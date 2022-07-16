The following real estate transfers were recorded from June 23 through July 6:
1006 Worthington Road, Paul Dukes and Mona Dukes to Ronnie Dukes, $38,000
6456 Cherry Lane, Debra Shelton and William J. Shelton to Kimberly Green, $75,897
2427 Ford Ave., Thoebe M. Buskill to Patrick B. Ward and Alma Lee Ward, $320,000
5563 Highway 142, Murlene Tarrant to Wilbur Jones and Phyllis Jones, $110,000
1192 Yelvington Lane, Master Commissioner, Angela L. Thompson to CWD Properties LLC, $100,000
2049 Yelvington Knottsville Road, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Charles W. Dawson III, $37,000
2314 Palomino Place, Amber L. Ebelhar and Benjamin J. Ebelhar to Michael J. Atkinson and Kaitlin N. Atkinson, $251,000
2050 Graham Lane East, LADD Properties LLC to Veteran Properties LLC, $129,000
5109 and 5115 US Highway 60 West, Thomas A. Weis and Myra Weis to Chadwick E. Hardin and Amy P. Hardin, $1,110,000
2808 South Griffith Ave., Matthew A. Wilson and Amanda Wilson to Mark A. Roberts, $360,000
10724 Green St., Jordan M. Kaelin and Hailey Kaelin to Barbara Hodskins, $183,400
2771 McMahan Road, Steven S. Thompson, Nina L. Thompson to Thomas L. Bittel III, $30,000
918 Deer Haven Drive, Charles Goode to Chardey A. Doolin, $174,900
2743 Summer Point Court, Kent B. Sullivan and Emily Sullivan to Elvis Njere, $270,000
5458 Sturgeon Ave., Timothy R. Green and Patricia P. Green to Angela Beth Durbin, $105,000
3052 Creek Branch Cove, Brandon Lee Hugg and Stephanie Nicole Huff to Benjamin J. Ebelhar and Amber L. Ebelhar, $345,000
5057 Trifecta, Thompson Homes Inc. to Charles Brandon Chappell and Kelley Chappell, $288,640
802 Idaho Lane, Nathan Sloan to Dana Ray Marie Trout, Timothy Trout and Caryn L. Trout, $135,000
2764 Claiborne Run, The Estate of Jeffrey R. Wallace to Hailey Wheeler and Justin Wheeler, $297,500
6625 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6625 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Joseph Radecki, Sarah Kathleen Ringham, $320,000
1407 Gilbert Lane, Estate of Kathryn Duke Elliott to LYM Properties LLC, $77,000
1804 Sunset Drive, Woodrow W. Maglinger II and Suzette M. Maglinger, Babby J. Vanzant and Barbara M. Vanzant to Stephen Russell Maglinger, $100,000
214 Tremont St., Paul Ackerman and Tanya Ackerman to Kelly Hillard, $125,000
3974 Brookside Court, Christopher Andrew Davis and Rhonda K. Davis to William A. Hudson and Lisa Hudson, $240,000
10720 Green St., Thomas G. Roby and Lolita A. Roby to Jordan Kaelin and Hailey Kaelin, $265,000
926 East 18th St., Chardey Doolin to N & G Legacy Estates LLC, $75,000
672 Fargo St., Norma Glenn and John David Glenn to Chad Michael Gore and Judell Gore, $149,900
5150 Seabiscuit Loop, Kham Tin Thang and Sey Miar to Tin N. Win, $255,000
47 Church St., Samantha Sparks and Justice Sparks to Christopher B. McKay, $118,000
6569 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6569 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sue Ellen Lindsey and Michael J. Lindsey, Paul Eugene Lindsey, $235,665
3922 Krystal Lane, Anthony A. Villarreal and Myra C. Villarreal to Austin T. Brooks and Katelin Brooks, $274,000
2400 Middleground Drive, William Roach and Betty Roach to Elizabeth R. Roach and Michael L. Roach, $160,000
1919 Fleming Ave., Gabrielle Marie Johnson and Logan Nathaniel Johnson to Reid H. Wilson and Hadley Wilson, $150,000
3410 Proud Clarion Drive, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Matthew Lonowski and Crystal K. Lonowski, $240,500
3937 Brentwood Drive, Kenneth Tyler Patterson and Taylor B. Patterson to Koger Properties LLC, $185,000
1701 Breckenridge St. and 1714 Hall St., Timika Scott and Carl Scott to The Brothers Lodge No. 132, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, $399,000
764 Dove Court, The Estate of Anna G. Trodgen to Charles Ray Horn Jr. and Vicki Jane Horn, $200,000
634 Delray St., Newcom Slandala Properties LLC to Corenna F. Crabtree, $81,000
3037 Sterling Court, Larry Wayne Vanover and Dianne B. Vanover to David R. Harrison, $145,000
4908 Cambridge Drive, Marcia Atherton and Darrell Atherton to Andrew Caleb Mattingly, $167,000
6185 Carmel Court, Scott D. Gammenthaler and Lisa M. Gammenthaler to Jarrod T. Ratliff and Shelby Ratliff, $500,000
108 Sycamore St., Bon Harber LLC to Carmel Ford Investments LLC, $5,000
3842 Carpenter Drive, Michael T. Miller and Cindy L. Miller to Katie M. Miller, $76,000
2219 Citation Ave., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Clarth Properties LLC, $165,000
9310 Highway 951, William R. Dixon to James Tyler Howard, Amanda Morris, $130,000
3140 Spring Run, Jeffrey Wayne Gillim to Sanjay Kumar and Mamta Devi, $385,000
2181 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2181 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jasper N. Ijames and Patricia A. Ijames, $229,170
6585 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6585 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ariel Rose Meserve and Teresa Newton Meserve, $249,410
2046 Viola Gardens, Cindy R. Kinder to Martha Riggs Underwood, Melissa Knight, $190,000
2440 Tamarack Road, Cheryal Ann Allen to Allied Contractors LLC, $85,000
916 McGill St., Katie Humphrey to Home Style Rentals Inc., $85,000
810 George St., Terry Ray Warner and Dawn Michelle Warner to Ursula Yuliana Soto Garcia, $15,000
3845 Bowlds Court, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to Rodney William Payne Sr., $185,000
Property on Highway 54, Robert E. Bryant to West Parrish Court LLC, $39,100
1413 Maple Ave., Estate of Ruth S. White to Robert F. Higdon, $185,000
6458 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Ballard’s Development LLP to Betty J. Pannell, $375,000
3849 Willow Way, Jared A. Redmon to William F. Boone and Sheila Kaelin Boone, $156,000
720 Parrish Ave. West, Kimberly M. Jagoe to John C. Howard II and Pamela M. Howard, $247,200
1836 Hughes Ave., Estate of Billy Eugene Cotton to Robert Aaron Johnson, Virginia L. Johnson, $104,500
626 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Justin Murphy and Ashley Murphy, $294,178
3615 West 2nd St., BREKK Properties LLC to Newcomb Oil Company LLC, $1,050,000
164 Tamarack Road and 313 Tamarack Road, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to JASM LLC, $241,000
708 Hathaway St., Justin Davidson to Janet L. Pence, $95,000
604 Hall St., Aimee Alford to Brittany Voyles and Corville Boyles Jr., $8,000
500 Orchard St., Alva E. Sutton to Fuente de Agua Viva Corporation, $250,000
5663 Locust Lane, Felicia Jeffries to Jerry Jeffries to Ethan M. Fulkerson and Jamie L. Fulkerson, $250,000
2919 Christie Place, Sisters of the Lamb of God to KHM Properties LLC, $145,000
4430 Antler Ave., Mary J. Childers to Whitney S. Hubbard and Nicholas Joel Hubbard, $180,000
6517 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc, $33,750
1407 West 3rd St., Master Commissioner Angela Thompson to Federal National Mortgage Association, $62,000
1923 Epworth Lane, Spencer Rentals #2 LLC to Eric Reynolds and Kelsey Jarboe, $110,500
5030 Back Square Drive, A & M Enterprises Partnership to Hayden Development Company LLC, $1,275,000
4118 Harbor Hills Trace, Ethan M. Fulkerson and Jamie L. Fulkerson to Jared William Lundy and Katherine Alexis Lundy, $191,000
806 East 14th St., Wrightwood LLC to 14th St. Holdings LLC, $985,000
226 East 21st St., Justin L. McFarland and Lori McFarland to Kelly Stinnett, $151,000
3340 Arlington Drive, Dream Design LLC, TEK Enterprises LLC to Douglas M. Howard Jr., $163,750
804 Clay St., John Mark Maddox Jr. to Robert Bryant, $10,000
1252 Concord Terrace, Christy Sumner Investments LLC to Chasen Brent Little and Jennifer Celeste Williams — Little, $188,000
4760 Highway 142, Michael A. Hagan and Christie W. Hagan to Jereme Tendler and Alicia Tendler, $350,000
6267 Valley Brook Trace, Stephen C. Patton and Ashley Patton to William Duffy, $249,900
2200 Skaggs Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,900
2200 Skaggs Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Patricia A. Black, Donna Marie Goetz, $272,960
3307 Old Mill Lane, Jack Wydra and Peggy Wydra to Xing Lin, $192,153
211 Santa Maria Drive, John Hughes and Karen Hughes to Isai J. Amaya and Lauren Amaya, $274,000
