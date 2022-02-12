The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 11 to Jan. 20:
7800 Hwy 144, Bill and Andi Saalwaechter to Bryce and Sydni Garrett, $450,000
1620 Dean Ave., David Phelps Realty LLC to Nicholas McFadden, $172,000
4925 Graham Ln., Danny and Cynthia Saunders to Dalton & Amber Whitaker, $147,000
521 St. Ann St., Matthew T. and Martha T. Brink to Benjamin & Robin L. Early, $285,000
6861 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6861 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Justin Aaron Richardson and Lacy Marchele Richardson, $339,010
3330 Grist Ct., Eric W. Schmidt and Avery Schmidt to Jason and Angela Anderson, $176,000
4013 Pinta Dr., Donald Ray Richardson to Robert Scott Crawford, $230,000
644 Carter Rd., John Michael Frantz and David Wayne Frantz to Michael Tyler Matthews and Whitney Matthews, $103,000
3642 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes to Zachary O’Bryan, $221,920
4141 Settlers Pointe, MAAS Group LLC to Stephan Staack and Megan Staack, $171,500
3901 Fogle Dr., Robert L. Strobel to Terry Hendrix, $179,900
431 Breckenridge St., Edward A. Ray Jr. and Amy H. Ray to 431 Breck LLC, $220,000
4635 Kings Mill Dr., Peri Jaci Butler to Logan Tyler Cheek and Holly-Ann Carter, $149,999
2464 Russell Rd., James Carlin Gregory to Joseph Ross Stephen and Lawrence Barryman Stephen, $30,000
9254 Sauer Lane, Christopher A. Krampe and Ashley R. Krampe to Jacob Elroy Raley, $125,000
1300 Woodbridge Trail, Krystal Nicole Lucas and Brandon Clark Lucas to Avery Schmidt and Eric Schmidt, $359,900
8105 Haynes Station Rd., Arthur J. Abbeduto to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $120,000
805 Delray St., First Quality Rentals LLC to Frogtown Investments LLC, $100,000
933 Rogers Ct., Karen Ann Higdon and Stephen Don Higdon to Matthew C. Coleman and Megan L. Coleman, $255,000
5999 Alma Ct., Matthew Coleman and Megan Coleman to Brian D. Jones and Tonya L. Jones, $136,000
1739 Foors Lane, Eddie J. Jackson and Sally C. Jackson to Nathan Thomas Jackson, $174,175
4006 Fogle Dr., John David Tinnell Jr. and Tabitha Lynn Tinnell to Miranda Mahoney, $125,000
Property on Sunrise Dr., Vincent A. Cecil and others to James Donald Cecil and Vicki Cecil, $8,000
5450 Gerald Dr., Brandon L. Ellis and Patricia A. Ellis to Hadli Shain, $128,000
1811 Lexington Ave., Andrew D. Pierce and Anna J. Pierce to Timothy W. Trogden, $585,000
906 McLean St., Jody & Shannon Young to Kelevra Capital LLC, $92,000
Property on Jack Hinton Rd., Timothy R. Aull and Lisa Aull to Grant J. and Emily A. Haire, $55,000
2311 Twenty Grand Ave., Gregory Olson and Mariah Olson to Gilber A. Tanner and others, $87,000
1624 Cary Ct., Frederic May and Rebecca J. May to Emily J. May, $144,200
2205 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,000
2205 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Miguel A. Morales, $210,340
9510 Hwy 951, Elizabeth Ann Moore to Ernestina Ronning and others, $420,000, 1/2 interest
1615 Copper Creek Dr., Robin M. Dunivan and Grant R. Dunivan to Brandon and Krystal Lucas, $459,000
624 Wing Ave., Leigh Ann Statts and Edward E. Statts Jr. to Connor T. Rowell, $132,900
7749 Hayden Ln., Eddie Mack White Jr. and Suzanne White to Trevor Joseph Thompson and Tori Thompson, $479,000
2226 Summer Walk, Sharon Hudson and Henry Hudson to Yang Ming Lin and Shu Xiang Jiang, $193,000
3636 Trafalgar Ct., Ruth Y. Payne to Wendell P. Wood IV and Ashton Wood, $175,000
9045 Hwy 60 W., Jeffrey F. Anderson to Ted Martin Carwile and Deborah June Carwile, $58,500 — two parcels
1741 Navajo Dr., Gail and David Turner to Craig Potts and Rita Potts, $40,000, 3/4 interest
730 Rand Rd., Roscoe Robinson to Jared D. Payne, $122,600
605 Daniels Ln., Edwin L. Ramsey and Marilyn C. Ramsey to Whiskey Decisions LLC, $70,000
2512 Krauss Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2512 Krauss Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Dim Sian Ciin and Kap Z. Thang, $287,720
703 Live Oak Pl., Patricia K. Bernard to Mary Ann Leucht, $200,000
10 Quail Ridge Ct. C, Kim Pavlik to Julianne Posante, $149,900
2697 Wisteria Gardens, John E. Embry to Jordan T. Hutchinson & Elizabeth A. Hutchinson, $132,500
2423 Bolivar St., Cresentia A. Wyatt to Christy Sumner Investments LLC, $37,000
4818 W. 5th St. Rd., The Estate of Edward Shivers to Roscoe Robinson, $207,900
1513 Maple Ave., Jeremy D. Baughn and Corey L. Baughn to Amanda Elizabeth Gossett, $175,000
2215 Hwy 144, Jason Roberts to Stephen D. Head and Amy Head, $190,900
3510 Hummingbird Loop S., Scott Norris and Tamara K. Norris to Per Reh and Mary Meh, $199,900
108 Poplar St., 112 Poplar St., 122 Poplar St., CWD Properties LLC to Carmel Ford Investments LLC, $169,000
11161 Hwy. 1389, Max Waldon Emmick to K & A Farms LLC, $750,000
13 River Rd., Mitzi Autry to Revor Christian Tong, $156,000
84 Colonial Ct., Michael Poole to Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp, $82,000
5423 Red Mile Lp., M2 Realty LLC to Tera Lenae Hendrix and Timothy Allen Hendrix, $36,500
2568 South Hampton Rd., Robert D. Karp and Hazel C. Karp to Jeffrey Scheffler and Allison Marie Scheffler, $455,000
4315 Spring Bank Dr., Hector J. Sevillano and Alejandra Sevillano to Alma Randolph and Bruce Crump, $425,000
6408 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to John Hayden and Deborah Heady, $38,900
2413 Triple Crown Way, James T. Vanbussum and Amanda B. Vanbussum, $224,900
1620 Fogle Dr., Emil Gacki and Mitzi C. Gacki to Richard T. Stanley and Carli Stanley, $255,000
3936 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Andrew Blake Dill and Amanda Jo Dill, $306,960
2520 Krauss Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2520 Krauss Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mi Too and Ram San, $278,275
4614 Barrington Pl., Belinda Blair to Sydney N. Blair, $158,000
3537 Cannonade Lp. N., Sar K Htoo and others to James Birkett and Isabelle Birkett, $247,500
1942 Meadow Grass Creek, Danette R. Mattingly and Jason Mattingly to Ryon Nishimori, $234,900
