The following real estate transfers were recorded between Jan. 4 to Jan. 12:
9316 Herbert Rd., Thomas M. and Shelley D. Wilkerson to Prodigal Properties, LLC, $7,000
342 Camden Cir., Country Roads, LLC to Kimberly Sivick, $244,000
4750 Kentucky Highway 54, Dennis E. McBrayer to Donald E. Fraser, Sr., $355,000
3536 Roundtable Loop, Walter Duke, Jr. and others to Dream Design LLC and others, $180,000 for 1/2 interest
215 E. 18th St., Audubon Loans, I, LLC to CLH Investments, LLC, $600,000
2639 Cherry Blossom Ct., Kyli N. Christenson to Jin Zeng Lin and Raoli Weng, $200,000
1413 Booth Ave., estate of Ira Wilson Guffey to Hugh M. and Paula Taylor, $135,000
4935 Newbolt Road, Amber Nicole Haley to Angela Lynne Madussi and Greg Gordon Goretzki, $489,900
4215 Pleasant Valley Road, Robert W. and Denise L. Huff to Chelsey Jane and Jonathan Ray Strogner, $220,000
672 Fargo St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Norma Glenn, $65,000
1401 Hill Bridge Road, Royce C. and Nancy M. McCormick to Kyaw Aung, $255,000
2524 Allen St., Travis D. Berry to Michael D. and Gayla Layne Simmons, $149,900
420 Frederica St., Bill’s Restaurant, LLC to CKEM, LLC, $275,000 — 3 parcels
2419 Cascades Pt., estate of Richard A. Wathen to Cathy L. Ashton, $175,000
Farm property on Kentucky Highway 56, DMCR Properties, LLC to Bryan Reed and Katelyn M. Scott, $212,625
930 Holly Ave., Glenda C. and Jimmy Knight to Taylor and Cortney Dodson, $98,000
109 Plum St., JNT Rentals, LLC to Kevin R. Hillard, $30,000
1709 Booth Ave., Melody Matthews and Jeff Rafferty to Keith and Manda Wells and others, $195,000
2320 Platinum Pl., Logan and Heather Vanover to Amber Haley, $279,900
3905 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Mary Kathleen and William Thomas Palmer, Jr., $404,475
2140 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Christine Marie Contreras, $225,360
5113 Sturbridge Pl., Tonia Walker to Garrett Matthew and Taylor Nichole Wathen, $164,900
1721 Shawnee Dr., Nancy S. Smith to Velocity Property Group, LLC, $300,000
5138 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes, Inc. to Suzanna C. and Ronald L. Rice, $302,166
315 W. 14th St., James A. Mischel to Key City Ventures, LLC, $309,000
1855 Aspenwood Ct. B-3, Thomas M. and Elizabeth Rhoads to William Dustin and Leigh Doyal, $87,500
Farm property on 9406 Kentucky Highway 1389, Stephen W. and Darlene Fulkerson to Michael and Carla Atherton, $100,000
2701 W. Sixth St., Victoria and Bradley Koun to Scott Baird, Jr., $45,000
3332 Jefferson St., Jaren and Brittany Pike to Kristen Hays, $103,000
909 Parkway Dr., Ina June Hagerman to Emmanuel G. and Gabrielle Garcia, $165,000
1936 E. Sixth Street, Hubert Earl and Patti J. Husk to Michael Evans II, $55,000
5721 Macedonia Road, Cindy Carol Fulkerson to Signature Properties, LLC, $250,000
4549 Woodlake Run, Adam B. and Lindsey M. Taucher to Sarah J. and Troy Dwayne Mills, $349,900
8560 Ward Road, Harmony Lehecka to Mark Steven and Mary Ann Russell, $580,000
2417 Bittel Road, Patricia Joyce Riley to Sondra Gail Carlisle, $162,500
5245 Hillview Dr., Chris R. Toler to Adam B. and Lindsey M. Taucher, $640,000
3218 Ridgewood St., Vincent Renfrow to Logan and Ivy Kaelin, $116,500
1015 E. 20th St., Hayley R. and Christopher McElwain to Down Home Rentals, LLC., $97,000
2004 Greenbriar Rd., Ricky M. Crabtree to Brian Crick and Tristan Drake, $210,100
2399 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Cynthia Ann Lowery, $268,000
3923 Cross Creek Trail, Jeramy T. Kelly and others to Ryan and Connie R. Boehman, $322,000
2245 Yewells Landing S., estate of Ann Keith Worth to Christopher R. and Carol A. Klein, $190,000
6858 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $43,825
6858 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Tyler Allen and Veronica Sheaffer, $287,800
6447 Autumn Valley Trace, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade, LLC to The Eddie D. Waller and Carla D. Waller 2006 Trust, $200,000
7114 Stevens School Rd., Sarah Jane and Troy D. Mills to Melanie A. Tuttle, $344,900
1151 Concord Terrace, Paul E. and Tammy Staples to Donna R. Stallings, $180,000
2686 Heartland Greens Pointe, SJJB Holdings, LLC to Jeremy A. Kroeger, $265,000
414 Tampa Dr., Rubylyn S. Moore to Vincent Renfrow, $150,000
1741 Scherm Rd., Money Investments, LLC to Velocity Property Group, LLC, $1,100,000
17-A Quail Ridge Ct., Annette M. Wimsatt to Kittridge Midkiff, $146,500
6119 Sutter Loop E., Benjamin Jay and Margaret Ann Hatfield to Emily A. Austin and others, $159,900
17-D Quail Ridge Ct., Kittridge H. Midkiff to Tara A. and Jason E. Arnold, $150,000
400 Highland Ct. E., Ahila Krishnamoorthy to Matthew and Paige Horn, $139,500
3130 Villa Point, FEM Villa Point LLC to MDC Coast 25, LLC, $4,924,080 — 3 parcels
916 E. 6th St., Plantation Management LLC to Bryan Del and Linda Lee Langford, $8,500
3007 Autumn Lake Cove, Denise A. Pace to Michael B. and Patricia J. Mixson, $405,000
2333 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $32,000
2333 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Shawnee Apartment Rentals, LLC, $207,315
2365 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $32,000
2365 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Shawnee Apartment Rentals, LLC, $207,315
2349 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $32,000
2349 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Shawnee Apartment Rentals, LLC, $207,315
2317 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $32,000
2317 Skaggs Ct., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Shawnee Apartment Rentals, LLC, $207,315
2137 Graham Ln. E., Matthew S. and Jennifer N. Brumley to Aaron R. and Kassey Coomes and others, $129,900 for 1/2 interest
2164 Ottawa Dr., Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $31,300
2164 Ottawa Dr., Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Wandian Lin and Quiping Ni, $214,260
606 E. 23rd St., John A. Shown to Lee and Pamela Canary, $107,000
906 Holly Ave., Dillon Investment Properties, LLC to Devonna A. and Ernesto Nunez Solis, $144,900
416 Jed Pl., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Isanthes, LLC, $ 39,194
7727 Kentucky Highway 2830, 1923 Fieldcrest, LLC to Skip Merritt, $75,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.