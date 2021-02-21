The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 9 to Feb. 12:
Commercial property on Emmick Way, Hayden Development Co. to JJP Jumpin Jack LLC, $750,000 for two parcels
2521 Wesleyan Park Drive, Charles Shepherd to Larissa Buskill, $140,000
3882 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brian and Lisa Greer, $292,000
3924 Bordeaux Loop S., Jeffrey and Lisa Hohn to Jo Mathieson, $192,500
2941 Waterside Way, Larry and Stephanie Roberts to William and Ashton Fares, $329,900
2221 Emerald Court, Amy Nash to Carrie Edge, $165,000
2226 W. Parrish Ave., Gary Clark to Melody Farmer and others, $110,000
814 Stone St., Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to William and Brittney Gaddis, $30,000
1927 Freeman Ave., Nicholas and Andrea McCrary to Joseph Porter, $186,500
1629 Chapel Lane, Byron and Jessica Gish to Shamsher Gollan, $145,000
1713 Wickland Court, Christopher Massey to Berryhills Farm LLC, $120,000
2324 N. Stratford Drive, Christopher and Kasey Goddard to Thomas Blackford, $179,900
4560 Lake Forest Drive, William Heisler and Samantha Buck to Hunter Jagoe and Kendall Moore, $377,664
