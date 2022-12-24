The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 5 through Dec. 13:
5026 Downwind Drive, East Side Industrial Property Inc. to H & I Development Inc., $180,000
5056 Downwind Drive, East Side Industrial Property Inc. to H & I Development Inc., $150,000
2737 Veach Road, Tom Blue Furniture Inc. to Independence Bank of Kentucky, $623,400
2745 Veach Road, Tom Blue Furniture Inc. to Independence Bank of Kentucky, $201,600
711 Idaho Lane, Michelle R. Brown and Ronnie Brown and others to Thomas Fowler, $114,000
2113 Berkshire Drive, Robin Roach to Lara Lindsey, $150,000
2860 Silver Creek Loop, Melanie Nesler to Nathan R. Jenkins and Diana W. Jenkins, $349,000
5336 Jack Hinton Road, Dylan James Howard and Kaitlyn Michelle Howard to Darlene Peay and Randy Peay, $250,000
5527 Wayne Bridge Road, Zachary Morasko and Kelsey Morasko to Anthony Ringham, $179,900
6541 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $33,750
1511 Center St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to C & D Property Management LLC, $6,200
523 Center St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to TEC Investments LLC, $25,000
3535 Hickory Court, James Parker Driskill and Susan Woodward Driskill to Jason B. Mayfield and Mandy F. Mayfield, $310,000
6319 Valley Brook Trace, Joshua Jones and Rebecca Jones to Infinity RE Investments LLC, $225,000
1729 Prince Ave., Keith Knott, Julie C. Taylor to Gaspar Marquirez Lucas and Cortes Mendez Marleni, $10,000
4555 Free Silver Road, William Lewis Oelze and others to K & A Farms, LLC, $800,000
3517 Spokane Court, Harriet Sutton to MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC, $175,000
7196 Joseph Court, Stacie Etherton and others to LTRSTR1 LLC, $65,000
4679 Breeze Court East, Thomas Wayne Brown Jr. and Jennifer Day Brown to Colt Forrest Graves, McKenzie Gail Lee, $325,000
166 Whittier Drive, Patricia L. Atherton to George Michael Bradfield and Liberty Ann Bradfield, $16,995
1913 San Anita Circle, The Estate of Penelope Kaye Vinson to James Edward Wiles, $12,000
921 McGill St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Total Home Building, $400
5815 Wayne Bridge Road, The Estate of Audra N. Taphorn to Matthew S. Thompson and Martha M. Thompson, $360,000
107 East 22nd St., James Reneger and Melissa Fain to H & B Properties LLC, $50,000
4095 Creekside Court, Jessica Dawn Stallings to Seth Ross and Heather Baker, $140,000
3420 Old Hartford Road, Steven Fulkerson and Janella Fulkerson to Jason Tanner Properties LLC, $75,000
3017 Chippewa Drive, Anthony N. Ringham and Samantha L. Ringham to Diane E. Early, $220,000
9968 Collier Road, Shannon C. Simpson and Jeffrey Scott Simpson to Prodigal Propertties LLC, $45,000
1701 Thistle Court, Frances P. White to Jana Montgomery and Eric Montgomery, $179,900
4066 Silent Doe Crossing, Charles V. Goode to Eric W. Sapp and Tiffany Sapp, $142,500
2416 Bittel Road, The Estate of Fronda R. Anderson to William M. Jones, Cassandra N. Meuth, $173,000
Property on Smock Road, Vickie L. Nickells and Joy Lynn Nickells to Marcus Calhoun and Mindy Calhoun, $125,000
8944 Highway 56, James Michael Rosselburg and Melanie L. Russelburg to Travis Blake Cowan and Nea Cowan, $315,000
3623 Hayden Road, Michael S. Harrington and Alicia K. Harrington to Amber N. Gibson and Joseph Jackson Gibson, $150,000
2218 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2218 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mung Mung and Ritha Tul Cing, Thang Sian Lian and Dim Sian Nem, $262,100
419 East 22nd St., The Johnson Family Living Trust to Brenda Knollenberg and Jeffrey Knollenberg, $155,000
2560 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2560 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William Vineyard and Ruth Ann Vineyard, $309,820
