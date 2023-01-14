The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4:
7759 Sublett Road, Doris Wanda Newcomb and Jerry Newcomb, Norma Jean Roberts to Corey A. Alvey and Haley Alvey, $71,414
2754 Veach Road, Robert E. Cecil Jr. and Ruth E. King, Wayne T. Russ to Morgantown Property Management LLC, $250,000
2212 West Parrish Ave., Joan S. Lowe to Murphy’s Investments, $152,050
2204 West Parrish Ave., Joan S. Lowe to Murphy’s Investments, $30,000
10535 Us Highway 60 East, Misty R. Payne to Jesse Allen Deneke, $162,000
8091 Boteler Road, Doris Wanda Newcomb and Jerry Newcomb, Norma Jean Roberts to Aaron T. Robertson and Kaitlin D. Robertson, $53,501
100 Maple St., Jayslynn Serrano to Shamsher Gollan, $20,000
5457 Gerald Drive, Eugene Richeson and Charlotte Richeson to Byron G. Lane and Diana M. Lane, $3,000
4430 Englewood Drive, The Thomas F. and Sarah A. Kamuf Family Irrevocable Trust to Woodall DLF LLC, $200,000
7231 Julia Ave., Sharon Wilkerson to Johnnie Ray Dallas Conner, $147,000
4641 Frederica St., M & M Owensboro Land and Building LLC to Ithaca X LLC, $2,476,000
1605 West 4th St., The Estate of Bonnie Hester, Tonya Thorpe to Nicholas Pavlas, $61,000
2106 McConnell Ave., April Renee Mayfield and Brandon Skaggs to Stephen Mayfield, $60,000
4130 Hunting Creek Drive, Carolyn McKelvey Declaration of Qualified Personal Residence Trust to Daniel Frazier and Ileana Frazier, $415,000
9570 Highway 231, Whitney L. Howard and William Howard to Jackson W. Folds and Eden Pearl, $168,000
9725 Sauer Lane, Justin B. O’Bryan and Kelsey R. O’Bryan to Independence Bank, Trustee of Leslie Ann Greenwell Support Trust, $180,000
6062 Old Highway 54, PERK Enterprises LLC to Chevelle Properties LLC, $75,000
Property on Young Drive, Jared L. Warren and Candice N. Warren to Average Joe’s Auto Sales LLC, $250,000
9793 Oak St., David G. McDowell and Lydia McDowell to Prodigal Properties LLC, $145,000
2166 Pin Oak Drive, Spencer County Bank to Deborah J. Frazier, $165,000
1027 Western Court, David W. Clouse to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc., $7,500
1028 Western Court, David W. Clouse to Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc., $7,500
2016 Fernwood Drive, Paula Whitaker to Andrea Hall, $249,000
2917 Eastern Parkway, Willis Chancellor and Janeise Chancellor to James Harvey Clark, $249,900
644 Carter Road, Michael Tyler Matthews and Whitney Matthews to Johnny Pinkney and Ricshida Pinkney, $179,000
924 Locust St., Lydia Osborne Sharp and William E. Sharp to The City of Owensboro Kentucky, $95,000
1460 Bosley Road, The James W., Crutcher Testamentary Trust to KRC Properties LLC, $330,000
5403 Lane Road, Brandie Nicole Dickens to John David Lashbrook, Kendall Hope Johnson, $157,000
218 Cardinal Lane, Catherine Martin to David W. Boswell, $122,500
2710 Highway 140 East, William Douglas Fightmaster and Denise Maureen Fightmaster to Bruce J. Williams and Kathleen A. Williams, $278,500
2937 Christie Place, CEL Development LLC to Nicole Huff and Kenneth Huff, $215,000
425 East 20th St., Alex C. Jolly to Steven Logan Moore, $126,900
1704 East 19th St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to C & D Property Management LLC, $60,000
