The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6:
2860 Settles Road, Martin T. Walker and Sarah S. Walker to Kerry Elizabeth Young, $100,000
6513 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6513 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yellowstone Rental Properties LLC, $257,085
2026 East 21st St. and 2001 Merriewood Drive, Edith C Bennet to One Rental LLC, $110,000
6577 Masonville Habit Road, The Estate of Eleanor Whitaker to Chicken Tenders With Ranch LLC, $266,340
816 Glenn Court, Bradley Laslie and Ashley M. Laslie to Jerrick Logan Page and Rikki Jean Page, $165,000
222 Brown Court, Diane L. Barnhart and Tibor Zoltan Horvath, Amanda Barnhart Howell and Tina Turner Maloney to Newtell Limited, $265,000
4012 Reliant Circle, Bryce Burger to Cynthia G. Wink, $235,000
8314 Haynes Station Road, Angela L. Thompson Master Commissioner to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, $137,386
2119 Frederica St., Kentucky Wesleyan College to OAM LLC, $275,000
3934 Reliant Circle, Patricia Diane Miller to Magneto Home Solutions LLC, $131,000
646 Highway 1554, Ruth Gregory Walker Farms LLC to Jon Eric Bukowski and Rileyann Rene Bukowski, $84,900
Property on Indian Hill Road, William M. Tuttle, John D. Tuttle and Susan C. Tuttle to Daniel W. Brasher and Mary E. Brasher, $75,000
9464 Highway 231, Dream Design LLC to Kenneth Tyler Patterson and Taylor Patterson, $158,400
1035 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Kenneth B. Camacho and Kathleen R. Camacho, $640,000
121 High St., Leslie Christianson and Judy Christianson to David Hall and Samantha Hall, $50,000
1304 Rose Hill Drive, Greg Floyd Properties LLC to Michael W. Koger and Donna L. Koger, $132,000
2500 Browns Valley Red Hill Road, Paul D. Brunson and Lillie E. Brunson to Sonia S. Marksberry, $51,000
11659 Utopia Road, Frank Schadler, III and Judith A. Schadler to Michael Gregory James McCarthy and Hannah Marie McCarthy, $28,000
