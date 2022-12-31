The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 2 and Dec. 20:
2404 French St., Todd Martin Walker and Tinita L. Walker to Trenton W. Evans, $9,800
6525 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6525 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC, $257,085
622 Elm St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Rey Iriarte and Ashley Velez, $157,500
8944 Sacra Drive, Smith Lee Taylor to Rodney Wayne Bean, $5,000
12244 Highway 431, Lee I. Humphrey and Molly S. Humphrey to Glen Gray and Johnna Gray, $170,000
668 Ridgewood St., Newcom Slandala Properties LLC to C & D Management, $75,000
1620 West 4th St., J & S Rentals LLC to Crystal Ritter, $61,900
4910 Veach Road, James R. Criswell and Kathy Criswell to Chad R. Watts and Leslie R. Watts, $100,000
1823 James Davis Court, Jerry Ambs to Mena G. Mekaiel, $44,900
1751 Wellshurst Drive, Travis B. Cowan and Nea C. Cowan to Aaron P. Schlenther and Marissa D. Schlenther, $240,000
9979 Morganfield Road, Brian Coomes to Tyler H. Grant and Emma J. Grant, $300,000
1144 Triplett St., Jenny Pyland to Amber Phillips and Jordan Phillips, $70,000
318 Links Cove, Michele Arnold to Kaitlyn Ryann Wells, Michael Lawrence Dugger, $297,500
4040 Nina Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tommy L. Taylor and Sydney Taylor, $432,970
2541 Highway 140 East, David Lee Sands to Hamilton Grain Farms LLC, $65,000
249 Irene Ave., Shirley A. Rice to Scott Baird Jr., $41,250
2715 West 6th St., Robert F. Higdon and Brenda Higdon to H & B Properties LLC, $39,000
3517 Dove Loop South, Stacie L. Sauerheber, David Wayne Landers to Donald G. Ashby and Kimberly H. Ashby, $169,900
2521 Christie Place, The Estate of Betty J. Drury to Zachary B. Settles, $137,500
12651 Highway 56, James M. Bennett to Michelle Jewell, $30,000
5243 Jack Hinton Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $192,768
1816 Bonnie Castle Drive, The Estate of Benjamin W. Hawes Jr. to Moth Capital LLC, $105,000
10327 Highway 54, The Estate of Margie C. Rogers to City of Whitesville, Kentucky, $60,000
5065 Old Hartford Road, Marla Jo Steele and Robert F. Steele II to Rebecca Maria Hawes and John A. Hawes, $120,000
8260 Jack Hinton Road, James A. Husk Jr. and Gary O. Heupel to Charles R. Husk, $141,000
10724 Green St., Barbara Hodskins to Rebecca Lynn Hodskins, $1,843 (1% interest)
100 Booth Field Road, Chad M. Gore and Judell B. Gore to Jarred M. Bowman and Melissa A. Bowman, $600,000
4359 Harbor Hills Trace, James E. Carothers to John Colson Metcalf and Mackenzie Rain Metcalf, $340,000
5145 Jones Road, Donnie L. Richards Jr. and Carey Richards to Robert D. Lee, $300,000
2570 Landing Terrace, Phyllis Freels to Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc., $175,000
3037 Sterling Court, David Harrison to Phyllis C. Freels, $149,900
1814 Gunston Place, Tommy Lee Greathouse and Nancy Jean Greathouse to Jarred Higgs, Taylor Haynes, $190,000
2015 East 6th St., James Alfred Larkins and Jenny Larkins, Abraham E. Torres-Vergara to Hailee R. Cartwright, $30,000
3329 Jefferson St., The Estate of Mary Wilma Hayden to JAB LLC, $100,000
3221 Pleasant Valley Road, Jon Hedges and Alivia Hedges to James Russelburg and Melanie Russelburg, $315,000
9263 Stanley Birk City Road, Kenneth Roberts and Mary Roberts to Terry Winters, Martha Stites, $55,000
500 Suffolk Drive, Gary B. Dorris and others to Deborah Lynn Gray, $157,000
59 Colonial Court, Kylie R. Frizzell to David Albert McGary and Billie Yvonne McGary, $135,000
257 Resolution Way, Estate of Debra H. Frazier to Skyler W. Wilson and Jenny C. Wilson, $250,000
9320 Hobbs Road, Charles Vernon Fulkerson to Joseph Tyler Clouse, $96,000
1504 Hill Bridge Road, Jerry Anderson and Toloma Anderson to Kristi Popham and Matthew Popham, $150,000
6405 Autumn Valley Trace, Derrick Wayne Arthur and Andrea Joan Arthur to Logan Tague, Erin Hodgson, $245,000
602 Clay St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $66,500
617 Center St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $80,000
701 Stone St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $84,600
1001 Hall St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $77,900
605 Walnut St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $71,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.