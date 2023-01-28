The following real estate transfers were recorded from Jan. 12 through Jan. 19:
410 Southtown Blvd., Southtown Partners LLC to REXING Land LLC, $3,700,000
1045 Pleasure Point East, Jon D. Taylor to Andrea Renee Onyett, $185,000
712 Amherst Drive, Marlene Ann Burns to Lowry Investment Group LLC, $130,000
6963 Masonville Habit Road, Robert C. Lampkin and Jennifer Lampkin to Richard Howard and Melissa Howard, $307,000
6307 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC to Taylor Mackenzie Bocianoski and Bret Bocianoski, $224,500
3954 Little Bluestem Drive, Alexander Scott Jagoe and Alexandra Anderson Jagoe to Lacey Schroader and Shaun Schroader, $370,000
2023 York Drive, Rose L. Gillim to Sherry C. Colburn, $179,900
313 Littell St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Johnny Goodman Jr. and Johnny Goodman III, $10,500
4540 Countryside Drive, Robert E. Haubold and Christine Haubold to Jeremy S. Mattingly and Heather Mattingly, $215,000
1676 South Parkdale Drive, Peter Lipsy and Amanda Lipsy to Lane A. Dickens and Audrey M. Dickens, $100,900
2431 Sullivan Court, Tina K. Taylor to Kyaw Kay and Moo Eh Hser, $185,000
2792 Pecks Place, Casey Quisenberry and Miranda Quisenberry to Chad Daniel Heady and Crystal Lynn Heady, $37,500
3130 Lewis Lane, Suan Thang and Bawi Iang to Mikael Alan Colbert, $190,000
4535 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Jerry E. Whitaker and Mary Jane Whitaker to Paul Curtis Berry and Ellen B. Berry, $950,000
3036 San Juan Drive, Matrix Rental Properties LLC to Andrew B. Carter, Jacqueline R. Anderson, $127,000
3407 Hummingbird Loop South, The Estate of Joseph Michael Kuegel to MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC, $80,000
1811 Hall St., S & P Industries Inc. to Home and Hearth Properties LLC, $170,000
1432 West 3rd St., S & P Industries Inc. to Home and Hearth Properties LLC, $170,000
2014 Center St., SS Filters Inc. to Home and Hearth Properties LLC, $80,000
4515 Remington Way, Sean A. Vaughn and Annjanette A. Vaughn to Ronald Brandon Lamb and Kristin Lamb, $200,000
1632 Bluff Ave., Triple 7 LLC to Brittany N. Williams, Eric S. McGuire, $143,500
1525 Creek Haven Loop, The Estate of Mary F. Hurm to George Cameron Mohon, Billie Mohon Cain, $279,000
2465 Krauss Court, Gerald P. Goetz and Michelle L. Goetz to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $252,000
108 East 25th St., Mark Edward Griffith to Meredith Rowland and Travis Rowland, $155,000
2624 West 5th St., Space Sloth LLC to Penny Dawn Welch, $112,000
405 East 25th St., Marian K. Petri to Morgan Ralph, $129,900
4229 Edgewood Court, Eleanor Renshaw and Hal Renshaw to Carla S. Barr, $262,000
2013 Graham Lane East, Gary Williamson and Ella Williamson and others to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC, $85,000
3142 Highway 142, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Logan Goetz, $55,000
2024 Westview Drive, The Estate of Majorie Sloan Rose to Beth Elanora Whitsett, $147,147
907 Hill Ave., The Estate of James T. Kimmel to Randy Jones and Regina Jones, $146,000
708 George St., Rehoboth Pentecostal Church Inc. to THB Properties, $8,750
706 George St., Rehoboth Pentecostal Church Inc. to THB Properties, $8,750
5773 Macedonia Road, William J. Hagan to Amy Storm and John Matthew Storm, $65,000
9921 Oak St., M & M Properties KY LLC to Joshua S. Thompson and Shayha Thompson, $200,000
1931 Lewis Lane, Jason L. Roberts to Katie S. Buskill, $159,900
5588 Graham Lane, Darrell N. Welborn to Yiriah Noah Briggs and Naqiy Briggs, $189,900
2222 Yewells Landing South, John P. Storm II to Matthew M. Rhodes, $160,000
12490 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Troy S. Wood to Daniel Lyne, $203,000
8439 Joe Haynes Road, Go Rental Properties LLC to Jack Neal Gibson, $130,000
