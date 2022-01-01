The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 29 to Dec. 10:

6431 Autumn Valley Trace, Michael and Jesica Hope to Ashley Flener, $197,000

2969 Waterside Way, Jason and Christina Lodzik to Heather Thompson, $335,000

320 Industrial Drive, Samuel and Sharon Gish, to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $150,000

1406 Waverly Place, John and Allison Vitali to Erin Shannon, $399,000

3826 Rudy Martin Drive, Michael and Clara Beeler to Tyler Ratliff, $132,000

3418 Eagle Court, John and Tracy Wood to Rick Richeson II and Emily Richeson, $220,000

718 Carter Road, Nathan and Jennifer Wahl to Theodore Dixon, $131,500

3310 Jefferson St., Joseph and Patricia Layson to James and Sarai Williams, $135,900

4120 Farmington Court, Scott and Kristi Rehrauer and others to Mark Rehrauer, $114,607

Farm property on Sutherlin Lane, Donald and Jon Dame to Jesse and Emily Boling, $5,000

2600 Old Hartford Road, Jennifer Higdon to Casey Escobedo, $145,000

2017 Hughes Ave., Russell Hansbrough to Russell Cullins III and Albert Farmer II, $135,000

360 Industrial Drive, A&C Property Rentals LLC to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $156,000

621 E. 21st St., Stephen Lee to Travis Wilson, $75,000

6636 Autumn Creek, Jennifer Hamilton to David and Emmalena Lanham, $265,000

2921 Baybrook St., Darla and Ellis Lebold to Armando Sanchez, $21,800

3685 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Blake and Jennifer Sterling, $279,200

1223 Venables Ave., Gough Residential LLC to Shamrock Rentals LLC, $76,500

3570 Becker Drive, Angel L. Thompson, master commissioner to Jacob and Jessica Edwards, $122,000

5368 Meadow Run Drive, Jared and Bethany Osborne to Drake and Marilyn Higdon, $192,900

6817 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jan M. Henderson Trust, $279,000

104 E. 25th St., Carolyn Owen to Aull’s Property Management & Rental LLC, $75,000

7648 Haynes Station Road, Joseph and Sharon Barnard and others to Austin Priest, $150,000

3164 Spring Run, estate of Kenneth Foster to Dempsey and Aliene Manley, $250,000

10561 Kentucky 431, estate of Pleaz Kirby Jr. to Zachery and Leslie Hall, $134,000

2135 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300

2135 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Martin and Ashly Kelly, $237,000

4018 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Stephen McLamb and Sarah Nelson-McLamb, $313,425

180 Murphy Road, Jason and Barbara McPherson to Christopher Schwartz, $152,900

2434 Elder Drive, Anthony Riney and Amanda Spencer to Joseph Lancaster, $116,900

2518 Nelson Ave., Sherry Dees to Nathan and Kathleen Cox, $122,000

700 Wandering Lane, Leslie Hillard to 700 Wandering Lane LLC, $91,500

1401 Hall St., Eric and Sabrina Hayman to 700 Wandering Lane LLC, $61,750

6204 Brookstone Place, Justin and Lacey Richardson to Jonathan Roby, $220,000

8029 Kentucky 405, William McIntyre and Holly McIntyre to Mark and Debra Canizales, $369,900

9349 Kentucky 144, Jonathan Roby to Anna Crowder, $210,000

3611 Christie Place, Allyson and Torrey Grooms to Shaun and Tabitha Baxley, $165,000

4521 Remington Way, Julie Ferguson to Torrey and Allyson Grooms, $225,000

3134 Adams Court, Tracy and Tina Hamilton to Joshua Early, $159,900

3412 Placid Place, Everett Peech to Mallory Durbin, $168,000

3144 Russell Road, Kyle and Erin Kamuf to Ronald and Susan Hlavacek, $65,000

1811 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William and Connie Woodring and others, $362,460

4221 Morgan Court, Gabriel Ciraulo and Julia Garon to Jeffrey Fuller and Dale Fuller, $155,000

2218 Ruby Court, Andrew and Amanda Dill to Jeremy and Julie Strider, $219,900

1701 Breckenridge St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Timika Scott, $350,000 for two parcels

1714 Hall St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Timika Scott, $350,000 for two parcels

Farm property on Kentucky 762, Little Ranche Farms LLC to Audubon Loans I LLC, $1,521,890

6525 Kentucky 762, estate of Norma Lashbrook and others to Audubon Loans I LLC, $550,000

4738 Burstone Court, Tyler Dauby to Daniel and Erin Dick, $150,000

9406 Kentucky 1389, Rita Smithers to Stephen and Darlene Fulkerson, $96,359

113 Sycamore St., Michael Powell to Michael Johnson, $18,000

4450 Kentucky 144, Patricia Pagan and others to James Markberry Sr. and Lauri Markberry, $159,000

8801 Kingfisher Lake Road, Lisa Dickens to Everett Peech, $154,665

9451 Kentucky 1389, Rita Smithers to Hugh Price, $106,208

9501 Kentucky 1389, Rita Smithers to Christopher and Rebecca Boling, $92,663

9506 Kentucky 1389, Rita Smithers to Michael and Carla Atherton, $123,228

900 W. 13th St., estate of Robert Sanders to Scott Richards, $25,000

2405 Keenland Parkway, Peggy Craft and Carla Johnston to R.A.M. 13 LLC, $27,500

7916 Laketown Road, Morgan Merritt to Vanessa and Anthony Schwartz, $230,000

1661 Barclay Ave., James and Carolyn Kassinger to Michael and Amy Noble, $520,000

2279 Woodstone Court, Angela and Stephen Drury to Kara and Jason Smith, $297,500

3416 St. Ann St., Tracey and Patrick Fawcett and others to Joe and Nadine Evans, $140,000

2610 Meridan Court, April Leonard to Dan and Sarah Halbig, $177,000

840 Holly Ave., Kehinde Sodeinde to Atinuke Wilhite, $74,000

216 Fern Hill Drive, Brenda McAlister to Dmitry Serbzhinskiy, $355,000

3512 Cannonade Loop S., Teresa Boarman and Kenneth Boarman Jr. to Steven and Robin Vance, $235,500

1010 E. 19th St., Woolard Rentals LLC to Signature Properties LLC, $110,000

716 Fargo St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Ray and Jenny Jones and others, $75,877

2169 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300

2169 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Zhen Dong and Meiling Chen, $245,000

2100 Meadowhill Lane, Denise and Jody Ashby to Ryan and April Rowan, $266,000

2281 Meadowhill Lane, Chaise and Danielle Moore to Denise Ashby, $390,000

3943 Reliant Circle, Jordan Warren and Gwendolyn Anderson to William Igleheart and Lindsey Head, $206,000

3653 Bordeaux Loop N., Lucas Feldpausch to Landon Wood, $199,900

1855 McCreary Ave., Craig and Susan Behl to Lori and Jerome McIntosh, $535,000

7594 Laketown Road, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Ethan and Cassidy Pierce, $272,000

6322 Autumn Valley Trace, Rusty Frye and Leslie Lacefield to Chelsie Cowles, $205,000

4036 Carpenter Drive, Ryan and April Rowan to Steven Dockery, $128,000

103 Ewing Road, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Dream Design LLC, $76,000

5166 Seabiscuit Loop, Sean and Morgan Hayden to Cody and Chanda Bender, $262,900

2578 Kentucky 1207, David and Jay Blincoe to Daniel and Nicole Henning, $300,000

659 Chuck Gray Court, Landon Wood to Bradley and Jordan Gholson and others, $70,000 for one-half interest

3500 Riva Ridge Court, Jason and Kara Smith to Daniel and Mary Held, $210,000

600 E. 14th St., Susan Dockery to Southern Lanes Inc., $245,000

1073 Pleasure Point E., Brenda Grossman to Kenneth Grossman, $130,000

900 Isaac Shelby Drive, Timothy and Regina Kirkman to Kyler Nichols, $127,500

3110 Wood Valley Point, Lori and Jerome McIntosh to Stephen and Amanda Wilson, $485,000

6562 Autumn Creek, Ferman Burnette LLC to Jacob and Shelby Murphy, $312,500

6344 Springwood Drive, Ballard’s Development LLP to Mark and Marina Bromley, $357,000

3111 Oakridge Court, Joshua and Jessica Bevil to Thomas Free and Lauren Smith, $460,000

9606 Kentucky 1389, Rita Smeathers to Glenn Muffett Jr. and Joyce Muffett, $185,000

1103 Cedar St., German American Bank Inc. to MB & WH Properties LLC, $58,000

2107 Clinton Place W., estate of Melba Richey to Patricia Richey, $159,900

4550 Doe Run, Thomas and Sherry Turner to Angela and Stephen Drury, $330,000

1301 Locust St., William Riney to Bryan and Linda Langford, $160,000

1301 Locust St., Bryan and Linda Langford to Mark Pruett, $285,085

1606 Ohio St., Darrell and Merry Hale to Empowerment Academy Inc., $36,000 for two parcels

4019 Hawthorne Drive, Carol Wilson to Patsy and Anthony Clark, $130,000

3880 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brian and Lori Baxley, $299,985

1714 E. Fourth St., Denise Pace to Janel Tierney, $135,000

1029 Leitchfield Road, Schay Properties Inc. to IES Kentucky LLC, $141,000

2709 Sunrise Drive, Phillip and Vivian Wright to Thomas Coomes Jr., $160,000

500 Monterrey Drive, Woolard Rentals LLC to Signature Properties LLC, $90,000

1221 S. Chestnut Grove Road, Brenda Grossman to Daniel and Teresa Clark and others, $72,500

384 Kentucky 1554, Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. N.A. to Roberto Munguia and Lesley Munguia, $36,000

4634 Loftwood Drive, Susan and Joe Anderson to Gough Commercial LLC, $290,000

5341 Frederica St., Dennis and Sherry Duke and others to Marian Turley, $100,000

1925 E. 21st St., James and Sharon Volk to Jay and Tara Hart, $129,000

5513 Mulberry Place, Sarah and Zachary Roby to Curtis and Ashley Hayden, $356,000

5545 Mulberry Place, Curtis and Ashley Hayden to Sydney Brooks, $269,000

3639 Placid Place W., Patricia and Raymond Jones to Mark and Shanna McGinnis, $155,000

2237 Village Run, Stephanie Lancaster to Angela Clark and Jeffrey Williams, $137,900

4501 Barrington Place, Sherry Roberts and others to Andrea and Jaime McGehee, $199,900

2263 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2263 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Pa Meh and Ei Reh, $223,580

