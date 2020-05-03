The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 14 to April 21.
7219 Kentucky 54, Timothy and Lisa Aull to Fady and Amanda Wanna, $1,000,001
4309 Old Hartford Road, Sharon Carter to Samuel and Amanda Sparks, $174,900
1597 Creek Haven Loop, Shirley Cameron to Sharron Carter, $299,900
4116 Mason Woods Lane, Jeffrey and Karin Roberts to Shirley Cameron, $199,500
1234 Cary Court, Joshua and Faith Dant to Andrew and Tayrn Norris, $240,000
611 Wrights Landing Road, Larry and Jacqueline White to Vickie Parker, $69,900
8920 Old Hartford Road, Lonnie and Laura Nave to Kelly Davis and Melissa Watts-Davis, $198,500
6012 Millers Mill Road, Rudy Martin Drive LLC to Christopher and Megan King, $129,000
1438 W. 11th St., John and Peggy Laney to Jacqeline Ziglar, $97,500
1523 Kent Place, Joseph and Teresa McKinley to Matthew and Natalie Johnson, $383,500
3707 Cobblestone Court, U.S. Bank National Association to Scott Baird Jr., $164,850
300 E. Parrish Ave., Martin & Bayley Inc. to M. Tokad LLC, $637,851
