The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 21 and Dec. 1:

1907 Chesterfield Drive, Diane Howard to Kelevra Captial LLC, $85,000

1000 Parrish Ave. West, Amy Roberts, Emily Roberts and Alexander Roberts to Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp, $105,000

900 East 18th St., Robert Evans and Janes Evans to Angela’s Dwellings LLC, $110,000

11161 Kentucky 1389, K & A Farms LLC to James G. Pantle, Ann Pantle, Mary Lou Pantle, Jane Pantel, Ernest Pantle, $900,000

4516 Countryside Drive, Thomas W. Richardson and Tonya Richardson to Matthew Ryan Rhinerson and Kristy Suzanne Rhinerson, $244,000

2410 West 5th St., The Estate of Patricia L. Potts to Jose Jesus Miranda Miranda, $30,000

1815 Hathaway St., Timothy Lee Ellis to Barbell Investments LLC, $53,500

2404 French St., MAWPAW LLC to Todd Martin Walker, $28,000

2528 Camonero Loop, Judith H. Brown and James Roger Brown to Dorothy A. Howard, $161,500

3538 Cannonade Loop North, The Estate of Ruth A. Scott to Doris M. Morris, $215,000

3416 Affirmed Court, The Estate of Larry W. Hancock to ASN Investments LLC, $175,000

4122 Fox Run Lane, Jordan Phillips and Amber Phillips to Barry L. Spencer and Michelle E. Spencer, $440,000

4360 Scotty Lane, The Estate of Tony Jerel Crowe to Melanie R. Chaffin and Christopher Mark Chaffin, $259,500

2536 Spencer Drive, Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church Inc. to Judith Ann Austin, $225,000

1417 Rose Ave., Jacob M. Williamson and Destiny D. Williamson to William Travis Young and Lacey Michelle Young, $133,500

2548 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Audie Ray Chaney and Lana Hardesty Chaney, $295,000

2816 Veach Road, Benjamin Anthony Thompson and Brittany Hayden Thompson to Ann Renae Sigler, $88,000

1509 Coventry Lane, Gayle L. Gardener to James Herbet McCarty, $292,000

315 Hathaway St. and 1006 East 3rd St., Oscar Investments LLC to TAC Investments LLC, $250,000

2816 Veach Road, JMAKE LLC to Mountain Comprehensive Care Center Inc., $350,000

1002 Audubon Ave., The Anita Marie Osborne Family Irrevocable Trust to Terry Scott Fulkerson, $180,000

2110 Skaggs Court, Blythe Investments Inc. to Infinity RE Investments LLC, $240,000

2442 Spencer Drive, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to U.S. Bank National Association, $275,000

5589 Highway 54, Patrick W. Tierney and McKallen J. Tierney to Masen Emberton, $125,000

2140 Crestwood Drive, Carroll E. Howard and Marjorie Hayden Howard to Lee Ann Day and Chad Day, $300,000

3159 Old Calhoun Road, W. Scott Smith and W. Duke Smith and others to Bill and Carrie Kuegel LLC, $10,000

102 East 20th St., John David Cox to Ronald Williams, Kindrick Williams, $42,500

1805 Burton Road, Shelby L. Taylor and Dustin M. Taylor to Crossridge Properties LLC, $430,000

2304 Ben Ali Court, CWD Properties LLC to William E. Harris and Malissa R. Harris, $195,000

2900 Eastern Parkway, Michael B. Lewis and Pamela J. Lewis to Jeffrey Ross Durham and Jamie Erin Durham, $394,000

3606 Arlington Drive, Nathan Scott Sloan to Janson S. Jackson, $80,000

2300 Veach Road, Jason D. Goodwin and Jamie L. Goodwin to Chad A. Priar and Whitney A. Priar, $67,000

4006 Court Dijon, Bonnie J. Tuley to Michael G. Donovan and Catie N. Jespersen, $220,000

2069 Trillium Gardens, Audie Ray Chaney and Lana H. Chaney to Brian Baggarly and Pauline Baggarly, $193,000

3018 Yosemite Drive, Jacey Wilhoite to Domenico Leh Reh and Cary Paw, $157,000

721 Hill Ave., Mark Edge and Ashley Edge to Luke Weir Bailey and Kathryn Mae Bailey, $190,000

525 East 9th St., Greater Yelvington Investments LLC to Johnny Goodman Jr. and Johnny Goodman III, $220,000

830 Bolivar St., Greater Yelvington Investments LLC to Johnny Goodman Jr. and Johnny Goodman III, $15,000

6672 Waterford Place, Thomas L. Melton and Amanda N. Melton to George Good and Nicole Antoinette Good, $350,000

1107 Hall St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Thomas Fowler, $2,600

2517 Farrier Place, Maybell Stallings to Michael Stephen Mills, $199,000

708 Gunther Ave., Susan C. Allen and Edgar L. Campbell to Gladis Diaz Aguirre and Jose Acosta, $40,000

732 Jackson St., Kathy Ann Keller to Malik Nessem, $15,000

102 Gilmour Court, The Estate of Gregory Wayne Aull to Emmanuel Calderon, Alma Rosa Dimas, $69,000

Property on Highway 405, Wilton N. Powell and Sheila D. Powell and others to Ashley M. Philpott, $5,000

1015 Venable Ave., Randall David Jones, Susan Leigh Jones to Jordan Gray Maddox, $25,000

2579 Arbor Terrace, Laura Ann Goforth and Tracy Goforth to Just the Very Best LLC, $143,560

403 Catalina Drive, Just the Very Best LLC to Grayson Montgomery, Gerald Clinton Cameron, $159,900

5012 Diamond Drive, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Michael Caleb Hayden, Bailey Renee Brant, $252,900

2399 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kevin S. Hurt and Ashley N. Hurt, $354,495

10122 Highway 144, Mathew T. Alexander and Baili Alexander to Jacklyn Boarmand and Jacob Boarman, $225,000

1616 Center St., Tonya Sue Poyner and Charles H. Poyner Jr. to Kaeley Sumner, $115,900

3888 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan Jones, $390,000

1858 Aspenwood Court, Helen M. Schaick and Lester E. Schaick to Kimberly Clemens, $380,000

2221 Middleground Drive, Steven Underhill and Kali Underhill to Joel Ryan Blankendaal and Kaitlyn Ackerman Blankendaal, $234,000

1222 Castlewood Place, Crossridge Properties LLC to Dustin M. Taylor, $210,000

2830 Asbury Place, Dream Design LLC, TEK Enterprises LLC to Steven Underhill and Kali Underhill, $300,000

6618 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6618 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brandy Little Watkins and Tywan Lamont French, $451,845

653 Carter Road, Amy Lynn Meredith and John Matthew Storm to Allen Investment Properties LLC, $112,000

9756 Kentucky Highway 815, The Estate of Jenny Marie Evans to Green River Property Holdings LLC, $139,900

3922 Highway 144, William Allen Payne and Abbye Elizabeth Senn to Justin D. Gunterman, Terry L., Gunterman, $165,000

4180 Highway 142, Vonell Hudson to Christopher Scott Hudson, $150,000

1907 Alexander Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Habitat for Humanity Owensboro — Daviess County Inc., $2,200

2625 Lancaster Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Habitat for Humanity Owensboro — Daviess County Inc., $3,000

910 McGill St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Habitat for Humanity Owensboro — Daviess County Inc., $500

1500 Independence Ave., Habitat for Humanity Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Jamie Sowders, $161,500

4783 Breeze Court West, Nathan Stallings and Mariah Stallings to Michael Huff and Jennifer Huff, $300,000

1507 Alexander Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Ronald Hogg and Tina Hogg, $600

8908 Kingfisher Lake Road, Alicia C. Kassinger, James R. Kassinger and Carolyn J. Kassinger to Deborah Barley and Ann Dason Elliott, $269,000

6307 Valley Brook Trace, Brandy French and Tywan Lamont French to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $206,738

923 Locust St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to John R. Edge, $10,000

3121 Lewis Lane, Pat Jackson to Jessica D. Stallings, $200,000

520 Jed Place, Heather R. Baker and Seth D. Ross to Peyton Sharp, $102,900

3207 Jefferson St., Mary Lou Campbell and James D. Campbell Jr., to John Paul Hamon Jr., Ashton Ross, $104,500

621 Center St., H & B Properties LLC to Cristian Gage Porter and Kirbee Lee Porter, $129,000

5959 Stevens School Road, John Myers and Maci Myers to Jenifer L. Schall, $202,000

506 Hall St., Adams and Dye Properties LLC, Ronald Dye, Cody Blake Adams and Katie Adams to BVA Capital LLC, $40,000

6602 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mathew Thomas Alexander and Baili MacKenzie Alexander, $321,240

1641 Daviess St., Kay Thompson to Allen Payne, $104,387

1712 Brentwood Drive, The Estate of Sandra Smith Cohron to Jacob Cohron and Loni Grant, $160,000

2308 Tradition Ave., Olivia Hobgood and Zach Hobgood and others to Matthew A. Lowry and Mallory Lowry, $140,000

