The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 15 to Dec. 27:
3603 Christie Pl., Chelsea Rose and Dylan Ryan Lanham to Tina Hayden and Russell Allen Baker, $159,900.
1420 Maple Ave., Stephen Jay and Sandra Shacklett and others to K&D Developments, LLC, $140,000
4658 Kings Mill Dr., Cherelle L. and Christopher Steven Adams to Tyler Joseph Gottwald and Julaiana Renee Cefus, $156,000
229 Riverside Dr., Bernadine M. Sweat to Cherelle L. Christopher Steven Adams, $125,500
2608 Wimsatt Ct., INDLEAS #1 to Nelson Dant and others, $184,000
114 Sycamore St., David Eugene Meadows to Glen Allan Aley, $8,000
114 Sycamore St., Glen Allan and Marie Aley to Sangam Investments LLC, $9,500
1912 W. Parrish Ave., Art Fierro to Matthew Todd and Vicki Dawn Coomer, $225,000
2023 Triplett St., Carol F. Haven and others to Fast Lane Property Management, LLC, $130,000
2281 Ottawa Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Julie Ann Martin and others, $221,840
1212 W. Fourth St., Top of the Line Investment Company to Thomas Anthony Coomes, Jr., $7,500
6803 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC. to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $37,800
6803 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc, to Essie Moses, $268,245
2420 Bolivar St., TEK Enterprises, LLC to Michael Chann and Wendy Freeman, $149,900
5460 Meadow Grove Dr., Matthew C. and Emily Brooke Mohon to Jake Austin and Alicia Renee Ballard, $282,500
11226 Kentucky Highway 231, Braiden Dale and Rachel Mechelle Vance to Patrick and Tara Fitzgerald, $130,000
407 Stableford Circle, Donald E. and Betty Bowles to Thomas Michael and Rita Titus Troost, $340,000
2076 Endeavour Dr., Frederick Family, LLC to Owensboro Self Storage, LLC, $250,000
2630 Strawbridge Pl., Cathy Diane and Martin Timothy Meserve to Bluegrass Concepts, Inc., $129,000
1940 Oxford Dr., H.G. and Patricia Satterwhite to Matthew C. and Emily Brooke Mohon, $364,900
157 Church St., Nick and Kelsey Boone to Natalie C. Jackson, $160,000
4770 Windy Hollow Road, Danny and Vickie Ambs to Teresa A. Moorman, $41,000
Farm property on Haynes Station Road, estate of Margaret J. Beyke to Beyke Farmland, LLC, $212,520
3501 St. Ann St., estate of Raymond L. Nantz, Sr. to Wendell Glenn Nantz, $85,000
12357 Kentucky Highway 56, Donald M. and Vonda Ball and others to James Donald and Susan H. Towery, $544,000
56 Woodford Ave., Charles and Susanne Lord-Jarboe to City of Owensboro, Kentucky, $30,000
1806 Standish Pl., Juan B. and Maria F. Tomas to Paul T. Lopez, $165,000
2000 Westview Dr., Donald R. and Brenda J. Bowen to JAB LLC, $140,500
7940 Kentucky Highway 405, estate of Jerry A. Boehmann to Jennifer Lynn Higdon, $75,000
159 Shelly Dr., McKenzie S. Tichenol and others to Zachary Hendrix, $144,900
3438 Legacy Run, Jennifer Hayden and Joseph Hansler to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3400 Legacy Run, E&R Property Management, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3404 Legacy Run, E&R Property Management, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3410 Legacy Run, E&R Property Management, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3414 Legacy Run, E&R Property Management, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3457 Legacy Run, E&R Property Management, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $220,056
3442 Legacy Run, Earl and Rose Hayden to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3446 Legacy Run, Earl and Rose Hayden to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3465 Legacy Run, Earl and Rose Hayden to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $220,056
3473 Legacy Run, Earl and Rose Hayden to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $220,056
3417 Legacy Run, 95 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $311,746
3470 Legacy Run, 95 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3401 Legacy Run, 22 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $410,770
3422 Legacy Run, 22 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3426 Legacy Run, 22 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3434 Legacy Run, Kathleen M. and David B. McFadden to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3409 Legacy Run, 69 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $410,770
3420 Legacy Run, 69 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3430 Legacy Run, 69 Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3425 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $311,738
3433 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $220,056
3441 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $220,056
3449 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $220,056
3458 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3462 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
3466 Legacy Run, Heritage Park Properties, LLC to Legacy Run Property Investments, LLC, $320,915
4325 and 4329 Gateway Dr., Judy C. Stinnett to WBW Properties, LLC, $375,000 for two parcels
1507 Linden Ave., Deyonte L. and Alysia D. Adams to James T. and Laura J. Smiley, $270,000
25 Church St., Peggy and James O. Cooksey and others to Stephen Allen and Mary Ann Bell-Smith, $70,000
2716 W. Ninth St., Carla B. Reed to Fulcrum Holdings, LLC, $79,900
2417 N. York St., Jake A. and Alicia Ballard to Jacob D. Taylor and others, $171,000
10660 Kentucky Highway 231, Lacy Kent Overstreet and others to Michael and Jessica Russell, $589,500 for two tracts
5118 Sturbridge Pl., estate of Cathy L. Gillispie to Adam Sandefur, $170,000
10585 Lafayette St., Mildred G. Ralph to Ethan Tyler Boehmann, $78,000 for two parcels
1604 Creek Haven Loop, James W. and Anna S. Allen to Christopher Mark and Melanie Coomes, $200,000
4353 N. Landsdowne, Susan J. Dockery to Rhoads Investments, LLC, $145,000
2458 Farrier Pl., Julianne Posante to Rebecca Robertson, $195,000
1917 Hughes Ave., Jeffrey W. Payne to Shu Fei Jiang, $10,000
771 Dove Ct., Marsha and Anthony L. Holland to Jonathan and Selina Christie, $215,000
2244 Citation Ave., J.M.W. Properties, LLC to Ya Ha, $146,900
3012 Yosemite Dr., Kari L. and Mathew D. Brake to Christopher Attebury, $129,900
529 Monterrey Dr., MSL Investments, LLC and others to Hattie C. Ashby, $151,010.25
2312 Old Henderson Road, Warren Tippett and Geraldine Havener to Wright Choice Properties, LLC, $13,500
3910 Reliant Circle, estate of John Gary Blandford to Jennifer and Stephen Blandford, $144,000
0.3 acres of farm property on Scythia Road, Martin and Jill Payne to William Dwayne and Sonya Lanham, $800
57.52 acres of farm property on Keller Road, Valerie Thomas and Kenneth Keller to SWAIN, LLC, $874,304
1624 Booth Ave., James Thomas and Laura Jane Smiley to Glenn and Karen Hite, $169,900
9006 Kentucky Highway 56, Jacqueline Marie and Kevin Schartung to Joseph Townes and Sarah Rumage, $25,000
1409 Hathaway St., Nicholas and Crystal Tuttle to Buttered Taters Enterprises, LLC, $45,000
1917 Wink Ct., Lee and Pamela Canary to Jason Edward and Danielle Leann Martin, $124,900
9586 Williams Road, Paulette E. Howard to Nathan and Kelly Rhodes, $100,000
3870 Garden Terrace, Warren S. and Jessica L. Thompson to Darby and Brandon Duvall, $209,000
588 Steamboat Road, Randall D. and Angela Morris to Josh Watson and Carol Ciucci, $72,000
8220 Iceland Spur, Nathaniel W. and Victoria E. Meadors to RDS, Inc., $72,500
4610 Arborgate Dr., Angela B. and Stephen G. Walker to Sandra B. and David Allgood, $110,000 for 1/2 interest
3212 Lewis Lane, Rebecca Dawn Martin and Mary Mulligan and others to Twylyn Jane Martin, $134,600
2850 Old Masonville Loop, estate of Robert Anthony Keown to Timothy M. and Marty L. Russ, $54,900
