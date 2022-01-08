The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 10 to Dec. 15:

2297 Woodstone Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ryan Foreman and Gregory Foreman II, $320,785

1875 Old Calhoun Road, Crabtree Holdings LLC to Audubon Loans I LLC, $1,825,000

4641 Ridge Road, William and Theresa Persons to Randy and Kristi Lanham, $50,230

1210 Upper Trace, Nadine Menser to Charles and Nola Courtney, $361,000

6761 Mason Habit Road, Robert and Tina Hurm to Regina Kirkman, $20,000

4912 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to G.E. and J.E. Blandford, $80,000

6140 Pruden Lane, Gregory Scott to Michael and Janet Howard, $62,500

511 Montgomery Ave., Mary and Aaron Keesler and others to Thomas and Martha Sims and others, $60,000 for one-half interest

10324 Main St., Wayne and Myrtle Kaysinger to Owen and Rosa Kaysinger, $3,500

521 Hill Ave., Katherine Wethington to JTW LLC, $101,000

3420 Surrey Drive E, Urban M. and Susan A. Wink to George A. Kelley, Jr., $120,000

2442 Trails Run Pointe, Wesley Ross Taylor to Melissa A. Postlewaite, $200,000

425 Maple Ave., estate of William H. Cottrell to Jacob C. and MaryBeth Blair Reynolds, $280,000

2941 Allen St., Anne D. and James R. Taylor to Amanda Lee and John Jarvis Head III, $104,900

2978 Turfway Drive, estate of Doris Marie Clark Haragan to James A. and Rebecca Holder, $253,900

9145 Kentucky 405, Mark and Barbara Morris-Irby to Kenneth and April E. Pierce, $7,500

650 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes, Inc. to Elizabeth Stout, $270,575

1031 Tamarack Road, Century Christian Church of Owensboro, Kentucky, Inc. to One Faith Fellowship, Inc., $650,000

3940 Kentucky 144, Sumo Storage, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Highway 144 LLC, $5,700,000

300 Salem Drive, Storage N’ More, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Salem Drive, LLC, $2,250,000 for 3 parcels

340 Salem Drive, Storage N’ More, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Salem Drive, LLC, $2,250,000 for 3 parcels

400 Salem Drive, Storage N’ More, Inc. to NSC Owensboro Salem Drive, LLC, $2,250,000 for 3 parcels

5520 Sargent Drive, estate of Charles Edward Bratcher to Michael Ray and Brittney Lynne Watson, $74,000

10331 U.S. 431, Thomas and Rita Troust to Henry Briner and others, $420,000 for 1/3 interest

2433 and 2435 York St. S, Willard O. and Stacey L. Tirrill IV to Darry and Bettye Heppler Cain, $112,500

5187 Kentucky 142, Larry W. and Debora A. Roberts to Stephen Tate and others, $357,000

2209 Hayden Bridge Road, Eric N. and Rayna Harris Flatgard to Logan M. and Kari Clary, $320,000

5465 Jones Road, Fulcrum Holdings, LLC to Beverly G. Bell, $329,000

3859 South Hampton Road, Steven Graybill to Larry E. and Stella Bingham and others, $161,100

2604 Dartmouth Drive, June B. Karner to David W. Boswell, $153,000

6447 Autumn Valley Trace, Joseph S. and Sydney Thompson to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade, LLC, $174,900

3864 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Megan Lyn and John Fisher, $323,635

910 Deer Haven Drive, Charles V. Goode to William and Mary Urban, $142,900

4615 Harbor Hills Trace, Larry D. and Renee Stivers to Becky and Phillip Tooley, $531,000

4508 Lake Forest Drive, estate of Lawrence E. Harris to Denise A. Pace, $420,000

1229 Independence Ave., Steve and Jennifer Blandford to Kelly Roberts, $60,000

6040 Hayden Bridge Road, Jonathan Lee Heath to Dan Thomas Custom Homes, LLC, $199,900

525 Castlen Street, David M. and Colleen Taylor and others to NSC Owensboro West 5th Street LLC, $262,500

918 W Fourth St., David M. and Colleen Taylor and others to NSC Owensboro West 4th Street LLC, $562,500

3879 Lewis Lane, Sandra Schleiger to Garrett Scott and Matthew Hess, $164,000

2005 McCulloch Ave., estate of Jerry L. Cole to James Elliot and Mary Ellen Crawford, $125,100 for 2 parcels

2007 McCulloch Ave., estate of Jerry L. Cole to James Elliot and Mary Ellen Crawford, $125,100 for 2 parcels

929 Gardenside Drive, J&PB Holdings Company, LLC to Yoni Santizo Ortiz and Zoila Chun Gabriel, $90,000

2285 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Carissa Danielle James, $240,000

3962 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to David Jerome and Jennifer Lynn Brown, $262,880

6854 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $43,825

6809 Bridgeview Court, Derry Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $37,400

2935 Wandering Lane, Lemuel V. and Vickie L. Dugger III to James A. Shemroske, Jr., $137,900

6810 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision, LLC to Jagoe Homes, Inc., $37,800

6810 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, Inc. to Joseph Scott and Sydney Rene Thompson, $334,875

5145 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes, Inc. to John and Sherry Hagman, $216,167.79

330 Chestnut Grove Road N, Kenneth and Donna Luck to Matthew Stauffer, $15,000

6512 Spring Haven Trace, Gary E. and Cindy Howard to Timothy W. and Anne M. Taylor, $370,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.