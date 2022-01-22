The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 27 to Jan. 4:
882 Live Oak Pl., Vicki L. Gaither and others to Glenn and Angela Kaye Miller, $230,000
3023 Wandering Lane, Amy L. Finley to Pray Reh and Law Meh, $129,900
4126 Settlers Pt., James M. Ramburger to Ivonne Vazquez-Balseiro and Jesus Rodriguez-Robles, $136,000
2202 Lovell Dr., Margaret Elizabeth Richeson to Ethan T. and Danielle Board, $100,000
2301 Frederica St., Myrna H. and Roger D. Smith to RFI V, LLC, $250,000
2229 Berkshire Dr., Margaret E. Richeson to Than Aung and Ka Ti Zar, $124,500
4231 Thruston Dermont Road, Robert Timothy and Pamela Smith Wells to Lucas and Sarah Feldpausch, $169,900
5613 Jack Hinton Rd., James H. and Sarah F. Knight to Amy L. Finley, $260,000
1912 Village Run, Thomas H. and Patricia J. Lindsey to Rhine and Ann Blake, $143,000
134 Tennyson Dr., Rebecca F. McQueen and Matthew Ruark to Alexis Payne, $125,000
2214 McConnell Ave., Lisa and Juan Guadarrama to Joseph B. and Beth R. Steele, $195,000
3872 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Megan Marie and Ian Robert Moore, $295,380
720 Bolivar St., Jerry L. Owens Living Trust Agreement to Amy Hawk, $82,500
2236 Bittel Road, Green River Holdings, LLC to Robert Craig Brown, $169,900
2604 E. 10th St., Tony Warren and Sonya Lockhart and others to Cynthia J. Womack, $140,000
2526 Heartland Greens Pt., Brett Hawkins and Jeanne Pierzynski to Yuanbin Jiang, $188,000
2502 Heartland Greens Pt., Cameron and Alanna Robinson to Sandra J. Webster, $179,900
2120 Center St., Samuel D. and Connie Edwards to John Brandon Madison, $129,900
2155 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $31,300
2155 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Hannah Alyssa Crawford, $227,640
2953 Allen St., estate of Ken Rogers to Steve and Shelley Newcom, $94,001
Farm property on 1189 E. Harmons Ferry Road, Caleb John and Brooklyn Taylor Royal to Charlotte Raschke, $125,000
209 Sutton Lane., Frank and Linda Hayden to Murphy’s Investments, LLC, $372,000
2314 W. Second St., Frank and Linda Hayden to Murphy’s Investments, LLC, $44,000
2318 W. Second St., Frank and Linda Hayden to Murphy’s Investments, LLC, $9,000
2332 W. Second St., Frank and Linda Hayden to Murphy’s Investments, LLC, $13,500
2334 W. Second St., Frank and Linda Hayden to Murphy’s Investments, LLC, $30,000
309 Sutton Lane, Frank and Linda Hayden to Murphy’s Investments, LLC, $223,000
1912 Terrace Pt., Jonathon M. House to David Michael and Kaitlin Ann Sabol, $192,000
10721 Pup Creek Lane, Ronald A. and Mildred A. Roberts to Brian and Laura Clouse, $83,000
110 Dublin Lane, Ivan Dewayne Leak to Barbara L. Stanley, $80,000
2568 Heartland Greens Pt., Alina and Lindsay Brice Jr. to Curtis R. and Ariel Renfrow, $195,000
214 Sycamore St., Mary Carolyn and Emil Ahnell and others to Jennifer M. Westerfield, $8,500
1519 W. Second St., Greg Wathen to Rob L. Martin, $42,000
2125 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $31,300
2125 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Amy Hinton Gunter, $205,785
2516 Krauss Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $39,000
2516 Krauss Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Sarah Thames, $272,310
2677 Dellwood Valley Lane, Nathaniel and Brittany M. Payne to Heather Wilson and others, $289,000
449 Raintree Dr., Wilhelm J. Wessel to Janie Marksberry, $130,000
1706 Burdette Ct., Shaina and Scott Dame to Kimberly Bartimus, $93,500
2536 Long Shot Cove, Thompson Homes, Inc. to Bryson and Mary C. Morrow, $231,548.18
1931 S. Griffith Ave., Taylor N. Brown to Corey Allen Spalding, $155,000
1602 J.R. Miller Blvd., Keith W. Knott and others to Gasper Martin Alonzo and Ana Ramos Garcia and others, $30,000
0.031 acres on Brighton Ct., Bridgett D. and Duane C. Ward III to Joseph C. and Rachel Riney, $50
801 Canterbury Rd., Ann M. Drewry to Eric Baisden-Wade, $120,000
2005 Old Calhoun Road, Smith Farms and others to DMCR Properties, LLC, $100,000
4434 Wilderness Trace, estate of Sally Hamilton Davenport to Garrett D. and Krystal S. Williams, $370,000
2292 Yates Dr., Flash Investments, LLC to Austin Richard Rice, $179,900
1611 W. Parrish Ave., Dillion Investments Properties, LLC to Burnette Lenore Almond, $137,500
1337 Gilbert Lane, estate of Jason C. Schartung and others to Larry Hofius and others, $132,000
1529 Miller Ct., Maria Anntoinette and Dante Orlando Kelly to Renee Ford, $275,000
429 E. 27th St., Richard Dean and Stacy Howard to Jarred Gavin and Christina Nicole Fritch, $164,900
1825 Gunston Pl., Jonathan and Chelsey J. Strogner to Stacey Michelle Wilkins, $168,000
6334 Valley Brook Trace, Tyler A. and Veronica Sheaffer to Dylan Wade and Briana Michelle Cockerell, $213,900
316 Whittier Dr., William D. Dunn to Just the Very Best LLC, $105,000
2627 Veach Road, Ryan Matthew and Stacy Renae Crisp and Abshiro Mohamed and Musa Jama, $132,000
3316 Hummingbird Loop South, Dylan and Briana Cockerell to Cherie Willis, $139,900
4092 Red Clover Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Randell C. and Nicole L. Capps, $307,150
801 Rabbit Run, Brittany and David Nathaniel Crabtree to Sar G. Htoo, $247,900
2212 Black Oak Dr., Zach and Haleigh Woodard to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $30,000
2242 Middleground Dr., Just the Very Best, LLC to Robert Kyle and Megan Nicole Clark, $245,000
1085 E. Byers Ave., Kingston Square, LLC to Kingston Square Property Investments, LLC, $3,550,000
315 Worthington Road, REC Investments, LLC to MGI Leasing, Inc. $2,313,096
4600 Frederica St., GG Owensboro LLC to 4610 Frederica Street LLC, $12,550,000
363 Pantle Pt., Bernard Leo and Daphne Murphy to William Illingworth, $825,000
2001 Reid Road, Michael and Chelsea Iuliucci to Kristen Keown, $137,000
2526 Spencer Dr., Kathryn B. and Richard M. Delaney to Zachary Middleton and others, $250,000
3625 Winchester Dr., Cherie Lynne Willis and others to Kaila M. and Jacob Temple, $127,850
2158 Ottawa Dr., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $31,300
2158 Ottawa Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Jennifer Jo and Joseph William Osborne, $216,675
1901 Cherokee Dr., Julia C. Davisson to William J. Walker, $148,000
3100 W. Second St., OH Assets LLC to BTR28 LLC, $189,803
3136 W. Second St., OH Hotels II LLC to BTR28 LLC, $2,960,197
2120 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Ian and Breanna E. Smith, $204,910
