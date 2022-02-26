The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 26 to Feb. 10:
6622 Spring Haven Trace, William Jake Riley and Marci J. Riley to C. Edward Loyal, $353,000
2508 Krauss Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900
2508 Krauss Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Vondal Gene Henry and Theresa Joilene Henry, $273,560
3420 Placid Pl., Robert D. Taul and Paula Elaine Taul to Kenneth Davis Jr. and Bonita S. Davis, $180,000
2219 Lovell Dr., Christine Anne Bernier to Just the Very Best LLC, $95,000
1213 Maple Ave., McDaniel Enterprises LLC to Daniel E. Riggs, $150,000
6609 Spring Haven Trace, Adam Miller and Stephanie Miller to William Jake Riley and Marci J. Riley, $354,000
1402 Bosley Rd., Project 1924 LLC to Scotty R. Parker and Shirley Y. Parker, $118,000
6379 Valley Brook Trace, Romeo D. Purcell and Hannah B. Barrow to Stephan Wayne Nofsinger and Shannon Paige Nofsinger, $199,500
923 Cedar St., Brittany Lynn Barnett to Kayla Michell Johnson and Montago Lamon Johnson, $51,000
723 Greenbriar St., Robert C. Shelton to Phyllis W. Shelton, $70,000
2153 Griffith Ave., Aaron Meyer to Kathy Assmar Anderson and John Anderson, $287,000
421 E. 21st St., Betty O’Flynn McDaniel to Green Leaf Holdings LLC, $60,000
7228 Saur Rd., Dennis W. Weston and Louise F. Weston to Christopher Ryan Clark, $276,000
3805 Fairview Dr., Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Vineyard Primary Care Properties LLC, $550,000
3856 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael R. Owens Jr. and Tammy Owens, $377,530
3820 Crane Pond Rd., Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Gary Howard and Cynthia Howard, $22,800
2620 Sunrise Dr., Lee E. Hall and Andrea L. Hall to Jacob Abell, $171,500
2464 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $32,500
2464 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Norma Janet Menser, $293,320
2421 Farrier Pl., Lisa G. Edge to Irvin Nix and Mary Nix, $260,000
3034 Creek Branch Cove, Woodlands 101 LLC to Phillip W. Wittmer, $320,000
1870 Chesterfield Dr., William L Murphy II and Charity M. Murphy and others to Nicholas Dewitt Allen, $79,000
511 Bolivar St., MBA Properties LLC to Sovian LLC, $80,000
3107 Ridgewood St., Devin Carden and Peggy Carden to Audrey J. McClellan and Damon McClellan, $127,000
2519 Cloverdale Dr., James Kirk to Dane Galloway and Kevin Galloway, $90,000
731 Walnut St., Cinita Joyce Ball to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, Inc., $83,000
6121 Hwy. 81, Gregory McCarty and Leah Beth McCarty to Phillip Bradley Hayden & Jena Beth Hayden, $360,000, one half interest
1914 Kelly Ln., Annette Rowe and others to Ray Jones and Jenny L. Jones, $90,000, one half interest
1525 Hunting Creek Dr., James R. Montgomery and Vivian E. Montgomery to Samuel Michael Thompson and Lyn Whitney Thompson, $465,000
1739 Booth Ave., Shannon Burke and Ken Burke to James B. Miller and Haley Miller, $152,000
2271 Deer Valley Blvd., Andrew S. Tucker and Anastasia Tucker to Ansley N. Worland and Mark Anthony Worland, $399,900
2476 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,000
2617 Rush Trail, Brandon Standiford and Kristy L. Standiford to Angela R. Morris, $220,000
1066 Peninsula Ct., Donald Jack Davis to Brandon Lanham and Cecile Gail Payne, $77,000
3434 Old Hartford Rd., Donald R. Roberts and Linda C. Roberts to Jason Tanner Properties LLC, $900,000
2630 New Hartford Rd., Teresa Montgomery Yeiser and Jerry N. Yeiser to Dostwinz LLC, $359,900
1720 Alexander Ave., Destiny L. Hulsey to Jason Roberts, $70,000
2516 Cherokee Dr. S., Irvin L. Nix and Mary R. Nix to Frank J. Miles, $189,900
2455 Southeastern Pwky., Donald R. Nugent and Amy L. Nugent to Country Roads Reisential LLC, $176,000
3130 Ridgewood St., Donald Edge and Brenda Edge to Kayla Carden, $113,900
2520 Daviess St., John Herman Payne St. to Kenneth R. Corbin and Jeanine R. Corbin, $129,900
4237 Edgewood Ct., Sherry L. Rhoads and others to Pamela D. Elliott, $247,000
4904 Cambridge Dr., Sarah A. McLamb and Stephen Keith McLamb to Donna L. Butler and Jerry M. Butler, $130,000
323 Holmes Dr., Daniel Castlen to Wayne Marlowe, $155,000
2165 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2165 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jamie Lynn Hayes, $248,250
5455 Hollow Cove, KSB LLC to Daniel Castlen, $306,200
3159 Greenbriar Rd., Adam L. Wiggins and Peggy Wiggins to Shannon Crawford, $153,450
2727 Veach Rd., Richard Allen Durbin and Jennifer Durbin to Rick’s Tires and Service, $240,000
1517 Parrish Ave. W., Daniel Lee Halbig and Sarah A. Halbig to Kevin L. Kirk and Ziza Kirk, $166,000
2735 Summer Point Ct., Brandon M. Nooner and Sara B. Nooner to Nathaniel Baer, $225,900
2315 Homestead Pointe, Mack D. Dean and Angela K. Dean to John Bradley Loucks and Julianna Reme Loucks, $180,000
2639 Sunrise Dr., Jerry N. Yeiser and Teresa Montgomery Yeiser to Doztwinz LLC, $55,100
6415 Valley Brook Trace, Mary M. McDowell to Veteran Properties LLC, $195,000
4908 Cambridge Dr., Travis Butler and Ashley Butler to Marcia Atherton and Darrell Atherton, $105,000
324 Booth Ave., Denise A. Pace to Seana S. Garvey, $120,000
1410 Jackson St., J K L M Investments LLC to Ursula Yuliana Sota Garcia, $4,500
2014 Locust St., Colton Thomson and Katherine Thomson to Samuel Nicholas Glasgow and Sophia Blair Glasgow, $205,000
1630 Linden Ave., Brian F. Flaherty and Jennifer Flaherty to Colton Reed Thomson and Katherine Taylor Thomson, $515,000
6101 Jack Hinton Rd., Katherine Irwin and Trace Self to Brooklee Miller and Nicholas J. Miller, $65,000
1110 Parkdale Dr. W., Trifecta LLC to William Crawford, $99,900
2150 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to George Thacker and Glenda P. Thacker, $218,225
2170 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes Inc. to George Thacker, $240,215
2926 Flamingo Ave., William Donald Abell to Trinidad M. Gonzales and Paula Gonzales, $107,500
2127 Ottawa Dr., Deer Valley Subdivision to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
6561 Valley Brook Trace, 6565 Valley Brook Trace, 6593 Valley Brook Trace, 6613 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $145,500
1600 W. 3rd St., Betty Lou Figgins-Hill and James F. Hill Jr. to Crystal Latham, $100,000
600 Allen St., Robin Lanette Shelton to TEC Investments LLC, $90,500
4007 Wood Trace, James S. Weaver and Melinda P. Weaver to Sovian LLC, $480,500
620 E. 22nd St., Donald W. Harris and Ann H. Harris to Raynik Enterprises LLC, $150,000
1606 W. 4th St., Sam White to Isiah Roby, $15,000
2250 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2250 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael Dashkiewicz and Jessica Dashkiewicz, $340,375
2210 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Lindsey Madison Jagoe and Brent Lee Vorst, $38,900
2376 Monroe Ave., Barbara Jane Ashmore and James Richard Hewgley to Colleen Taylor, $245,000
10419 Franklin St., Robert G. Hellickson and Eleanor B. Hellickson to Robert D. Simpson, $90,000
422 Camden Circle, Gary Vincent and Miranda Vincent to Jacob A. Payne and Emily G. Payne, $214,900
3536 Roundtable Loop, Dream Design LLC to Douglas Horton and Ruth A. Horton, $228,250
