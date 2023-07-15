The following real estate transfers were recorded June 28 — July 5:

4426 Scotty Lane, Lee G. Rhodes and Vickie Rhodes to Nicole Besherse, $273,000

3106 Deer Trail, MBSW Properties LLC to Coppage Rentals LLC, $125,750

3112 Deer Trail, MBSW Properties LLC to Coppage Rentals LLC, $125,750

1319 Western Court, Daviess County Rentals LLC to Coppage Rentals LLC, $163,000

2528 Lewis Lane, Patricia A. Hamilton to Tricia Bushway and Edward Bushway, IV, $235,000

3467 Highway 140 East, Dexter Bratcher and Tammy Bratcher to James McNitt, $719,000

2142 Northwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard’s Development LLP, $54,000

5415 Arlington Park Drive, Travis W. Wilson and India Wilson to Shelia Santizo, $21,500

1803 Hughes Ave., FairOfferCashNow Inc. to Nicole Ludvisgsen and Alexander Carner, $97,000

1900 Airport Road, Michael E. Horn to John W. Myers and Maci Heavrin Myers, $735,000

511 Tampa Drive, Ruby B. Oliver to Robert Baird and Morgan Baird, $99,500

136 Wilder Drive, Keith Alan Hawkins and Jo Hawkins and others to Raymond L. Haynes and Mildred L. Haynes, $175,000

2941 Allen St., Amanda Lee Head and John Jarvis Head, III to Madelyn Voyles, $138,000

2225 McConnell Ave., Daniel Thomas Ray to James Keith Shelton, $131,300

3023 Baybrook St., The Estate of Robert I. Wall and Patricia R. Wall to Joseph Legg, $95,000

11806 Highway 951, Samuel Cecil to Richard Payne and Mary Jean Payne, $70,000

1204 East Sixth St., Ronnie Nelson and Betty Nelson to Carlos Ramierz-Leon and Jennifer P. Moreno, $15,000

415 Sutton Lane and 419 Sutton Lane, MDH Management Group Inc. to Rosedale Rest Home II LLC, $10,000

523 Elm St. and 525 Elm St., Terence K. Thompson to Alfreda Thompson Williams, $25,000

6603 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Bradley Surrell and Taylor Surrell, $291,900

1824 Gunston Place, James G. Mounce and Charity H. Mounce to Amber N. Henson, $141,500

6544 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hassan Ben Lamine, $256,371

4163 Highway 764, John R. Ramburger Estate to Charles Moore, Jr. and Noel N. Moore, $96,000

3027 St. Ann St., Ashlee Paige Orr to Bradley Payne and Natalie K. Payne, $117,000

5027 Old Hartford Road, Moth Capital LLC to Kerry Ann Crume and Michael Scott Crume, Emery Crume, $189,000

10630 Gore Road, Jimmy Dale Howard and Rebecca Howard to Michele Howard-Sparks, $71,400

6417 Old Highway 54, Karen Murphy Johnson and Steven W. Johnson, William Louis Murphy, Sr. to Steven Moninger and Lynne R. Moninger, $80,000

Property on Old Highway 54, Karen Murphy Johnson and Steven W. Johnson, William Louis Murphy, Sr. to Steven Moninger and Lynne R. Moninger, $20,000

915 Cedar St., Ursula Yuliana Soto Garcia and Francisco Sarian Lopez Vazquez to The City of Owensboro, Kentucky, $130,000

512 Maple Heights Ave., William A. Payne and Mary Carla Payne to Timothy Buhl and April Ann Buhl, $135,000

1949 Wyandotte Ave., The Anna Louise McLevaine Family Irrevocable Trust to Codey L. Shock and Jessica T. Shock, $153,000

521 Tampa Drive, The Estate of Marie F. Lewis to the James R. Estes Revocable Trust, $75,000

514 Walnut St., Robin Knight to Autry and Hagan LLC, $68,000

1023 Jackson St., Quest Trust Company to Mena G. Mekaiel, $33,000

812 Wing Ave., Betty Gail Reed to Jeremy Dennis, $134,900

2221 Bittel Road, Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC to Jeff Parks, Vickie Louise Gordon, $249,900

12270 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Ricky L. Gillette and Debra Gillette to Harvey T. Burton, Jr., $212,000

2922 Arizona Court, M. Todd Goins and Karen E. Goins and others to Sovian LLC, $129,900

10441 Highway 54, Matthew S. McDonald and Ashley M. McDonald to Sheila Garcia and Gaspar Garcia, $129,900

3721 Sand Rock Trail, Lynne S. Alvey and Michael W. Alvey to Kristopher Dillon and Jessica L. Dillon, $335,000

4634 Springlane Drive, Master Commissioner Matthew G. Tierney to Shawn Smith, $212,000

2145 York Drive, Charles Emerson and Jody Emerson to Weston H. Stone, Ashley L. Noffsinger, $260,000

3420 Ashlawn Drive, The Estate of Sarah L. Harrison to Donna W. Ross, $290,000

