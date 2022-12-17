The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 2 and Dec. 5:
2661 East Victory Court, Barry W. Duncan to Deborah L. Gilmore, $114,900
4607 Windy Hollow Road, David Phelps Realty LLC, Devin Taylor Inc. to Brien K. Mathews and Belinda V. Mathews, $214,900
3618 Bordeaux Loop North, The Estate of Judy Kay Johnson to Troy Abel to Laura Abel, $222,000
2609 Westwood Ave., Benjamin Crabtree to Phyllis K. Nall, $93,400
631 Daviess St., Adam Kees and Chelsey Kees to John Kellems and Jennifer Kellems, $210,000
5618 Graham Lane, Matthew G. Brooks and Maci-Lynn Brooks to Jonathon Christopher Hodskins, Coty Mae Hayden, $230,000
3464 Millers Fall Circle, Troy Abel and Laura Abel to Kristopher Trogden, Randy L. Trogden, Taylor Trogden, $179,900
2049 Sussex Place, The Estate of Dorothy W. Jackson to Lawrence D. Halbig and Aleata K. Halbig, $246,900
4005 Kensington Place, Carter McDaniel and Jasmine McDaniel to Stewart Ijames, George Ijames and Joan Ijames, $190,000
421 Highland Court East, Gena A. Richardson and Skip A. Richardson, Deborah L. Gilmore to Angela Alsip-Hall, $157,000
3128 Wood Valley Point, Parker Joshua Whitehouse and Anne Tiu Whitehouse to Brian Thomas Huebel and Melissa France Huebel, $429,900
6528 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6528 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William Larson Onley Jr. and Emily F. Onley, $277,665
2308 Triple Crown Way, Cindy Smithhart to Ronnie Bunn and Tami Bunn, $205,000
808 Parkway Drive South, Matthew Belcher to Daniel C. White and Hunter White, $269,900
3875 Lewis Lane, Eliezer Custodio to Matthew W. Belcher, $192,000
6263 Brookstone Place, Linda Rascoe Irrevocable Trust to Jonathon J. Pearl and Raeann M. Burdette, $195,000
3151 St. Ann St., Carolyn S. Reisz Estate to Peter Jacob Ebelhar and Sarah Jane Ebelhar, $62,000
617 Jeff Place, Nathan Scott Blandford to Alexander Schwartz, Stephanie Schwartz, $140,000
2440 Tamarack Road, Allied Contractors LLC to Jonathon D. Shah and Faith Shah, $154,500
2350 Harriet Lane, MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC to Robert Loughran, $235,000
Property on Campground Road, Marc R. Graney to Chandler J. Christian and Courtney Christian, $79,500
3101 Baybrook St., Sandra H. Hudson to Kaitlyn Foster, $169,900
3897 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Derek Ray Cannon and Andrea Marie Cannon, $365,350
3550 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes Inc. to Travis Fulkerson and Henley Fulkerson, $312,500
1931 Cherokee Drive, Beth Whitsett to Kelly Harris, $150,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.