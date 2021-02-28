The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 12 to Feb. 19:
4520 Lake Forest Drive, Garrett and Jennifer Keller to Xing Lin, $383,000
5314 Ashland Ave., Christy Sumner Investments LLC to Patrick Cecil, $127,000
4307 Hawthorne Drive, Ann and William Payne to Brandon Fischer, $72,000
4620 Rome Parkway, Hank and Stormy Sowders to Kliricia Loc and Adam Mullican, $164,900
3164 Alvey Park Drive E., Vicki Frey and David Thompson to Booker Property Management LLC, $825,000
232 Kentucky 431, Paul Whitaker and Betty Whitaker to Thompson Farms, $385,000
2407 Mayfair Ave., Kendall Moore to Ashley Higgins, $235,000
1812 Sunset Drive, Samuel and Melissa Bach to Kevin Fogle, $120,000
941 W. First St., Terry and Michelle McKee to MKC Properties LLC, $130,000
2260 Flowerette Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner, to Ray and Jenny Jones, $140,000 for 1/2 interest
3000 Greenhill Drive, U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Green River Holdings LLC, $70,000
4515 Stony River Cove, Laura Conley to Amy Nix, $185,900
2125 Carriage Drive, Kristina and Adam Wright to Brigitta and Danny Adkins, $134,900
101 W. Legion Blvd., Melanie Millay to Another Coppage Rentals LLC, $80,000
1633 Payne Ave., Treeview Properties LLC to Mickey Bowman, $25,000
4470 Kentucky 554, Matthew Bartlett to Gerald and Debra Sims, $130,000
6647 Harmony Drive, Jeremy and Amanda Stephens to Adam and Kristina Wright, $186,000
5058 Back Square Drive, Park Regency Senior Services LLC to Park Regency Owner LLC, $4,750,000
4042 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
4042 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Daniel and Carrie Stone, $232,250
2219 Frederica St., Frank and Erie Wagner to Elizabeth Bozeman, $66,925
111 E. 23rd St., Nickolas Smith to James and Mary Kirk, $165,900
206 E. 24th St., Eric Baker to Hunter Ramming LLC, $97,900
4339 Plantation Pointe, Dhyanesh and Lopa Patel to Thomas and Sally Stoermer, $314,150
4128 Jefferson St., Chris and Janet May to James May, $125,000
130 Locust Grove Road E., CDA Holdings LLC to Larry and Anna Klee, $32,803
403 Eastwood Drive, Tonya and Charles Hall to Hunter Ramming LLC, $95,000
212 E. 22nd St., Deborah Russell to Paul and Donna Cunningham, $75,000
4812 Ridge Creek Road, Harold and Christina Jones to Robin and Elizabeth Hicks, $900,000
3080 Steeplechase, Jaime Scheffer and Joel Scheffer to Ethan and Danielle Board, $239,900
9310 Sauer Lane, Edward and Jill Conrad to Lexie Burns, $58,000
1702 Lock Ave., Ernie Sampson to Michael and Alisa Stevens, $20,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.