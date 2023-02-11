The following real estate transfers were recorded from Jan. 18 through Feb. 2:

5019 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Elizabeth Adkins, $284,335

1864 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Gerald Goetz and Michelle Goetz, $580,275

9950 Highway 951, Pup Creek Farms LLC to Richard M. Fulkerson and Mary S. Fulkerson, $36,000

2512 Hillbrooke Parkway, Monica G. Moore to Dale Wilson and Cathy Wilson, $317,500

4987 Jessica Lane, JR Acquisitions LLC to Martin Custom Building Inc., $70,000

2266 Citation Ave., Barbara Reisz Brown Irrevocable House Trust to Serenity Hospitality Inc., $190,000

3633 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jonathan Book and Bethany Book, $273,622

2110 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro Autowash Properties LLC to Apex Real Estate LLC, $450,000

620 Emory Drive, Owensboro Autowash Properties LLC to Apex Real Estate LLC, $1,000,000

1201 Hickory Lane, Jarrod B. Kemper and Amy B. Kemper to Ashley Northington and Christopher Elliott Northington, $475,000

2677 Highway 140 East, Ronnie Bunn and Tamara Neal Bunn to William L. Conley Jr. and Jennifer N. Conley, $375,000

2105 Carpenter Drive, L.T.D. Properties LLC to David Molden, $133,000

4531 Lake Forest Drive, William L. Conley Jr. and Jennifer N. Conley to Jarrod Brent Kemper and Amy Beth Kemper, $635,000

3115 Avenue of the Parks, Tyler B. Jordan and Curtis L. Jordan to Shelby A. Phelps, Landon G. Allen, $230,000

2606 Cloverdale Drive East, David Lynn Koger and Sylvia Koger to Palace Investments LLC, $55,000

924 Carter Road, Larry Stinnett and Lois Stinnett to Tina F. Davis, $27,500

1719 Lee Court, James Earl Conkright and Linda F. Conkright to Betty Sumner, Brian Burgess, $46,900

1740 South Griffith Ave., The Estate of Ramon E. Bolliger to Brent Wilkerson, $159,900

1736 Hall St., Lucian Lee Hayden and Mary L. Hayden to Iglesia del Dios Vivo Columna y Apoydo de la Verdad La Luz Del Mundo Inc., $124,200

Property on Hall St., Lucian Lee Hayden and Mary L. Hayden to Iglesia del Dios Vivo Columna y Apodyo de la Verdad La Luz Del Mundo Inc., $15,700

603 JR Miller Blvd., Merrifield Property Management LLC to John L. Smith, $18,000

6415 Pleasant Valley Road, Cathy L. Foster to Joshua E. Jones and Rebecca A. Jones, $204,131

8944 Sacra Drive, Kelsy Crowe and others to Rodney Wayne Bean, $6,000 (1/2 interest)

500 West 3rd St., 501 West 4th St., 316 Locust St., 516 West 3rd St., 524 West 3rd St., 325 Cedar St., 323 Cedar St., 325 Cedar St., 323 Cedar St., 521 West 4th St., 519 West 4th St., 517 West 4th St., 515 West 4th St., Gipe Enterprises Inc. to the city of Owensboro, Kentucky, $3,500,000

1215 Holly Ave., Daniel Riley Scranton and Meredith Scranton to Frogtown Investments LLC, $58,000

2511 Daviess St., Brooklynn Harrington and Taylor J. Harrington to Barry Duncan, $125,000

901 Isaac Shelby Drive, Gregory A. Hulsey and Jennifer Hulsey to Matthew W. Boyd and Emileigh Boyd, $155,000

2427 Cravens Ave., David W. Clouse to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County Inc., $7,500

2409 Cravens Ave., David W. Clouse to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County Inc., $7,500

3152 Commonwealth Court, Diane’s Bakery Delights LLC to Greg Floyd Properties LLC, $440,000

2425 Upland Point, Tyler L. Tichenor to Chad Allen Priar and Whitney A. Priar, $165,000

4536 Woodlake Run, Jason E. Bellamy and Amy B. Bellamy to Joshua A. Bosley and Colleen E. Bosley, $324,500

2321 Fairway Drive, Elijah Wade Miller to Anthony James Draeger II, $180,000

10035 Highway 54, Whitesville Foodland LLC to 10035 KY 54 LLC, $505,000

2403 Bittel Road, Joseph C. Knott to Rudolfo M. Soliz and Betty S. Soliz, $182,500

3526 Chickasaw Drive, The Estate of Betty Joyce Paris, Sharon Knight and Clifford S. Knight to Lorhn Frazier, $138,500

3127 Allen St., Greg Young to Rebekah Tanner and Jonathan Tanner, $125,000

2430 Bolivar St., Cristian G. Porter and Kirbee Porter to Matthew Davis Wagner, $105,000

Property on Indian Hill Road and Highway 951, Pup Creek LLC to Lanham Family Farms LLC, $2,108,290

6691 Thoreau Village, Brett A. Booker, Brooke Booker to Tavina Hensley, $189,900

3321 Oriole Court, Alex Camron Knight and Jourdan Knight to Doyle Glyn Blanchard and Sheila Paris-Blanchard, $199,000

2905 Daviess St., Todd Allen Howard and Melissa Howard to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC, $75,000

