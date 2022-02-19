The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 19 to Feb. 7:
1420 Benton Ave., Francis Johnson and Janet Johnson to Destiny Mills, $95,000
2819 W. 4th St., TWLO Properties LLC to Gilbert Lindsey and Jennifer Lindsey, $505,000
511 Omega St., Lance Thomas Mattingly and Kimberly Mattingly to Kim Peak and Gary A. Peak, $19,900
511 Omega St., Kim Peak and Gary A. Peak to M & M Properties and Brandon Collishaw, $10,500
4100 Liberty Pt., Anthony G. Fortner and Jessica R. Fortner to Nicholas W. Tierney and Krystal M. Ray, $198,000
2951 Cheyenne Dr., Carolyn Bowlds to Sharon Atherton, $143,900
8111 Boteler Rd., Paul Morsey to James E. Turner, $122,000
4215 Eagle Ridge Ct., Kelly Brent Sadler and Sharon Sadler to Cary Scott Norris and Tamara Norris, $312,000
1424 Wing Ave., Brad Kinney to Chris Haney and Robin R. Haney, $80,000
714 Parkway Dr., Gayle McElwain to Thomas Frizzell and Mary Frizzell, $207,900
1077 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Chris Ryan Toler, $609,900
711 Chuck Gray Ct., Blonde Flamingo LLC to LT & LK Holdings LLC, $69,000
Property on Hayden Bridge Rd., Bernard G. Krampe Jr. and Cynthia M. Krampe to Andrew J. Grant and Patricia Horlander, $5,000
100 W. 2nd St., JTW Executives Inc. to Sun Windows Inc., $585,000
3305 Hummingbird Lp. S., Michael S. Sturgeon and others to Michael J. Sydenstricker, $155,000
1704 W. 4th St., Lanny Gayle Chambers to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $74,900
1836 Cherokee Dr., Jossie D. Childers to Jack Jones Jr. and Darla Jones, $175,000
2524 Krauss Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $39,900
2524 Krauss Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Eric Joseph Thomas and Alyssa Breanne Thomas, $346,695
6424 Valley Brook Trace, William E. Barrow and Kelly L. Barrow to Daniel Ryan Miller, $235,000
3410 Proud Clarion Dr., Anna Ruth Woolridge to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $173,000
2207 Crescent Hill Dr., Katherine Embry Kolonich and David A. Kolonich to John E. Embry, $215,000
1600 Lock Ave., Jonathan P. England and Summer A. England to Keith Mosby and Patricia Mosby, $280,000
2529 Krauss Ct., Christopher Gilreath to Travis J. Williams and Elizabeth M. Williams, $289,900
1508 Center St., Herman Beliles and Joy Beliles to Three A’s Properties LLC, $67,500
1921 Oak Ave., Katherine Payne and Kirsten Swisher to Beau Ashley and Autumn Ashley, $140,000
5309 Pleasant Valley Rd., JNT Rentals LLC to James Parker Driskill and Susan Woodward Driskill, $180,000
3301 Bobwhite Ave., Treychip Enterprises LLC to Veteran’s Properties LLC, $125,000
6400 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development LLC to Ferman Burnette LLC, $38,900
981 W. 1st St., James K. Barr and Barbara D. Barr to Jonathan England and Summer England, $220,000
2266 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2266 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael Throgmorton and Audrey Throgmorton, $266,255
108 E. 7th St., DAM Good Property Co. LLC to TEC Investments LLC, $31,500
2004 W. 1st St., Gary L. Shelton and Charlene F. Shelton to Katherine Lester, $75,000
3030 Avenue of the Parks, Charlotte Galloway to Audie Moyers and Stacie Moyers, $168,000
Three parcels on E. 16th St., Mary Gilbert and others to IMI Real Estate LLC, $62,500
