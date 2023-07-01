The following real estate transfers were recorded from June 14-23:
2694 Cherry Blossom Court, The Estate of Jonathan Russell Payne and Judy Payne to Shana N. Hancock, $219,000
3332 Wilson Lane, Rachel L. Hughey and Scott R. Hughey to Nathanial Edward Thumas and Melissa Neeley Thumas, $235,000
2532 Griffith Ave., The Estate of Dawn Annette Renfrow to James Brandon Kassinger, Anthony K. Baker, and Alicia C. Kassinger, $128,000
2028 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brady Lawson Flaspoehler and Rachel Elizabeth Flaspoehler, $375,900
2308 Clarke Drive, Mark Payne, Perry Payne to Jaclyn Denise Willoughby, $160,000
4387 Autumn Ridge Bend, Ralph Wilson and Tami Wilson to Cameron Ray Carrico and Robbi L. Carrico, $605,000
1820 Fieldcrest Drive, Steven Neel Ford and Sarah M. Ford to William Smutz and Ashliegh D. Smutz, $524,900
2052 Viola Gardens, Larry R. McElroy to Robert E. Meacham and Victoria J. Meacham, $199,000
4832 Sturbridge Place, Matthew Blandford, Penny Blandford to Kaila Howard and Gregory Howard, $160,000
6556 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6480 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
6552 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
3511 St. Ann St., Nancy Goetz Allgood to Tommy W. Fulkerson, Jr. and Kathleen Fulkerson, $95,000
3359 Shadwood Terrace, Travis Leon Holtrey and Melissa Lorene Holtrey to Terry Tomes and Jessica Reynolds-Tomes, $412,950
3920 South Griffith Ave., George E. Carpenter, Jr. and Leslie Conway Carpenter to Susan Ashley Peters, Brian Kamuf, $345,000
1736 Navajo Drive, The Estate of Virginia Lambert Clancy to Jennifer L. Gregory, Nathan S. Davis, $195,000
2706 Allen St., Plauche Family LLC to Gold Star Rentals LLC, $120,000
509 Hall St., Hines Properties LLC to Jackson Street LLC, $25,100
507 Hall St., Hines Properties LLC to Jackson Street LLC, $24,900
1217 Cedar St., Dennis L. Quinn and Judy Ann Quinn and others to WWH Investments LLC, $90,000
4425 Wayne Bridge Road, Kelly E. Addo to TJHT Properties LLC, $118,000
530 East 24th St., The Estate of Anna K. Autry to Autry Properties LLC, $61,879
2141 Carpenter Drive, David S. Haycraft and Mary Lou Haycraft to Bernardo Ruiz Navarro, $149,900
5572 Ballard Road, Tonya Dawson and Keith Dawson to Justin Michael Marks and Jamie Stewart Marks, $50,007
2337 Watson Circle, Darius Oller and Victoria Oller to Jagoe Guaranteed Trade LLC, $263,952
2521 East 10th St., James E. Schneider and Dorathy D. Schneider to Brent Crawford and Krystyna Crawford, $154,000
4100 Highway 142, Paul Jared Collignon and Taylor Nicole Collignon to Sydney Kemper, Hunter Askins, $158,900
522 Highway 1207, Christy Sumner Investments LLC to Matt Miller, $165,000
5206 West Fifth Street Road, Mary B. Lambert to Peyton E. Survant, $175,000
4263 Saddlebrooke Trail, Jim Inge and Judi Inge to Rutvi Kumar Dipakbhai Patel, $350,000
6266 Highway 142, Betsy Helm Gist to Jerrin Wells, $195,000
6849 East Creekview Court, Amanda Lee Merle to Alison Ederle and Daniel Ederle, $315,000
3512 Cannonade Loop South, Steven Vance and Robin Vance to Heather M. Jungen, $245,000
2201 Crossing Pointe, Henry Properties Inc. to Brian Eric Kamuf, $119,000
742 Live Oak Place, Melanie Raines to David Michael Ross and Donna W. Ross, $215,000
2833 Brooks Parkway, Tommy R. Tapp, Jr. and Shari Tapp to Sydney Gentry, $285,000
5442 Sargent Drive, MC & AC Properties LLC to Kevin Bair, $57,471
10925 Highway 951, The Estate of Ione Miller Jones to Jason Morris and Amanda Morris, $126,440
5114 Jones Road, The Estate of Paula Stephenson to Presley Polk and Harley Polk, $193,500
3607 Runnymede Court, The Elaine V. Howard Trust and The Estate of Elaine V. Howard to Marcia H. Ball and Gary Dallas Ball, $314,500
6 River Road, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Robert J. Wimsatt, $20,000
1815 Hathaway St., Barbell Investments LLC to Angela’s Dwelling LLC, $117,500
103 East 22nd St., The Estate of Beatrice Wooldridge to Nicholas Hawkinson and Katelyn Hawkinson, Ann Murphy, $125,000
7414 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC to Mary R. Kenney and Mark A. Kenney, $283,000
600 Bolivar St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $88,639
818 Bolivar St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $77,077
701 Clay St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $92,492
706 East Third St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $80,931
607 Breckenridge St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $50,100
1709 Payne Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $35,538
634 West Highland Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $42,392
636 West Highland Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $61,661
1629 Monarch Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $50,100
2027 Hughes Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $7,707
2025 Hughes Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $38,538
2028 Hughes Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $42,392
2018 Hughes Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $38,538
1322 Allen St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $92,492
1310 Jackson St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $84,785
1505 Pearl St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $92,492
1716 McConnell Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $53,183
1226 Haynes Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $19,269
98 Colonial Court, JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $96,346
508 East 20th St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $84,785
1906 Alexander Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $90,180
2003 Alexander Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $93,263
1724 East 21st St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $52,412
3406 St. Ann St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $52,412
2657 East Victory Court, JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $23,893
501 Cedar St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $92,492
909 West 12th St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $87,868
906 West 11th St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $63,974
1225 Moreland Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $100,200
1025 West Eighth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $69,369
1409 West 11th St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $73,223
1505 West Ninth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $100,200
1507 West Ninth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $6,166
2026 West Ninth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $184,985
2215 West Eighth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $62,818
426 Cedar St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $57,808
325 Orchard St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $53,954
317 Orchard St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $50,100
1124 West Third St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $65,515
1728 Ohio St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $100,200
319 Castlen St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $96,346
317 Castlen St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $8,478
315 Castlen St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $46,246
1613 West Fourth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $49,329
1614 West Fourth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $61,661
1807 South Chesterfield Drive, JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $46,246
9401 Highway 60 West, JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $57,808
525 Maple Heights Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $42,392
2000 McCulloch Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $92,492
