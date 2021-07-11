The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 19 to May 26:

3641 Chambers St., Kevin and Cynthia Morgan to Robert and Pamela Wells, $329,900

6853 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Alicia Evans, $264,994

2802 Summer Valley Lane, Patricia Frey to Jason and Marga Lee, $529,900

2224 Biscayne Drive, Patricia Floyd to Hattie Curry, $46,534

2526 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600

2526 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Har Khin and Har San, $269,080

1161 Spencer Drive, Bruce and Susie Kunze and others to Theodore and Janet Munger, $93,867 for two-thirds interest

2911 Medley Road, W4 Investments LLC to Accurity Holdings LLC, $1.6 million

2118 Arlington Park Blvd., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Rose Acceptance Inc., $21,950

4301 Plantation Pointe, Gerald and Lener Ralph to Michael and Megan Wathen, $269,000

4934 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to James and Michele Beghtol, $89,900

1118 Avondale Road, Nathanael and Amanda Blair to Jeffery and Denise Campbell, $136,000

6767 Luther Taylor Road, Deborah Aull to Robert and Jenny Weber, $292,500

16 Quail Ridge Court Apt. A, Betty Daniel and Paula Steele to Todd Lasher, $160,000

2736 Hillside Drive, Glen and Mary Snow to Yuliya Kazanets, $29,900

3406 S. Griffith Ave., Paul and Patricia Busse to Alice H. Levine Revocable Trust, $449,900

2001 Trillum Gardens, Robert and Judy Wethington to Jerry and Sandra Bradley, $172,000

2322 Monrow Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2322 Monrow Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Joy Goodlett, $301,620

4534 Countryside Drive, Dorothy McDonald to Nathanael and Amanda Blair, $235,000

7714 Kentucky 81, Aris Sims to David Clark, $17,000

1223 Venable Ave., Gough Residential LLC to Shamrock Rentals LLC, $82,500

1319 Werner Ave., Randall Shelby to Philip and Kathleen Brown, $146,000

2533 Juniper Gardens, Joyce Peercy to Dorothy McDonald, $156,000

2518 Windsor Ave., Kimberly and George Taylor to REAL Investments LLC, $93,000

4231 Thruston Dermont Road, Karen Wells to Robert and Pamela Wells, $65,000

3844 Thresher St., Nathan and Christine Johnson to Dwight and Salanda Bowman, $162,000

6375 Boston Lafoon Road, Anthony Brown to Clint and Brandi Merritt, $67,500

410 Kentucky 1207, estate of Paul Brewer to Deborah Gray, $121,000

10629 Kentucky 231, Jerry and Barbara Cotton to Teresa and Joseph Mills, $4,000

2175 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300

2175 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard and Reida Simmons, $219,595

2514 Pardon Ave., Paul Fischer to Jamie Casteel, $6,000

324 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Keith and Sherri Switzer, $287,150

2366 Old Kentucky 144, Garrett and Jessica Gordon to Christodoulos and Rachel Nousiadis, $65,000

2279 Woodstone Court, John Gonzalez and Amy Matheny to Angela and Stephen Drury, $289,900

2714 Kentucky 144, Nicholas and Pennelope Pavlas to Aaradhya Real Estate LLC, $450,000

1416 Jackson St., Jackie Blue to Nick Dean, $500

3104 Avenue of the Parks, Zachary and Sheridan Dowell to Premier Property Management LLC, $190,000

4339 Plantation Pointe, Thomas and Sally Stoermer to Joe and Janice Crowder, $330,000

2411 S. York St., Susan Griffin to Gregory Hein, $165,000

C & D Property Management LLC to LYM Properties LLC, $35,500

6837 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathon and Rebekah Tucker, $260,470

1716 Windsor Ave., Shelby and Angela Strobel to Lyndsay Strogsdill and Joshua Booker, $297,900

1813 Cherokee Drive, Joshua Booker and Lyndsay Stogsdill to Shirley Riggs and Lori McIntosh, $165,000

3890 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James and Lauri Marksberry, $343,290

1880 Kentucky 81, Bellevue Baptist Church of Owensboro Inc. to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Inc., $300,440

706 E. Third St., Darry and Bettye Cain to JKLM Investments LLC, $56,000

3208 Ridgewood St., Candice King to Bradley Hodges and others, $136,000

10384 Kelly Cemetery Road, Nicholas and Jennifer Rozansky to Laura Potts, $145,000

647 Greenbriar St., James and Virgie McDaniel to Kevin Lee Riggs Revocable Trust, $116,500

2104 Summer Walk, Hagan and Stephanie Fee to Christopher and Krystal Gant, $252,000

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Jan. 21 to Jan. 26:

2939 Reid Road, Benjamin E. Roberts Sr. Family Irrevocable Trust to Benjamin Roberts, $120,000

118 St. Ann St., Timothy and Taylor Turner and others to OWB Downtown LLC, $75,000 for one-half interest

4251 Ben Head Road, Habit Farms LLC to Hines Properties LLC, $133,000

8407 Joe Haynes Road, estate of Abram Turner to James Chapman, $130,000

2647 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

2647 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brittany Bell, $171,054

2016 Sheridan Place, Morton B. and Janelle Downs Jr. Family Irrevocable Trust to Charles and Mary Combs, $165,800

6833 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6833 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Tiffanie Howard, $284,342

925 McFarland Road, Joseph and Sara Coots to Jamie and Christina Arnold, $18,000

2410 French St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to City of Owensboro, $12,000

2408 French St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to City of Owensboro, $18,000

7387 Kentucky 81, Austin and Jacqueline Glenn to Stuart and Jaime Snow, $49,380

706 George St., Michael and Alisa Stevens to Rehoboth Pentecostal Church Inc., $6,500

1721 Bluff Ave., Jaxon Tate Investments LLC to Cecilia Garcia and Leticia Elisea, $94,900

6841 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Crystal Williamson, $322,705

2256 Lovell Drive, David Moseley to William and Kendall Allgood, $120,000

119 Plum St., Perry Arnold to Patti Richey, $30,000

2420 Griffith Ave. Charlesetta Conkright to Jeremy Wheatley, $128,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.