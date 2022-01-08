The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 10 to Dec. 15:
2297 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ryan Foreman and Gregory Foreman II, $320,785
1875 Old Calhoun Road, Crabtree Holdings LLC to Audubon Loans I LLC, $1,825,000
4641 Ridge Road, William and Theresa Persons to Randy and Kristi Lanham, $50,230
1210 Upper Trace, Nadine Menser to Charles and Nola Courtney, $361,000
6761 Mason Habit Road, Robert and Tina Hurm to Regina Kirkman, $20,000
4912 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to G.E. and J.E. Blandford, $80,000
6140 Pruden Lane, Gregory Scott to Michael and Janet Howard, $62,500
511 Montgomery Ave., Mary and Aaron Keesler and others to Thomas and Martha Sims and others, $60,000 for one-half interest
10324 Main St., Wayne and Myrtle Kaysinger to Owen and Rosa Kaysinger, $3,500
521 Hill Ave., Katherine Wethington to JTW LLC, $101,000
3420 Surrey Drive E, Urban M. and Susan A. Wink to George A. Kelley, Jr., $120,000
2442 Trails Run Pointe, Wesley Ross Taylor to Melissa A. Postlewaite, $200,000
425 Maple Ave., estate of William H. Cottrell to Jacob C. and MaryBeth Blair Reynolds, $280,000
2941 Allen St., Anne D. and James R. Taylor to Amanda Lee and John Jarvis Head III, $104,900
2978 Turfway Drive, estate of Doris Marie Clark Haragan to James A. and Rebecca Holder, $253,900
9145 Kentucky 405, Mark and Barbara Morris-Irby to Kenneth and April E. Pierce, $7,500
650 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes, Inc. to Elizabeth Stout, $270,575
1031 Tamarack Road, Century Christian Church of Owensboro, Kentucky, Inc. to One Faith Fellowship, Inc., $650,000
3940 Kentucky 144, Sumo Storage, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Highway 144 LLC, $5,700,000
300 Salem Drive, Storage N’ More, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Salem Drive, LLC, $2,250,000 for 3 parcels
340 Salem Drive, Storage N’ More, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Salem Drive, LLC, $2,250,000 for 3 parcels
400 Salem Drive, Storage N’ More, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Salem Drive, LLC, $2,250,000 for 3 parcels
5520 Sargent Drive, estate of Charles Edward Bratcher to Michael Ray and Brittney Lynne Watson, $74,000
10331 U.S. 431, Thomas and Rita Troust to Henry Briner and others, $420,000 for 1/3 interest
2433 and 2435 York St. S, Willard O. and Stacey L. Tirrill IV to Darry and Bettye Heppler Cain, $112,500
5187 Kentucky 142, Larry W. and Debora A. Roberts to Stephen Tate and others, $357,000
2209 Hayden Bridge Road, Eric N. and Rayna Harris Flatgard to Logan M. and Kari Clary, $320,000
5465 Jones Road, Fulcrum Holdings, LLC to Beverly G. Bell, $329,000
3859 South Hampton Road, Steven Graybill to Larry E. and Stella Bingham and others, $161,100
2604 Dartmouth Drive, June B. Karner to David W. Boswell, $153,000
6447 Autumn Valley Trace, Joseph S. and Sydney Thompson to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade, LLC, $174,900
3864 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Megan Lyn and John Fisher, $323,635
910 Deer Haven Drive, Charles V. Goode to William and Mary Urban, $142,900
4615 Harbor Hills Trace, Larry D. and Renee Stivers to Becky and Phillip Tooley, $531,000
4508 Lake Forest Drive, estate of Lawrence E. Harris to Denise A. Pace, $420,000
1229 Independence Ave., Steve and Jennifer Blandford to Kelly Roberts, $60,000
6040 Hayden Bridge Road, Jonathan Lee Heath to Dan Thomas Custom Homes, LLC, $199,900
525 Castlen Street, David M. and Colleen Taylor and others to NSC Owensboro West 5th Street LLC, $262,500
918 W Fourth St., David M. and Colleen Taylor and others to NSC Owensboro West 4th Street LLC, $562,500
3879 Lewis Lane, Sandra Schleiger to Garrett Scott and Matthew Hess, $164,000
2005 McCulloch Ave., estate of Jerry L. Cole to James Elliot and Mary Ellen Crawford, $125,100 for 2 parcels
2007 McCulloch Ave., estate of Jerry L. Cole to James Elliot and Mary Ellen Crawford, $125,100 for 2 parcels
929 Gardenside Drive, J&PB Holdings Company, LLC to Yoni Santizo Ortiz and Zoila Chun Gabriel, $90,000
2285 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Carissa Danielle James, $240,000
3962 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to David Jerome and Jennifer Lynn Brown, $262,880
6854 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $43,825
6809 Bridgeview Court, Derry Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $37,400
2935 Wandering Lane, Lemuel V. and Vickie L. Dugger III to James A. Shemroske, Jr., $137,900
6810 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $37,800
6810 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Joseph Scott and Sydney Rene Thompson, $334,875
5145 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, Inc. to John and Sherry Hagman, $216,167.79
330 Chestnut Grove Road N, Kenneth and Donna Luck to Matthew Stauffer, $15,000
6512 Spring Haven Trace, Gary E. and Cindy Howard to Timothy W. and Anne M. Taylor, $370,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.