The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 9 to Dec. 7:
2107 W. Sixth St., Peter and Angela Hall to Jonathan and Rebecca Brandle, $55,000
7851 Old Kentucky 54, estate of Joseph Woodward to Edward Statts Jr. to Leigh Statts, $149,000
2257 Canonero Loop, L.E. And Patricia Van Meter to Annetta Saunders and Candice Hayes, $239,500
2500 Elder Drive, Melissa Bullington to Mercedes Pierce, $127,000
5757 Alvey Bridge Road, Angela Frey to Christopher Musack, $210,000
713 Allen St., Gabriel Kirtley and Krisi Spurlock to Eric and Rebeckah Sapp, $60,000
2160 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2160 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mark and Jennifer Arnold, $237,920
4119 Tanbark Place, Christina and Matthew Hayden to Chad and Leslie Watts, $1 million
3030 Settles Road, Chad and Leslie Watts to Matthew and Christina Hayden, $6.65 million
6190 Millers Mill Road, William Roth II and Laura Roth to Cory and Savannah Statts, $270,000
4609 Crescent Hill Drive, Nancy Kennedy to William White, $275,000
2931 Daviess St., Evans Residential Rentals LLC to Joseph Benallo, $115,900
1201 Independence Ave., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Quotegrage Inc., $43,000
8755 Kentucky 456, Frank Schadler Sr. Testamentary Trust to Los Farms, $300,000 for three parcels
6129 First St., Frank Schadler Sr. Testamentary Trust to Los Farms, $300,000 for three parcels
6325 Curdsville Delaware Road, Frank Schadler Sr. Testamentary Trust to Los Farms, $300,000 for three parcels
724 Fairfax Drive, estate of Joshua Hodskins to Richard and Holly Koehler, $100,000
10991 Kentucky 764, estate of Stella Sims to Yadira Escobedo, $160,000
2215 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., 39,500
2151 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2163 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
5445 Gerald Drive, Jeremy and Brittney Midkiff to Sherry and Field Eason, $149,900
3470 Lakeview Drive, estate of Barbara Musgrave to Timothy and Lisa Cooper, $150,000 for two parcels
Residential property on Lakeview Drive, estate of Barbara Musgrave to Timothy and Lisa Cooper, $150,000 for two parcels
418 Tampa Drive, Glowoholics LLC to Velocity Property Group LLC, $50,000
6920 McPherson Road, Alexander and Mary Ann Hamilton to Donald and Marcia Bratton, $240,000
4144 Kentucky 142, estate of Tony Bittel Sr. to Floyd and Rosalyn Tapp, $60,000
6361 Old Kentucky 54, Glen and Vicki Bartlett to Shannon and Sonya Budd, $70,576
3.16 acres added to 5166 Jack Hinton Road, Robert Bryant to Kathleen and Mark Tong, $10,500
3238 Kidron Valley Way, Mount Moriah Holdings LLC to Kidron Investment LLC, $2.3 million
8311 Kentucky 60 W., Ashley and Brandon Johnson to Kevin and Penny Howard, $270,000
5308 Summercrest Drive, Paul and Kaylee Lopez to Dillon and Taylor Donahue, $235,000
3637 Hawthorne Drive, Joshua Hutchison and others to Alexander Watkins, $207,000
3854 Lewis Lane, David and Tracy Johnson to Mary Harding, $130,000
2458 Ford Ave., Dolores Kirk to William and Paula Banczak, $262,500
2743 Wimsatt Court, James Morris to Carl and Mary Jo Westerfield, $65,000
991 W. First St., estate of Eleanore Russell to Ella Wilcher, $499,450
4748 Whistle Rock Court, Travis and Haley Harper to Megan Thompson, $202,000
3002 Daviess St., Project 1924 LLC to Lance Board, $80,000
4090 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandon Meadors, $367,140
2508 Strickland Drive, Jean Blaine to David Boswell, $81,700
2877 Kentucky 142, Krista and Samuel Foster to Skylyn and Isaac Fuqua, $91,000
1940 Daniels Lane, Keith Slack and Pam Slack to Andrew and Jessica Hester, $180,000
4300 Edgewood Court, Aaron Nacey and Jennifer Nacey to Randal and Therese Norris, $315,000
152 Tamarack Road, Robert and Violet Estes and others to Misty Brown, $91,900
3627 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Joshua and Sara Foster, $271,738
5955 Kentucky 405, Laura Snell to Benjamin and Elizabeth Smith, $700,000
4422 Springhurst Lane, Francis and Polina DuFrayne to Crystal and Chad Heady, $375,000
4430 Springhurst Lane, Crystal and Chad Heady to Tara Contratto, $295,000
2255 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2255 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Madison Minton and Cameron Caldwell, $233,680
4714 Whistle Rock Court, Dustin and Whitney Brown to Kirsten Beatty, $219,900
1630 Hill Ave., Ashley and George Daugherty to James Kirk and Jamie Seibert, $187,500
1827 Calhoun St., James and Yvonne Adkins to YMG Financial Inc., $99,900
1829 Calhoun St., James and Yvonne Adkins to YMG Financial Inc., $139,900
1831 Calhoun St., James and Yvonne Adkins to YMG Financial Inc., $99,900
2105 Bluff Ave., Down Home Rentals LLC to YMG Financial Inc., $79,900
1915 James David Court, William and Ruth Phillips to Timothy and Angelia Leachman, $65,000
9820 Kelly Cemetery Road, Larkin Carman and Cody Carman to Michael Burr, $119,900
2540 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2540 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Amanda Wilson and Joshua McBride, $259,095
2602 Daviess St., Prem Patel to Matthew Johnson and Haleigh Scott, $129,900
3017 Stirrup Loop, Eunice L. Boggess Family Irrevocable Trust to Lucas and Hope Strubler, $195,000
8401 Kentucky 144, Jamaal Harris to Benjamin and Janae Kittinger, $290,000
615 Owen Court, Jacob and Shelby Murphy to Jeremy Midkiff, $189,500
6419 Kentucky 762, William Ford to John Ausbrooks and Sherri Stafford-Ausbrooks, $159,900
1013 Audubon Ave, Edgar Wright Jr. and Michele Wright to George and Cynthia Johnson, $70,000
4203 Kipling Drive, Steven Boarman to Daniel and Melva Boutin, $161,500
119 W. 21st St., Shannon Carter to David Franey, $141,000
2238 Emerald Court, Dustin and Megan Warder to Michelle Warner, $214,900
6136 Kentucky 1389, Stanton and Tannicha Smith to Blake and Katelyn Dickens, $319,900 for three parcels
6146 Kentucky 1389, Stanton and Tannicha Smith to Blake and Katelyn Dickens, $319,900 for three parcels
6162 Kentucky 1389, Stanton and Tannicha Smith to Blake and Katelyn Dickens, $319,900 for three parcels
1428 Independence Ave., Mark and Bonnie Hayden to Michael Gilmer, $114,900
6040 Stevens School Road, estate of Donald Hardesty and Ronnie Powell to Jeffrey and Rachel Dickens, $100,000
2912 Glencrest Drive, Thomas and Janice Resig to Christopher and Barbara Desmarais, $275,000
5130 Graham Lane, Tyler Leslie to Pedro Escobar, $22,000
3874 Little Bluestem Drive, Tara Godeke to Ajit Gala and Vidhi Gada, $330,000
2617 Rush Trail, Lisa and Tony Shears to Brandon Standiford, $164,000
2028 W. Fourth St., Misty Boring to Henry Bruce, $35,000
3033 Hidden Lake Point, Lior and Hilda Shamai to Ken and Cheryl Rieves, $636,000
730 Harvard Drive, CHDA Properties LLC to Family Y of Owensboro-Davies County Inc., $375,000
7014 Luther Taylor Road, Michael Hagan to Michael Burns Jr. and Jacqueline Burns, $337,500
9962 Collier Drive, Homer Corley to Jeffrey White, $120,000
3415 Hummingbird Loop S., Stephanie Millay to Joseph Anton, $165,000
2311 W. Sixth St., Dwight and Shirley Higgs and others to Home Style Rentals Inc., $82,000
502 Wing Ave., HMJ Enterprises LLC to Kelevra Capital LLC, $79,900
2224 Becklynn Drive, Lonnie and Julie Gentry to James and Sara Simmons, $282,000
12027 Floral Road, Allen Pennington to Tracy Wheatley, $25,000
2298 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2298 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen and Sarah Deloach, $317,885
424 St. Claire Drive, Sherry Newberry-Couk and Whitford Couk to Stephen Moore, $221,000
2974 Lost Lake Cove, Jennifer and Ryan Scott to Timothy and Cheryl Ross, $440,000
4121 Hayden Road, estate of James Davis to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $225,000
624 Bolivar St., Joseph and Paula Knott to William Robinette, $35,000
4913 Sturbridge Road, Karissa and Donald Costello to Eestan Costello and Makayla Bratcher, $112,000
3609 Dove Loop N., Robert Hatchett to Jar Din and Soe Lar, $142,900
1025 Rogers Court, Jill and Patrick Doyle and others to Mike and Kelly Stinnett, $225,000
6252 Brookstone Place, Gary and Kristen Lewis to Sondra Hagan, $239,900
455 Camden Circle, Zeambo Dahnweih to Lyle and Marilyn Schlueter, $178,000
6805 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6805 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zachary and Haleigh Woodard, $289,445
3689 Kentucky 54, Newcomb Oil Co. LLC to Newcomb Realty LLC, $1.11 million
3524 Fenmore St., Vanessa and Anthony Schwartz to Amber Calloway, $136,000
914 Jackson St., JTW Executives Inc. to 914 Jackson LLC, $210,000
4422 Countryside Drive, Thomas and Mildred Claypool to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $175,000
Farm property on Kentucky 815, Becky Whittaker and Larry Adkins to Armando Walls and Shawn Dowden, $35,000
3750 Free Silver Road, James Hazel Jr. to Justin Hazel, $46,041
1035 Standish Place N., John Robinson to Steven Robins, $28,000 for one-fifth interest
5495 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Dakota and Savannah Basham, $252,103
2120 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
4440 Countryside Drive, Thomas and Mildred Claypool to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $175,000
4434 Countryside Drive, Thomas and Mildred Claypool to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $175,000
528 Triplett St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Federal National Mortgage Association, $33,400
1716 W. 12th St., Brad and Beverly Hamilton to MSL Investments LLC, $40,000
1907 Cecelia Court, Phillip and Cheri Davenport to William and Lanaya Rusher, $215,000
3805 W. Fifth St. Road, Audubon Loans I LLC to Big Rivers Electric Corp., $5,140,710
10641 Kentucky 764, Seth Dant and Lori Dant to Adrian and Amanda Offutt, $192,500
3425 Old Mill Lane, VAW Properties LLC to Teresa Richeson, $121,500
2219 Summer Walk, Rachel Millay to Bethany and Seth Duke, $275,900
6504 Lilac Court, Heather Doss to Ericka and Logan Parks, $132,900
2101 Merriewood Drive, Dennis and Darlene Hagerman to Jason Roberts, $180,000
808 Parkway Drive S., Advantage Home Services LLC to Matthew Belcher, $215,500
2113 Bluff Ave., Matthew and Devan Logeman to Brandon Whittaker, $127,400
5111 Garnet Court, Matthew Belcher to Eric and Stephanie Bertram, $290,000
2505 Strickland Drive, Kyle and Cameron Murphy to Thomas Boarman, $147,900
5657 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to David and Leigh Adler, $299,650
2536 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2536 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kristen and Dartanion Winstead, $385,530
152 Tennyson Drive, Thwe Soe to Jesse and Kaelyn Brake, $149,900
1714 Lee Court, TED Equity LLC to Brennen Laney, $122,500
3601 Legacy Run, Logan and LaKesha Abell to Sarah Bozarth, $175,000
301 E. 20th St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Johnny Goodman Jr. and Johnny Goodman III, $60,100
2118 Sunset Drive, Megan Thompson to Anthony and Misty Sims, $145,000
3004 Saratoga Court, Hillary Hale to Mary Gooch, $304,000
5463 Ditto Road, Austin Priest and others to William and Brenda Jones, $150,000
1674 Griffith Ave., estate of Vernile Whitmer to 4B Farms LLC, $300,000
203 Tamarack Road, William and Lanaya Rusher to MBSW Properties LLC, $119,900
Farm property on Goetz Drive, Frank and Erie Wagner and others to Owensboro Developers LLC, $1,335,000 for two parcels
2452 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $32,500
2454 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc. $32,500
4730 Shell Drive, Tara Conder to Robert Brown, $156,000
