The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 5 to Nov. 29:

1713 E. 17th St., Vince and Kimberly Haynes to Garrett Humphrey Jr., $25,000

1713 E. 17th St., Garrett Humphrey Jr. and Kimberly Humphrey to Amrik Jammu, $30,000

2826 Yosemite Drive, Quentin Evans and Melissa Crowe to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $80,000 for one-half interest

1900 Cherokee Drive, Anna and James Chancellor to N&G Legacy Estates LLC, $123,000

1932 E. Sixth St., estate of Roger Kirtley to Mary Jo Williams, $120,000

926 Cottage Drive, Susann and John Boorse to Stephanie Lancaster, $199,900

3044 Creek Branch Cove, Kyle and Hillary Martin to Melissa Bullington, $279,900

3323 Millstone Circle, Holly Rowan to Rhoads Investments LLC, $130,000

3240 Pleasant Valley Road, estate of Threasa Seaton to Lee and Andrea Hall, $219,900

6373 Autumn Valley Trace, Joshua and Kelslea Overton to Daniel and Bethany McCormick, $199,000

10595 Kentucky 81, James and Marsha Baird to Keith and Angela Schwartz, $299,900

4318 Yewells Landing W., Randal and Therese Norris to Dana Hoff, $212,000

3854 Garden Terrace, Christopher and Melanie Coomes to Jared and Brittney Johnson, $280,000

2387 Watson Circle, estate of Sandra Dawdy to Joyce Taylor, $259,900

2247 Ponder Place, William and Debbie Malone to Kayla and Cameron Murphy, $199,900

2286 Yates Drive, Cody Field to Kevin and Tammy Gaddis, $179,900

4421 Greenacre Drive, Marbrey Hedges to Sharon and Henry Hudson, $219,900

3835 Bowlds Court, Andy and Katherine Daugherty to Patricia and Timothy Green, $200,000

520 Hill Ave., Ray and Jenny Jones to Erin Walker, $140,000

2226 Fairview Drive, Patti Hall to Robert Basham, $218,900

3155 Steeplechase, Jordan and Samatha Bostick to Rohit and Abhigna Patel, $220,000

2144 Bittel Road, Linda and John Yager to Michael and Bethany Kelley, $750,000

5316 Summercrest Drive, Jeremy and Evelyn O’Bryan to Lyda Renfrow and Tyler Jewell, $220,000

2427 W. Fifth St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Josie Cockrell, $108,500

6144 Kentucky 81, Timothy and Patricia Green to Kyle and Hillary Martin, $454,900

Farm property on Macedonia Road, estate of Tomas Tichenor and Donald Hutchison Trust to Equity Trust Co., $69,184 for one-half interest

1715 Mohawk Drive, Real Investments LLC to Ted Tidwell and Linda Cole, $200,000

