The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 20 and Dec. 28:
11440 Highway 231, Alan C. Taylor and Amy Taylor and others to Matthew B. Stauffer, $200,000
2450 Calumet Trace, GW Development Inc. to Louisville SW Hotel LLC, $875,500
1825 Lexington Ave., Thomas H. Gipe and May B. Gipe to William Polio, $695,000
2410 North York St., William Andrew Bruner to Laura A. Jackson, Emily Rose Jackson, $140,000
4934 Meadowlark Drive, Carolyn Burden to Donald LaGrange and Debra LaGrange, $155,930
505 Maple St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Church of the Living God, $1,300
4801 Highway 554, John Sylvester Heaton Jr. to Katelyn M. Murphy, $20,000
108 Booth Field Road, Charlotte Speer to Chad W. Ayer, $600,000
7184 Old Masonville Road, Lou D. Evans and Vicki Lynn Evans to Mason Quick, $22,000
1908 Kelly Lane, Jonathan D. Adams to Marion Page, $189,900
2718 Old Hartford Road, Ronnie J. Pope to William R. Brown and Shirley B. Brown, $161,000
306 West Legion Blvd., Nancy L. Truitt Kramer and Raymond S. Kramer to Stephanie Rene Elkins and William Earl Elkins III, $204,500
615 Glenn Court, The Estate of Julia Kay Davisson to SMT Rentals LLC, $50,000
1710 Virginia Court, R3 Properties LLC to Ivan Israel Frias Zavala and Cindy A. Garcia Porras, $109,500
4803 Wembley Way, Jessica A. Mahsoub and Sameh Mahsoub to Destiny Raw Frizzell, $217,000
2855 Highway 554, Jonathan Wilhoite and Shreda Wilhoite to Jacey Wilhoite and Maggie M. Wilhoite, $250,000
7453 French Island Road and 7449 Griffith-Station Road, Martha Jean Millay to Jason McPherson, $46,000
4609 Arborgate Drive, Kathryn M. Lewis and Kenneth A. Lewis to Frances Smith, $360,000
5448 Ridge Point Court, Jarred Bowman and Melissa Bowman to Drew P. Moss, Megan J. Decker, $475,000
3700 West 2nd St., Massie Clarke Development Company to BREKK Properties LLC, $250,000
1920 Freeman Ave., Jared Martin Kaelin to Franklin Louis Wathen, $185,000
2023 Trillium Gardens, Jayne Jones to David R. Harrison, $185,000
629 Clay St., Estate of Daniel Louis Murphy to Debra Lynn Nichols and Timmothy D. Nichols, $115,000
627 Danberry St., John Dennis Williams Jr. to Zackery W. Simpson, $142,400
