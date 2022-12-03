The following real estate transfers were recorded between November 10 and November 21:
6587 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Nga Nhu Le and Chuyen Van Nguyen, $419,645
Property on Pond River Road, Samuel H. Rafferty and Mary Ann Rafferty to Jerry O’Bryan, $949,440
920 Sweeney St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Therese Settle
920 Sweeney St., Therese Settle to EDM Property Management LLC, $10,000
920 Sweeney St., EDM Property Management LLC to Shu Fei Jiang, $14,000
3556 Bold Forbes Way, Deborah A. Barley and Ann Elliott to Alicia Kassinger, James B. Kassinger, $197,000
1304 St. Ann St., Bernie C. Strawn and Janice B. Strawn to Keith Evans, $163,500
1701 Virginia Court, Dylan Dakota Morris to Jordan Phillips and Amber Phillips, $61,000
2123 Surrey Drive West, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Bernardo Navarro, $41,500
609 Carlton Drive, Dismas Charities Inc. to Sydney’s Two LLC, $294,542
2533 Dillard Court, My Tran Quoc Nguyen to Abbie Griffin and Joseph Ealum, $295,000
6524 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6524 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sean Higgins and Anne Marie Higgins, $249,955
3606 Trafalgar Court, Spencer James Clayton and Victoria A. Clayton to Taylor Revlett, Dustin Hite, $185,000
1309 East Parrish Ave., The Estate of Frieda Susanna Shepard to Hannah Gearhart, $88,000
6610 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6610 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ruiying Ke and Yongxin Lin, $302,070
2650 Wisteria Gardens, Sharon Franklin to Austin Osborne, $189,000
1408 Locust St., Matthew Benson and Amberle Benson to Kyle M. Hayden and Lindsey Hayden, $228,000
2310 Wintergreen Loop North, Jennifer L. Baldwin to Cassandra R. Johnson and Benjamin Johnson, $229,000
169 Whittier Drive, Cassandra R. Johnson and Benjamin R. Johnson to Justin Rightmyer, $141,000
2215 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2215 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jason Andrew Powell and Jamie Lee Harrington, $356,275
2637 Wisteria Gardens, LRW Properties LLC to Madison Ralph, $144,900
6520 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6520 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mindy Lynne Sitarz and Eric Alexander Sitarz, $255,135
3700 War Admiral Drive, Donald L. McLimore, Judy C. McLimore to Randy Hamilton and Laura Hamilton, $250,000
660 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Sharon L. Franklin, $306,808
4309 Old Hartford Road, Samuel Sparks and Amanda Sparks to Kevin Kirk and Ziza Kirk, $235,000
603 St. Ann St., Housing 101 LLC to Gatti Investments LLC, $280,000
5509 Graham Lane, Hugh Price to Crystal Jo Evans, $150,000
11071 Old Leitchfield Road, Emett Wayne Barnett Jr. and Melissa Colene Barnett to Chasidy LaVonne Brooks, $124,900
4237 Edgewood Court, Pamela D. Elliott to Denise K. White, $264,000
3898 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christina Butler and John W. Butler, $402,285
2942 Trails Way, Paula Kaye Thompson to Spencer James Clayton and Victoria A. Clayton, $248,000
9028 Highway 231, James W. Hazel Jr. and Paula K. Hazel, William L. Bryant Jr. to Martha Oates, $180,000
2195 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2195 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. TEK Enterprises LLC, $260,105
10091 Highway 405, Jerry Vargas, Donna Kay Ewing to Christopher Insco and Rachelle Insco, $21,000
10012 Campground Road, Stephen A. Smeathers and Courtney Smeathers, Nathan D. Smeathers to Nicolas T. West and Tracy D. West, $400,000
1416 Breckenridge St. and 1015 East 15th St., Fabian Higdon and Brenda S. Higdon to Proper T. LLC, $200,000
2324 Deer Valley Blvd., Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Richard O’Leary and Christy Jo O’Leary, $541,240
2912 Yellowstone Drive East and 2918 Yellowstone Drive East, Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC to Murphy Farms LLC, $230,000
10056 State Route 815, Dennis R. Vanover and Sheryl B. Vanover to Murphy Farms LLC, $150,000
2201 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2201 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Darrel McCormick and Jeanine L. McCormick, $257,790
7524 Cleveland Road, JZSM Investments LLC to Don Campbell, $107,500
2043 Ottawa Drive, The Estate of Mark A. Burke to Byron Williams, $148,000
1429 West 11th St., Michael Knight and Terra Knight to Paula J. Freels, $140,000
4508 Bridle Ridge Court, Thomas E. Baker and Eva F. Baker to Solomon Neil Brooks and Marian A. Brooks, $359,000
