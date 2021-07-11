The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 19 to May 26:
3641 Chambers St., Kevin and Cynthia Morgan to Robert and Pamela Wells, $329,900
6853 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Joshua and Alicia Evans, $264,994
2802 Summer Valley Lane, Patricia Frey to Jason and Marga Lee, $529,900
2224 Biscayne Drive, Patricia Floyd to Hattie Curry, $46,534
2526 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,600
2526 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Har Khin and Har San, $269,080
1161 Spencer Drive, Bruce and Susie Kunze and others to Theodore and Janet Munger, $93,867 for two-thirds interest
2911 Medley Road, W4 Investments LLC to Accurity Holdings LLC, $1.6 million
2118 Arlington Park Blvd., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Rose Acceptance Inc., $21,950
4301 Plantation Pointe, Gerald and Lener Ralph to Michael and Megan Wathen, $269,000
4934 Bridgewood, JR Acquisitions LLC to James and Michele Beghtol, $89,900
1118 Avondale Road, Nathanael and Amanda Blair to Jeffery and Denise Campbell, $136,000
6767 Luther Taylor Road, Deborah Aull to Robert and Jenny Weber, $292,500
16 Quail Ridge Court Apt. A, Betty Daniel and Paula Steele to Todd Lasher, $160,000
2736 Hillside Drive, Glen and Mary Snow to Yuliya Kazanets, $29,900
3406 S. Griffith Ave., Paul and Patricia Busse to Alice H. Levine Revocable Trust, $449,900
2001 Trillum Gardens, Robert and Judy Wethington to Jerry and Sandra Bradley, $172,000
2322 Monrow Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2322 Monrow Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Michael and Joy Goodlett, $301,620
4534 Countryside Drive, Dorothy McDonald to Nathanael and Amanda Blair, $235,000
7714 Kentucky 81, Aris Sims to David Clark, $17,000
1223 Venable Ave., Gough Residential LLC to Shamrock Rentals LLC, $82,500
1319 Werner Ave., Randall Shelby to Philip and Kathleen Brown, $146,000
2533 Juniper Gardens, Joyce Peercy to Dorothy McDonald, $156,000
2518 Windsor Ave., Kimberly and George Taylor to REAL Investments LLC, $93,000
4231 Thruston Dermont Road, Karen Wells to Robert and Pamela Wells, $65,000
3844 Thresher St., Nathan and Christine Johnson to Dwight and Salanda Bowman, $162,000
6375 Boston Lafoon Road, Anthony Brown to Clint and Brandi Merritt, $67,500
410 Kentucky 1207, estate of Paul Brewer to Deborah Gray, $121,000
10629 Kentucky 231, Jerry and Barbara Cotton to Teresa and Joseph Mills, $4,000
2175 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2175 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Richard and Reida Simmons, $219,595
2514 Pardon Ave., Paul Fischer to Jamie Casteel, $6,000
324 Links Cove, Thompson Homes Inc. to Keith and Sherri Switzer, $287,150
2366 Old Kentucky 144, Garrett and Jessica Gordon to Christodoulos and Rachel Nousiadis, $65,000
2279 Woodstone Court, John Gonzalez and Amy Matheny to Angela and Stephen Drury, $289,900
2714 Kentucky 144, Nicholas and Pennelope Pavlas to Aaradhya Real Estate LLC, $450,000
1416 Jackson St., Jackie Blue to Nick Dean, $500
3104 Avenue of the Parks, Zachary and Sheridan Dowell to Premier Property Management LLC, $190,000
4339 Plantation Pointe, Thomas and Sally Stoermer to Joe and Janice Crowder, $330,000
2411 S. York St., Susan Griffin to Gregory Hein, $165,000
C & D Property Management LLC to LYM Properties LLC, $35,500
6837 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathon and Rebekah Tucker, $260,470
1716 Windsor Ave., Shelby and Angela Strobel to Lyndsay Strogsdill and Joshua Booker, $297,900
1813 Cherokee Drive, Joshua Booker and Lyndsay Stogsdill to Shirley Riggs and Lori McIntosh, $165,000
3890 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James and Lauri Marksberry, $343,290
1880 Kentucky 81, Bellevue Baptist Church of Owensboro Inc. to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Inc., $300,440
706 E. Third St., Darry and Bettye Cain to JKLM Investments LLC, $56,000
3208 Ridgewood St., Candice King to Bradley Hodges and others, $136,000
10384 Kelly Cemetery Road, Nicholas and Jennifer Rozansky to Laura Potts, $145,000
647 Greenbriar St., James and Virgie McDaniel to Kevin Lee Riggs Revocable Trust, $116,500
2104 Summer Walk, Hagan and Stephanie Fee to Christopher and Krystal Gant, $252,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Jan. 21 to Jan. 26:
2939 Reid Road, Benjamin E. Roberts Sr. Family Irrevocable Trust to Benjamin Roberts, $120,000
118 St. Ann St., Timothy and Taylor Turner and others to OWB Downtown LLC, $75,000 for one-half interest
4251 Ben Head Road, Habit Farms LLC to Hines Properties LLC, $133,000
8407 Joe Haynes Road, estate of Abram Turner to James Chapman, $130,000
2647 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2647 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Brittany Bell, $171,054
2016 Sheridan Place, Morton B. and Janelle Downs Jr. Family Irrevocable Trust to Charles and Mary Combs, $165,800
6833 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6833 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Tiffanie Howard, $284,342
925 McFarland Road, Joseph and Sara Coots to Jamie and Christina Arnold, $18,000
2410 French St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to City of Owensboro, $12,000
2408 French St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to City of Owensboro, $18,000
7387 Kentucky 81, Austin and Jacqueline Glenn to Stuart and Jaime Snow, $49,380
706 George St., Michael and Alisa Stevens to Rehoboth Pentecostal Church Inc., $6,500
1721 Bluff Ave., Jaxon Tate Investments LLC to Cecilia Garcia and Leticia Elisea, $94,900
6841 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Crystal Williamson, $322,705
2256 Lovell Drive, David Moseley to William and Kendall Allgood, $120,000
119 Plum St., Perry Arnold to Patti Richey, $30,000
2420 Griffith Ave. Charlesetta Conkright to Jeremy Wheatley, $128,000
