The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 7 and Feb. 15:
2706 Allen St., Steve E. Whitney to Plauche Family LLC, $84,000
1821 Hillvalley Circle, Buskill Properties to Upper V LLC, $550,000
4252 Ryeland Point, Daniel Pots to Serenity Hospitality Inc., $185,000
120 East 17th St., Joseph B. Kaelin and Roxanne S. Kaelin/Chigger Point Trust to Serenity Hospitality Inc., $142,900
2811 South Hampton Road, Bobby R. McKinley and Terri A. McKinley to Tara Lynn Marie Goodman and Timothy W. Goodman, $245,500
3203 Daviess St., Randolph L. Peterson, Sammi L. Ridgeway to Jordan Phillips and Amber Phillips, $40,000
1315 Gardendale Ave., Carol Sue Crowe to Mariemilia R. Harrell, $105,000
4307 Loft Cove, Charlotte M. Pircher to Ashley Ware, $96,900
2415 French St., Ira Glen Bilbrey and Bonnie Bilbrey to the John Edward and Melinda Lue Mallet Revocable Trust, $28,400
2521 French St., Ira Glen Bilbrey and Bonnie Bilbrey to the John Edward and Melinda Lue Mallet Revocable Trust, $34,100
Property on Highway 662, James A. Miller and Patty Ann Miller to Craig Steven Jones and Stacy Commes Jones, $325,000
5479 Ruidoso Loop, George C. Keller and Geraldine Keller to RFI X LLC, $10,000
9983 Oak St., Bernard Lon Clark and Janice C. Clark to Lori A. Clark, $115,000
12563 Highway 1389, Charles W. Dawson Jr. and Pamela J. Dawson to Jasen Ray Chaley and Carrie Ann Chanely, $73,500
726 Hill Ave., Brittani Vaught and Clinto Isaac Vaught to Coby R. Daugherty and Olivia R. Dickinson, $195,000
5978 Old Highway 54, Samantha Jean Cavender and Dakota Hunter Cavender to Quinntin T. Davis and Lauren Davis, $152,000
Property on Young Drive, Average Joe’s Auto Sales LLC to Hartland Homes KY LLC, $350,000
1630 West 12th St., The Estate of Ruby R. Burris to Ray Carden and Jean Carden, $40,000
Property on Radcliff Road and Property on Highway 140 West, Ronald R. Wethington to Western Kentucky Tobacco LLC, $967,621
1410 Jackson St., Ursula Yuliana Soto Garcia and Francisco Sarian Lopez Vazquez to Jeconias Limber Bautista Bautista, $5,000
9325 Highway 60 West, Ivy Jean Morris to Ronald Ward and Jacqueline Ward, $15,000
165 Ewing Road, Jeremy Smith to Jonathan Christie, $34,250
183 Ewing Road, Jeremy Smith to Jonathan Christie, $34,250
3218 Bridle Way, Jennifer L. Schmalz and Derek Schmalz to Nathaniel L. Belcher and Lakeista Belcher, $215,000
2208 Village Run, David G. Payne, Jr. to Timothy Christian Belcher, Jane Blecher Moore, $180,000
9960 Collier Road, Jacob Baker and Olivia Baker to Jordan Merritt and Halie Merritt, $45,000
1612 Robin Road, M & W Rentals LLC to John McCormack and Holly McCormack, $50,000
1218 East 18th St., Pranjel LLC to WFC LLC, $30,000
535 Bolivar St., Harini Mahendrakar and Joseph L. Cardwell to Khaibar Shafaq, $50,000
4530 Indian Creek Loop, Jessica Fisher and Josh Fisher to Forrest E. Ayer, $330,000
1313 Wayside Drive West, Treychip Enterprises LLC to J & PB Holdings Company LLC, $130,000
706 Hall St., FRF Investments LLC to Jimitkumar Vipinkumar Patel and Hemanginiben J. Patel, $116,000
4838 Cambridge Drive, Linda Roberts to Julia Lyle, $69,000
2327 Crescent Hill Court, Sierra Stacy and Ryan P. Parrish to Courtney Nicole Lynn and Aaron Christopher Lynn, $270,000
2009 Little Stream Run, Eric Rose and Lesley Erin Rose to Jay Thomas Newcom and Allison Paige Browning, $270,000
6381 Autumn Valley Trace, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Christopher Daniel Arp and Anna J. Arp, $236,000
9525 Old Hartford Road, Patrick Barr and Lori Renee Barr, Keith Bracelin to Mason Teigen and Camryn Jade Teigen, $235,000
9040 Sacra Drive, Tanja Wells-Walker to Christopher Newman Hall, $161,000
5851 Wayne Bridge Road, Chad E. Hardin and Amy P. Hardin to James Courtney, Jr. and Eileen Courtney, $190,000
537 Dalton St., The David R. Berry Testamentary Trust, The Betty Jo Berry Testamentary Trust to Steven T. Pryor and Karen F. Pryor, $135,000
6590 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6590 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sherry M. Seger, $295,115
6034 Hayden Bridge Road, Dan Thomas Custom Homes LLC to Bryce Burger, Carissa James, $50,000
12001 Highway 764, Roger Louis Sharp, III to William Widner, $159,934
9247 Highway 231, Arthur Leach and Layla Leach, Jason Scott Chinn, Joseph Brian Coots and Sara Coots to Cloey Mae Hoffman, Andrew Kegan Hall, $155,500
1236 Holly Ave., T & T Investments LLC to James Tyler Edge to Kiley Madaleno Edge, $60,000
4462 Springhill Drive C, Equity Trade and Relocation Company Inc. to Kelly Diviney, $277,999
6657 Kingston Drive, Lon E. Steinbeck and Anne Steinbeck to Roger Pons and Georgia J. Pons, $430,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.