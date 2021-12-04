The following real estate transfers were recorded between Sept. 30 to Oct. 18:

1525 Hickory Lane, Madison Yager to Daniel Watkins, $405,000

6813 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800

6813 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jordan Bullington, $280,780

3763 Legacy Run, Cheryl Keenan to Justin and Kirsten Keenan, $150,000

2194 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2194 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Durbin III, $229,990

2612 Spendthrift Cove, Danny and Carolyn Carroll to Steven and Judith Casebolt, $319,900

2214 St. Mark Court, Nolan and Katelyn Wimsatt to Miriam Constant, $165,000

3204 Lewis Lane, Velocity Property Group LLC to Nolan and Katelyn Wimsatt, $287,500

4112 Mason Woods Lane, Vicki Johnston-Mattingly and Joe Mattingly and others to Pam Elliott, $279,900

2421 Farrier Place, James Decker II to Lisa Edge, $160,000

1660 Parkdale Drive, Liles Rentals LLC to Scott Baird Jr. and Jennifer Baird, $53,000

3930 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3930 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Billy Hurt Jr. and Ellen Hurt, $360,590

3893 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kory and Meghan Hausner, $322,425

1421 Cedar St., Vicki Ellis to Eric and Jacinta Bowman, $290,000

2235 Twenty Grand Ave., Lynette Toomey and Jeffrey Johnson to Kevin and Georgia Williams, $199,900

1845 Fogle Road, Ben and Karyn Cole to Joshua and Kelslea Overton, $349,000

2131 Carriage Drive, Nicholas and Brittany Evans to Freda Wells, $160,000

2800 Frederica St., Truist Bank to First United Bank and Trust Co., $1.1 million

1701 Burton Road, JMJ Construction Inc. to John Bivins and Sarah Nolan, $26,000

269 Lakewood Drive, Christopher Walls to Kasey Wright and Hailey Adams, $165,000

7730 Kentucky 81, estate of John Schartung Jr. to Haley Daugherty, $95,000

2908 Pleasant Heights Lane, Pamela Cox to Jennifer and Ryan Scott, $369,000

1859 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

1863 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

1903 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

1907 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

5030 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

5034 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

5102 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

5106 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

5110 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

5114 Sturbridge Place, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

Residential property on Cambridge Drive, Paramont LTD to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $375,000 for 11 parcels

6216 Ditto Road, Jeremy Smith to David and Kelli Jackson, $369,900

1412 Heritage Cove, Vincent and Carla Tanner to Timothy and Christa Laugh, $580,000

3574 Breeder’s Way, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jason and Sarah Shartzer, $280,898

2629 W. Parrish Ave., Mary Ann and Robert Leucht to Burch-Byrne-Riney-Curry LLC, $540,000 for two parcels

1401 Carter Road, Mary and Robert Leucht to Burch-Byrne-Riney-Curry LLC, $540,000 for two parcels

2233 Becklynn Drive, Billy Hurt Jr. and Ellen Hurt to Michael Spalding, $259,000

6544 Harmony Drive, Marilyn and George Baker to Doris Baker, $49,604

2438 Winning Colors Way, Tyler Marvel and Jessica Burk to Vikki Dutra, $219,900

6815 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,800

1044 Yelvington Lane, C&D Property Management LLC to Martha Clark and Miguel Baize, $26,500

740 Sargent Drive, David and Shannon Tinnell to Darrell and Joan Smallwood, $124,900

430 Bolivar St., Thomas and Elizabeth Johnson to Angela Brooks-Green and Carlisle Green, $239,900

4674 Windstone Drive, Fred and Sue Gibson to Jeffrey and Carla Simmons, $255,000

2065 Northwood Drive, Jennifer Case and Michael Riggs to Angela and David Thompson, $355,000

1613 Walnut St., Westview Real Estate LLC to Shawn Reed, $169,900

2225 W. Parrish Ave., Shirley Rhodes to Carmel McLeod, $80,000

4950 Ridge Creek Road, Timothy and Christa Laugh to Tim and Nancy Ward, $485,000

2022 Keenland Parkway, Darrell and Joan Smallwood to Andrew and Jane Lee, $9,000

6618 Autumn Creek, Ahren Horlander and Christopher Bidwell to Carrie Jewell, $254,900

3530 Imperial Place, Eric and Jacinta Bowman to Mark Everly and Lee Norris, $299,900

6575 Boston Laffoon Road, Richard and Mary Thompson to Michelle Jackson, $42,000

3166 Bridle Way, Michael and Lauren Fitzmaurice to Troy and Christina Upleger, $200,000

3 Quail Ridge Court Apt. D, Sheila and Kenneth Terry to Deloris Brickner, $115,000

6556 Autumn Creek, Stephen and Dana Nagy to Ryan Kassinger, $240,000

2408 Stickland Drive, estate of Spencer Turnham to Adam Kirtley, $154,500

Farm property on Floral Road, Edward and Cynthia Lanham to Bradley and Tonya Smith, $200,000

709 Lafayette Drive, estate of Russell Wilson to Joseph Gatton, $146,000

1702 Thistle Court, Heather and Matthew Beatty to Sandra Stewart, $169,900

2053 Sussex Place, Joe Haycraft Amended and Restated Revocable Trust to Lisa Hawkinson, $235,500

4645 Philpot Heights, Melissa Merimee to Joshua and Stephanie Aud, $186,000

1743 Sioux Place, Joseph Etheridge III and Lori Etheridge to Scott Walters, $147,900

717 Wing Ave., Nicholas Hobbs to Regina Wood, $110,000

3134 St. Ann St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Oborski Properties LLC, $96,900

1013 E. Fifth St., Joseph Sublett to Larry Whitaker and Ron Weber, $3,000

1015 E. Fifth St., Wimsatt Rentals of Kentucky LLC to Larry Whitaker and Ron Weber, $3,000

1071 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to James Powell, $630,000

3727 Steele Drive, Vickie Kennedy to Whiskey Decisions LLC, $45,000

7710 Old Kentucky 81, Joyce Sosh to James and Tina Sosh, $20,800

6201 Kentucky 405, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones and others, $17,100

3829 Garden Terrace, Justin Rightmyer to Billy Keiser Jr. and Tonya Keiser, $210,000

6300 Kentucky 144, Karissa and Donald Costello to Nathanial and Erika Neal, $331,275

3243 Meadowland Drive, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Woodlands 101 LLC, $190,000

2633 Daviess St., HKA Properties LLC to Debra Fulkerson, $94,900

10890 Kentucky 144, Keicia Aud to Sandra Howard, $2,500 for one-eighth interest

418 Tampa Drive, Anna McDaniel to Glowoholics LLC, $26,189

1407 Kent Place, estate of Euleen Rickard to Lyndal Whitehead, $286,915

2035 Ottawa Drive, Charles Borisch Jr. to James Reynolds, $132,900

