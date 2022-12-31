The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 2 and Dec. 20:

2404 French St., Todd Martin Walker and Tinita L. Walker to Trenton W. Evans, $9,800

6525 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6525 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC, $257,085

622 Elm St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Rey Iriarte and Ashley Velez, $157,500

8944 Sacra Drive, Smith Lee Taylor to Rodney Wayne Bean, $5,000

12244 Highway 431, Lee I. Humphrey and Molly S. Humphrey to Glen Gray and Johnna Gray, $170,000

668 Ridgewood St., Newcom Slandala Properties LLC to C & D Management, $75,000

1620 West 4th St., J & S Rentals LLC to Crystal Ritter, $61,900

4910 Veach Road, James R. Criswell and Kathy Criswell to Chad R. Watts and Leslie R. Watts, $100,000

1823 James Davis Court, Jerry Ambs to Mena G. Mekaiel, $44,900

1751 Wellshurst Drive, Travis B. Cowan and Nea C. Cowan to Aaron P. Schlenther and Marissa D. Schlenther, $240,000

9979 Morganfield Road, Brian Coomes to Tyler H. Grant and Emma J. Grant, $300,000

1144 Triplett St., Jenny Pyland to Amber Phillips and Jordan Phillips, $70,000

318 Links Cove, Michele Arnold to Kaitlyn Ryann Wells, Michael Lawrence Dugger, $297,500

4040 Nina Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Tommy L. Taylor and Sydney Taylor, $432,970

2541 Highway 140 East, David Lee Sands to Hamilton Grain Farms LLC, $65,000

249 Irene Ave., Shirley A. Rice to Scott Baird Jr., $41,250

2715 West 6th St., Robert F. Higdon and Brenda Higdon to H & B Properties LLC, $39,000

3517 Dove Loop South, Stacie L. Sauerheber, David Wayne Landers to Donald G. Ashby and Kimberly H. Ashby, $169,900

2521 Christie Place, The Estate of Betty J. Drury to Zachary B. Settles, $137,500

12651 Highway 56, James M. Bennett to Michelle Jewell, $30,000

5243 Jack Hinton Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $192,768

1816 Bonnie Castle Drive, The Estate of Benjamin W. Hawes Jr. to Moth Capital LLC, $105,000

10327 Highway 54, The Estate of Margie C. Rogers to City of Whitesville, Kentucky, $60,000

5065 Old Hartford Road, Marla Jo Steele and Robert F. Steele II to Rebecca Maria Hawes and John A. Hawes, $120,000

8260 Jack Hinton Road, James A. Husk Jr. and Gary O. Heupel to Charles R. Husk, $141,000

10724 Green St., Barbara Hodskins to Rebecca Lynn Hodskins, $1,843 (1% interest)

100 Booth Field Road, Chad M. Gore and Judell B. Gore to Jarred M. Bowman and Melissa A. Bowman, $600,000

4359 Harbor Hills Trace, James E. Carothers to John Colson Metcalf and Mackenzie Rain Metcalf, $340,000

5145 Jones Road, Donnie L. Richards Jr. and Carey Richards to Robert D. Lee, $300,000

2570 Landing Terrace, Phyllis Freels to Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc., $175,000

3037 Sterling Court, David Harrison to Phyllis C. Freels, $149,900

1814 Gunston Place, Tommy Lee Greathouse and Nancy Jean Greathouse to Jarred Higgs, Taylor Haynes, $190,000

2015 East 6th St., James Alfred Larkins and Jenny Larkins, Abraham E. Torres-Vergara to Hailee R. Cartwright, $30,000

3329 Jefferson St., The Estate of Mary Wilma Hayden to JAB LLC, $100,000

3221 Pleasant Valley Road, Jon Hedges and Alivia Hedges to James Russelburg and Melanie Russelburg, $315,000

9263 Stanley Birk City Road, Kenneth Roberts and Mary Roberts to Terry Winters, Martha Stites, $55,000

500 Suffolk Drive, Gary B. Dorris and others to Deborah Lynn Gray, $157,000

59 Colonial Court, Kylie R. Frizzell to David Albert McGary and Billie Yvonne McGary, $135,000

257 Resolution Way, Estate of Debra H. Frazier to Skyler W. Wilson and Jenny C. Wilson, $250,000

9320 Hobbs Road, Charles Vernon Fulkerson to Joseph Tyler Clouse, $96,000

1504 Hill Bridge Road, Jerry Anderson and Toloma Anderson to Kristi Popham and Matthew Popham, $150,000

6405 Autumn Valley Trace, Derrick Wayne Arthur and Andrea Joan Arthur to Logan Tague, Erin Hodgson, $245,000

602 Clay St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $66,500

617 Center St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $80,000

701 Stone St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $84,600

1001 Hall St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $77,900

605 Walnut St., Jennifer Baldwin to One Image Properties LLC, $71,000

