kelly Redmond to Blake and Andrea Edge, $330,000
3647 Forward Pass, N. Viola Murphy to Stephen Perez, $180,000
1813 Freeman Ave., Suzy Wright to Katherine Settle, $147,500
1903 Old Henderson Road, T. Kelly Properties LLC to James McCarty, $147,500
2202 Bluff Ave., Houston Martin to Teresa Boyt, $45,000
2510 Palomino Place, Terry and Kristy Cooney to Christopher and Kristin Goodman, $269,900
3135 Wrights Landing Road, Jonathan and Becky Brandle to Mason Brandle, $104,000
6807 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6807 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hannah and Clint Harper, $247,840
1708 Maple Ave., estate of Hilda Nance to Julie Ferguson, $174,000
6814 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6814 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Wondall Bates Jr., $328,350
9435 Kentucky 231, Greater Vision Baptist Church Inc. to Kenneth and Robyn Shaver, $360,000
3901 Greenfield Lane, Leah Lord to Rebecca Givan, $194,900
4106 Rudy Martin Drive, Yolanda Butts to Janet Irwin, $150,000
2544 Heartland Greens Pointe, Norman Hayden Jr. and Katina Hayden to Bradley Hagan, $199,900
5506 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Norman and Katina Hayden, $307,556
1913 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James Smith III, $438,645
881 Plum St., Donald and Iris Brown to Timothy Collier, $4,500 for two parcels
1135 W. Ninth St., Donald and Iris Brown to Timothy Collier, $4,500 for two parcels
1517 Roosevelt Road, Josephine Woodward to Mary Burton and David Towery, $173,750
209 W. Fourth St., George and Glinda Thacker and others to E.T. Cardinal Investments LLC, $365,000
Farm property on Ballard Road, McCarty Siblings Farm LLC to Norman Hayden & Sons Dozer Service Inc., $600,000
8529 Kentucky 815, Benjamin and Sarah Andriakos to Yolanda Butts, $13,000
2507 Landing Terrace, Bruce and Rebecca Treon to Gary and Tammy Schroader, $200,000
2006 Griffith Place E., Ella York and Gordon Wilcher to Charles and Ruth Horn, $399,000
2860 Silver Creek Loop, Timothy and Cheryl Ross to Melanie Nesler, $348,500
2832 Middleground Drive W., Walter Lee to James Payne, $169,900
409 Maple Ave., James Payne and William Bruner, $193,000
1316 W. 15th St., Cody and Chanda Bender to Aryanne and Jeremy Brailsford and others, $198,000
4245 Kentucky 554, Sharon Crisp to Stephen and Paige Crisp, $175,000
11420 Kentucky 56, estate of Robert Keown to Joseph Wathen Jr., $74,900
2234 Bertke Court, MBA Investments LLC to Paul Steven Worrell Special Needs Trust, $130,000
1910 McCulloch Ave., B&D Stone Properties LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $50,000
100 Maple St., Joseph and Marquita Frakes to Jayslynn Serrano, $29,000
1144 Yelvington Lane, David and Robin Spurrier to Luis Figueroa and Cindy Alvarez, $8,000
2573 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2573 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Corey and Tammi Jones, $239,645
2416 Twenty Grand Ave., Debbie Clark to Chadwick and Ashley Costello, $217,000
708 Booth Ave., estate of Mary Brunner to Thla Hmung and Tial Sui, $179,900
4611 Strickland Drive, Kelley Chappell to David Watkins, $190,000
1229 Werner Ave., Dillon SEP Properties LLC to Rodger and Amy Brumley, $148,900
501 Maplewood Drive, James and Elizabeth Byrne to Randall Turner, $120,000
1255 Laurel Drive, Julie Burg to Amber and Theron Allen, $353,900
6844 Creekview Court E., Matthew and Erin Leonard to Derek and Terri Wilson, $240,000
240 Cinderella Drive, Aaron Hall to Michael Owens Jr. and Tammy Owens, $179,100
5919 Macedonia Road, Satterfield Enterprises LLC to Kindra and Chase Cartwright, $186,700
409 W. Eighth St., Gary and Cathy Grundhoefer to Dana and Mark Minton, $130,000
205 W. Fourth St., George and Glenda Thacker to E.T. Cardinal Investments LLC, $200,000
527 Bolivar St., Ken and Delma Hutchins and others to Buttered Taters Enterprises LLC, $19,000
6113 Fairmont Court, Matthew and Amanda Wilson to Deanna and Leslie Wiggins, $435,000
2881 Silver Creek Loop, Derek and Terri Wilson to Jill Atherton, $255,000
330 Ben Ford Road, Leslie and Deanna Wiggins to Lisa and David Kost, $317,000
2808 S. Griffith Ave., Kevin and Penny Howard to Matthew and Amanda Wilson, $325,900
4551 Indian Creek Loop, Paul and Julie Thornton to Jordan and Samantha Bostick, $372,000
4188 Kentucky 554, David and Margaret Clark to Jason McCarty, $20,000 paid, $30,000 promissary note
521 Frederica St., Apex Rentals I to XXMMXX LLC, $350,000
523 Sycamore St., Donald and Iris Brown to Colburn Properties LLC, $3,400
2306 Heritage Park Drive, Dana Brown to Devon and Candace Dickens, $178,000
3119 Brent Gray Trace, Mark and Kathy Tong to Carolyn Lee Davidson 2002 Trust, $379,900
3809 Cross Creek Trail, Carla Barr to Roy and Rhonda Johnson, $335,900
5925 Kentucky 54, Rondal and Yvonne Brey to Anthony Decker, $399,900
2523 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marian May, $315,350
2411 Daviess St., Glenn Young and Jerry Sligh to Karen Allen, $107,000
1101 Werner Ave., Tena and Ceyton Embry to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $29,000
1222 E. 15th St., Kenneth Burcham to Corville and Brittany Voyles, $15,000 for two parcels
1508 Jackson St., Kenneth Burcham to Corville and Brittany Voyles, $15,000 for two parcels
2423 Hunt Ave., Karen Brooks and Leah Embry to Claudia Barbour and Maria Barbour, $125,000
1916 Venetian Way, Mike and Kelly Stinnett to Stephen and Candace Clouse, $299,900
1225 Gilbert Lane, SJJB Holdings LLC and others to Margaret Baize, $127,500
1615 Pearl St., Stephen and Candace Clouse to Mohammad Malik, $100,000
2825 Hillside Drive, Mary Vanover to Jason Blair and Cassandra Shriver, $369,900
2241 Keller Road, Carl and Barbara Bittel and others to Audubon Loans I LLC, $295,000 for two parcels
2261 Keller Road, Carl and Barbara Bittel and others to Audubon Loans I LLC, $295,000 for two parcels
7074 Kentucky 231, Joshua and Aubrie Mitchell to Sonya Westerfield, $165,000
300 Chip Shot Cove, Mary Scales to John and Glenda Featherston, $352,000
2193 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to TEK Enterprises LLC, $30,400
2884 Silver Creek Loop, Ashley and William Clouse to Randall Hayden and Stephanie Martin, $260,000
3134 Wood Valley Point, Miranda Mahoney to Joseph and Denise Brown, $287,000
1706 McCulloch Ave., Jason Roberts to Paige Hicks and Laurie Hicks, $84,900
2700 Burton Road, Patricia Johnson and others to Sasha Hodskins and Anthony Duncan, $123,500
3627 Placid Place W., Connor and Dashia Minogue to Taylor Fenwick, $169,900
403 Eastwood Drive, Hunter Ramming LLC to Wil and Hayden Whittaker, $190,000
2669 Wisteria Gardens, Wil and Hayden Whittaker to James Knight, $128,500
9057 Kentucky 815, Barbara L. Waters Family Trust to Jason and Michelle Morris, $185,000
6680 Barcroft, Duane Ward III and Bridgett Ward to James and Autumn Goins, $600,000
3700 Marseille Drive, Joseph and Denise Brown to Joshua Weightman, $219,900
2323 Bittel Road, Robert and Kristin Hagan to Robert and Shaunte Birchler, $148,900
838 Mary Lou Court, Deborah Garrett to Valerie Vanover, $183,000
1122 E. Eighth St., estate of Nel Winstead to Arthur Carter, $121,000
1729 McConnell Ave., Delmar and Malonte Barnett to Corville Voyles Jr. and Brittany Voyles, $15,000
