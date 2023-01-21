The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 26 and Jan. 12:
4180 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to KSB LLC, $45,000
4170 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to KSB LLC, $45,000
4150 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to KSB LLC, $52,000
4130 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to KSB LLC, $52,000
4000 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to Nolan R. Thomas and Ashley N. Thomas, $77,000
4040 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to Blake Dickens and Karelyn Dickens, $100,000
4110 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Mattingly Contracting LLC, $45,000
Property on Highway 2830, Lindy and Abbie Mercer Trust to S & S Earthscapes LLC, $9,200
4090 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to John E. Warren and Lois M. Warren, $50,000
4070 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to John E. Warren and Lois M. Warren, $50,000
4030 Red River Run, Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Anthony Wayne Sparks and Anna Ruth Sparks, $89,900
4020 Hayden Road, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell to Charles Nicholas Hall, $52,000
6015 Aspen Blvd., Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Madison Hardesty and Isaac Hardesty, $144,900
Property on Highway 2830, two parcels, Lindy and Abbie Mercer Trust to James G. Pantle, Ernest Pantle, Jane Pantle, Ann Pantle, Mary Lou Pantle, $1,000,000
643 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Gary Miller and Charlotte Miller, $333,366
107 East 22nd St., H & B Properties LLC to Shamsher Gollan, $65,000
525 Highway 1554, Meigan Jackson to Garrett M. Murphy, $129,500
6157 Millers Mill Road, Rachel E. Coomer and Andrew S. Wiley Coomer to Dalton Key and Grace Wright, $350,000
3330 Majestic Prince Drive, Robert Chase Browning and Megan Browning to Justin B. O’Bryan and Kelsey O’Bryan, $259,900
7239 Julia Ave. and 4040 Park Drive, to A. Scott Lewis to 4040 Park LLC, $230,000
4119 Harbor Hills Trace, Shawn R. Schroader and Lacey Schroader to William Akin and Lauren Akin, $253,000
5439 Ruidoso Loop and 2033 Arlington Park Drive, Justin Hardesty to RFI X LLC, $20,000
6427 Ridge Brook Cove, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard’s Development LLP, $54,000
6427 Ridge Brook Cove, Ballard’s Development to Jeffrey S. Anderson and Cindy M. Anderson, $399,000
1616 Sweeney St., AGN Inc. to IMJ Real Estate LLC, $30,000
1620 Sweeney St., AGN Inc. to IMJ Real Estate LLC, $30,000
1602 Sweeney St., AGN Inc. to IMJ Real Estate LLC, $90,000
1610 Sweeney St., AGN Inc. to IMJ Real Estate LLC, $50,000
6338 Boston Laffoon Road, 6360 Boston Laffoon Road, and 6208 Boston Laffoon Road to 3S. Farms LLC to Cherry Trace Farms LLC, $1,455,199
3848 Riverside Drive, Marietta K. Head and James E. Head Jr. to Savannah Yawn, $155,000
11351 Highway 431 and 11397 Highway 431, Mark F. Melloy to Don Phillips Jr., $35,000
1918 Windsor Ave., Karen Beth McBride and Joseph McBride to Elizabeth Gail Wheeler, $25,000 (1/4 interest)
3341 Imperial Place, Antoine Smith-Rouse and Jeremiah Smith-Rouse to Andrea Arthur and Derrick Arthur, $265,000
2805 West Parrish Ave., 2803 West Parrish Ave., and 2845 West Parrish Ave., PDQ Audubon LLC, RDQ 9604 Audubon LLC to Audubon Plaza LLC, $2,750,000
1314 Marycrest Drive, Joshua R. Clary and Stephanie L. Clary to Elizabeth A. Morris, $265,000
4884 King Road, Crandall Properties LLC to Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie D. Martin, $44,500
327 West 9th St., Colleen Q. Taylor to Kenneth Husk, $155,000
319 West 9th St., Colleen Q. Taylor to Kenneth Husk, $30,000
109 East 2nd St. and 109 1/2 East 2nd St., Carston Management Inc. to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $500,000
3926 Highway 144, Ohio Valley Motor Sales LLC to Thekla’s Rentals LLC, $147,600
702 George St., Roger D. Dowell and Tina J. West Dowell to Kash Properties LLC, $20,000
1918 East 21st St., Anna Duke Estate to Holly Tree Properties LLC, $44,000
219 Castlen Drive, Roberta R. House to H & B Properties LLC, $22,500
2614 Roy Clark Road, John Lee Emberton and Susan Emberton to James David Faith Jr. and Raina K. Faith, $70,000
2618 Roy Clark Road, John Lee Emberton and Susan Emberton to Christopher A. Roby and Karen L. Roby, $60,000
2610 Roy Clark Road, John Lee Emberton and Susan Emberton to Christa F. Hardesty and Paul A. Hardesty, $70,000
808 Frederica St. Unit 6, Richard Weiss to John William Campbell and Kathryn S. Campbell, $275,500
2646 Cherry Blossom Court, Hunter B. Ragan and Jessica T. Ragan to Zara Kay Basham, $226,000
1816 West 6th St., Theresa O. Mercker to Lydia Sharp, $51,150
3322 Hummingbird Loop South, Jeffrey Mattingly to TEK Enterprises LLC, $130,000
981 West 1st St., Jonathan England and Summer England to Kyle Vincent Reynolds, $241,200
4905 Grandview Drive, Derek E. Nolan to Travis J. Case, $130,000
3952 Cross Creek Tail, Andrea New to William M. Bettencourt and Renae Bettencourt, $289,900
7340 Saur Road, Travis J. Case to Derek Edward Nolan, $245,000
168 Irene Ave., Heather Michelle Mattingly and Jeremy Mattingly to Tonya Richardson and Thomas Richardson, $73,000
1639 Daviess St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $121,311
1001 East 21st St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $100,767
7206 Donald Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $119,600
2876 Silver Creek Loop, Forrest E. Ayer to Kenneth W. Morgan and Kimberley A. Morgan, $262,500
