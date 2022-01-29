The following real estate transfers were recorded on Jan. 4:
616 J.R. Miller Blvd., Mohammed F. Rahman and Reba R. Barikdar to Prodigal Properties, LLC, $40,000
2001 Bluff Ave., estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
2203 Bluff Ave., estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
505 Kentucky Highway 1554, estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
1608 J.R. Miller Blvd., estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
2209 Bluff Ave., estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
2536 W. Fifth St., estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
2733 W. Sixth St., estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $130,875 for three-eighth interest for seven parcels
7153 Kentucky Highway 231, Wesley S. and Caitlin Brown to N&G Legacy Estates, LLC, $100,000
1813 W. Parrish Ave., Elizabeth Harris to Rex and Julia Gillim, $90,000
3328 Adams St., Ceary L. Thomas to Jonathan Hartman, $88,000
2633 Cherry Blossom Ct., Mindy Irene Bradley to Jaelynn McFarland and others, $222,000
916 McGill St., Tabitha Joyce Glover and others to Katie Humprhey, $49,900
10856 Gore Road, John E. and Margaret M. Ramburger to Brittany and David Crabtree, $365,000
13.7 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, estate of Jerry C. Baird to Paul Michael and Cynthia C. Thompson, $99,600
11929 Kentucky Highway 764, Ronald and Jacqueline Ward to Erica Suzzane Ward, $63,000
7780 Kentucky Highway 258, James Kevin and Victoria Lea McCarthy and others to Phillip L. and Stacey McCarthy, $126,363 for three-fourth interest
7343 Knottsville Mount Zion Road, Stephanie Marie Creilson to Charles and Stephanie M. Boling, $220,000
