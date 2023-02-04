The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24:
3033 Highway 554, Carroll Rimmer and Fay Rimmer to Tiffany Dobson and Brandon Dobson, $6,000
1928 East 6th St., Benjamin D. Berry and Gina Berry to Anna L. Church, $40,000 (1/2 interest)
10387 Indian Hill Road, Pup Creek Farms LLC to Nicholas R. Knott and Terri D. Knott, $36,000
3981 Little Bluestem Drive, Joshua S. Thompson and Shayna Thompson to David Matthew McGovern and Kimberly Annetta McGovern, $309,900
1715 Mohawk Drive, Ted Lee Tidwell, Linda Cole to Jonathan Adams, $190,500
615 Breckenridge St., Kelley Bard and Sandra Bard to Cole Chapman and Brittney Chapman, $21,500
2416 West 4th St., Rhiannon L. Bragg to Nicolas C. Vasquez — Ceron and Christina M. Vasquez, $130,000
4710 Frederica St., Parker Properties LLC to Frederica Cheeta LLC, $1,400,000
6464 Valley Brook Trace, Stephanie L. Mayfield to Landon T. O’Bryan, Katelyn E. Combs, $234,900
1730 Alexander Ave., H.R. McLary and Colleen O’Connor McClary to Coleman Commercial Properties LLC, $20,000
400 Highland Court East, Matthew Horn, Paige Horn to Ruth A. Bartlett, $145,000
1201 West 4th St., James D. Hagan and Donna J. Hagan to Ryan Preston Clark and Christina Elizabeth Clark, $69,500
1009 Rogers Court, Maurie S. Bedwell to Fazel Mohammad Safari and Nafisa Safari, $247,500
1727 Bluff Ave., The City of Owensboro Kentucky to L & S Homes LLC, $200
1601 East 19th St., The City of Owensboro Kentucky to L & S Homes LLC, $500
3415 Surrey Drive East, Champion Homes LLC to Casey Renee Price, $190,000
11300 Highway 1389, James G. Pantle and others to Keith Cain, $930
4325 Old Hartford Road, Forrest A. Wedding and Judy K. Wedding to Benjamin E. Thomasson and Misty C. Thomasson, $252,000
226 East 21st St., Kelly Wheeler and Jeffrey Wheeler to Dustin Trevor Beck, $153,000
6444 Valley Brook Trace, Rudolfo M. Soliz and Betty S. Mattingly to Billy Joe Cox and Marlene H. Cox, $234,900
2503 Lawrin Court, Ruth A. McCarty to George Anthony Payne Jr. and Kimberly D. Payne, Travis Robbins, $219,000
626 Hall St., FRF Investments LLC to BW Thomas LLC, $164,900
2003 East 20th St., William O. Payne II and Christine Marie Payne to CDW Properties LLC, James Ellis Enterprises LLC, $190,000 (1/2 interest each)
2725 Bittel Road, Michael Edwards and Rebekah Sue Edwards, Tony Lane and Jamie Lane to James M. Vincent, $128,250
3940 Old Hartford Road, Mark Pinkston and Penny Pinkston to Christopher Richards and Rebecca Richards, $78,500
