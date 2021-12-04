The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 30 to Oct. 18:
1525 Hickory Lane, Madison Yager to Daniel Watkins, $405,000
6813 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
6813 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jordan Bullington, $280,780
3763 Legacy Run, Cheryl Keenan to Justin and Kirsten Keenan, $150,000
2194 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2194 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Durbin III, $229,990
2612 Spendthrift Cove, Danny and Carolyn Carroll to Steven and Judith Casebolt, $319,900
2214 St. Mark Court, Nolan and Katelyn Wimsatt to Miriam Constant, $165,000
3204 Lewis Lane, Velocity Property Group LLC to Nolan and Katelyn Wimsatt, $287,500
4112 Mason Woods Lane, Vicki Johnston-Mattingly and Joe Mattingly and others to Pam Elliott, $279,900
2421 Farrier Place, James Decker II to Lisa Edge, $160,000
1660 Parkdale Drive, Liles Rentals LLC to Scott Baird Jr. and Jennifer Baird, $53,000
3930 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3930 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billy Hurt Jr. and Ellen Hurt, $360,590
3893 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kory and Meghan Hausner, $322,425
1421 Cedar St., Vicki Ellis to Eric and Jacinta Bowman, $290,000
2235 Twenty Grand Ave., Lynette Toomey and Jeffrey Johnson to Kevin and Georgia Williams, $199,900
1845 Fogle Road, Ben and Karyn Cole to Joshua and Kelslea Overton, $349,000
2131 Carriage Drive, Nicholas and Brittany Evans to Freda Wells, $160,000
2800 Frederica St., Truist Bank to First United Bank and Trust Co., $1.1 million
1701 Burton Road, JMJ Construction Inc. to John Bivins and Sarah Nolan, $26,000
269 Lakewood Drive, Christopher Walls to Kasey Wright and Hailey Adams, $165,000
7730 Kentucky 81, estate of John Schartung Jr. to Haley Daugherty, $95,000
2908 Pleasant Heights Lane, Pamela Cox to Jennifer and Ryan Scott, $369,000
1859 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
1863 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
1903 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
1907 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
5030 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
5034 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
5102 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
5106 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
5110 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
5114 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
Residential property on Cambridge Drive, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels
6216 Ditto Road, Jeremy Smith to David and Kelli Jackson, $369,900
1412 Heritage Cove, Vincent and Carla Tanner to Timothy and Christa Laugh, $580,000
3574 Breeder’s Way, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jason and Sarah Shartzer, $280,898
2629 W. Parrish Ave., Mary Ann and Robert Leucht to Burch-Byrne-Riney-Curry LLC, $540,000 for two parcels
1401 Carter Road, Mary and Robert Leucht to Burch-Byrne-Riney-Curry LLC, $540,000 for two parcels
2233 Becklynn Drive, Billy Hurt Jr. and Ellen Hurt to Michael Spalding, $259,000
6544 Harmony Drive, Marilyn and George Baker to Doris Baker, $49,604
2438 Winning Colors Way, Tyler Marvel and Jessica Burk to Vikki Dutra, $219,900
6815 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800
1044 Yelvington Lane, C&D Property Management LLC to Martha Clark and Miguel Baize, $26,500
740 Sargent Drive, David and Shannon Tinnell to Darrell and Joan Smallwood, $124,900
430 Bolivar St., Thomas and Elizabeth Johnson to Angela Brooks-Green and Carlisle Green, $239,900
4674 Windstone Drive, Fred and Sue Gibson to Jeffrey and Carla Simmons, $255,000
2065 Northwood Drive, Jennifer Case and Michael Riggs to Angela and David Thompson, $355,000
1613 Walnut St., Westview Real Estate LLC to Shawn Reed, $169,900
2225 W. Parrish Ave., Shirley Rhodes to Carmel McLeod, $80,000
4950 Ridge Creek Road, Timothy and Christa Laugh to Tim and Nancy Ward, $485,000
2022 Keenland Parkway, Darrell and Joan Smallwood to Andrew and Jane Lee, $9,000
6618 Autumn Creek, Ahren Horlander and Christopher Bidwell to Carrie Jewell, $254,900
3530 Imperial Place, Eric and Jacinta Bowman to Mark Everly and Lee Norris, $299,900
6575 Boston Laffoon Road, Richard and Mary Thompson to Michelle Jackson, $42,000
3166 Bridle Way, Michael and Lauren Fitzmaurice to Troy and Christina Upleger, $200,000
3 Quail Ridge Court Apt. D, Sheila and Kenneth Terry to Deloris Brickner, $115,000
6556 Autumn Creek, Stephen and Dana Nagy to Ryan Kassinger, $240,000
2408 Stickland Drive, estate of Spencer Turnham to Adam Kirtley, $154,500
Farm property on Floral Road, Edward and Cynthia Lanham to Bradley and Tonya Smith, $200,000
709 Lafayette Drive, estate of Russell Wilson to Joseph Gatton, $146,000
1702 Thistle Court, Heather and Matthew Beatty to Sandra Stewart, $169,900
2053 Sussex Place, Joe Haycraft Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Lisa Hawkinson, $235,500
4645 Philpot Heights, Melissa Merimee to Joshua and Stephanie Aud, $186,000
1743 Sioux Place, Joseph Etheridge III and Lori Etheridge to Scott Walters, $147,900
717 Wing Ave., Nicholas Hobbs to Regina Wood, $110,000
3134 St. Ann St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Oborski Properties LLC, $96,900
1013 E. Fifth St., Joseph Sublett to Larry Whitaker and Ron Weber, $3,000
1015 E. Fifth St., Wimsatt Rentals of Kentucky LLC to Larry Whitaker and Ron Weber, $3,000
1071 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to James Powell, $630,000
3727 Steele Drive, Vickie Kennedy to Whiskey Decisions LLC, $45,000
7710 Old Kentucky 81, Joyce Sosh to James and Tina Sosh, $20,800
6201 Kentucky 405, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones and others, $17,100
3829 Garden Terrace, Justin Rightmyer to Billy Keiser Jr. and Tonya Keiser, $210,000
6300 Kentucky 144, Karissa and Donald Costello to Nathanial and Erika Neal, $331,275
3243 Meadowland Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Woodlands 101 LLC, $190,000
2633 Daviess St., HKA Properties LLC to Debra Fulkerson, $94,900
10890 Kentucky 144, Keicia Aud to Sandra Howard, $2,500 for one-eighth interest
418 Tampa Drive, Anna McDaniel to Glowoholics LLC, $26,189
1407 Kent Place, estate of Euleen Rickard to Lyndal Whitehead, $286,915
2035 Ottawa Drive, Charles Borisch Jr. to James Reynolds, $132,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.