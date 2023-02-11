The following real estate transfers were recorded from Jan. 18 through Feb. 2:
5019 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Elizabeth Adkins, $284,335
1864 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald Goetz and Michelle Goetz, $580,275
9950 Highway 951, Pup Creek Farms LLC to Richard M. Fulkerson and Mary S. Fulkerson, $36,000
2512 Hillbrooke Parkway, Monica G. Moore to Dale Wilson and Cathy Wilson, $317,500
4987 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Martin Custom Building Inc., $70,000
2266 Citation Ave., Barbara Reisz Brown Irrevocable House Trust to Serenity Hospitality Inc., $190,000
3633 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jonathan Book and Bethany Book, $273,622
2110 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro Autowash Properties LLC to Apex Real Estate LLC, $450,000
620 Emory Drive, Owensboro Autowash Properties LLC to Apex Real Estate LLC, $1,000,000
1201 Hickory Lane, Jarrod B. Kemper and Amy B. Kemper to Ashley Northington and Christopher Elliott Northington, $475,000
2677 Highway 140 East, Ronnie Bunn and Tamara Neal Bunn to William L. Conley Jr. and Jennifer N. Conley, $375,000
2105 Carpenter Drive, L.T.D. Properties LLC to David Molden, $133,000
4531 Lake Forest Drive, William L. Conley Jr. and Jennifer N. Conley to Jarrod Brent Kemper and Amy Beth Kemper, $635,000
3115 Avenue of the Parks, Tyler B. Jordan and Curtis L. Jordan to Shelby A. Phelps, Landon G. Allen, $230,000
2606 Cloverdale Drive East, David Lynn Koger and Sylvia Koger to Palace Investments LLC, $55,000
924 Carter Road, Larry Stinnett and Lois Stinnett to Tina F. Davis, $27,500
1719 Lee Court, James Earl Conkright and Linda F. Conkright to Betty Sumner, Brian Burgess, $46,900
1740 South Griffith Ave., The Estate of Ramon E. Bolliger to Brent Wilkerson, $159,900
1736 Hall St., Lucian Lee Hayden and Mary L. Hayden to Iglesia del Dios Vivo Columna y Apoydo de la Verdad La Luz Del Mundo Inc., $124,200
Property on Hall St., Lucian Lee Hayden and Mary L. Hayden to Iglesia del Dios Vivo Columna y Apodyo de la Verdad La Luz Del Mundo Inc., $15,700
603 JR Miller Blvd., Merrifield Property Management LLC to John L. Smith, $18,000
6415 Pleasant Valley Road, Cathy L. Foster to Joshua E. Jones and Rebecca A. Jones, $204,131
8944 Sacra Drive, Kelsy Crowe and others to Rodney Wayne Bean, $6,000 (1/2 interest)
500 West 3rd St., 501 West 4th St., 316 Locust St., 516 West 3rd St., 524 West 3rd St., 325 Cedar St., 323 Cedar St., 325 Cedar St., 323 Cedar St., 521 West 4th St., 519 West 4th St., 517 West 4th St., 515 West 4th St., Gipe Enterprises Inc. to the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, $3,500,000
1215 Holly Ave., Daniel Riley Scranton and Meredith Scranton to Frogtown Investments LLC, $58,000
2511 Daviess St., Brooklynn Harrington and Taylor J. Harrington to Barry Duncan, $125,000
901 Isaac Shelby Drive, Gregory A. Hulsey and Jennifer Hulsey to Matthew W. Boyd and Emileigh Boyd, $155,000
2427 Cravens Ave., David W. Clouse to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County Inc., $7,500
2409 Cravens Ave., David W. Clouse to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County Inc., $7,500
3152 Commonwealth Court, Diane’s Bakery Delights LLC to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $440,000
2425 Upland Point, Tyler L. Tichenor to Chad Allen Priar and Whitney A. Priar, $165,000
4536 Woodlake Run, Jason E. Bellamy and Amy B. Bellamy to Joshua A. Bosley and Colleen E. Bosley, $324,500
2321 Fairway Drive, Elijah Wade Miller to Anthony James Draeger II, $180,000
10035 Highway 54, Whitesville Foodland LLC to 10035 KY 54 LLC, $505,000
2403 Bittel Road, Joseph C. Knott to Rudolfo M. Soliz and Betty S. Soliz, $182,500
3526 Chickasaw Drive, The Estate of Betty Joyce Paris, Sharon Knight and Clifford S. Knight to Lorhn Frazier, $138,500
3127 Allen St., Greg Young to Rebekah Tanner and Jonathan Tanner, $125,000
2430 Bolivar St., Cristian G. Porter and Kirbee Porter to Matthew Davis Wagner, $105,000
Property on Indian Hill Road and Highway 951, Pup Creek LLC to Lanham Family Farms LLC, $2,108,290
6691 Thoreau Village, Brett A. Booker, Brooke Booker to Tavina Hensley, $189,900
3321 Oriole Court, Alex Camron Knight and Jourdan Knight to Doyle Glyn Blanchard and Sheila Paris-Blanchard, $199,000
2905 Daviess St., Todd Allen Howard and Melissa Howard to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC, $75,000
