The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 26 to June 1:

2128 Dickey Drive, Paula Benner to MJ’s Real Estate LLC, $117,000

6849 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jerald and Kimberly Davis, $345,205

6489 Autumn Valley Trace, Jake and Audree Zimmerman to Adam Weafer, $204,000

7226 Donald Ave., Holly and Ryan Murphy to Jacob and Harlie Beavers, $119,900

1321 Claranette Court Unit 1, Debra Davis and Charles Durall to John and Holly McCormack, $67,900

1720 Burdette Court, Everett and Tiffany Hillard to Devin Taylor Inc., $20,000

6157 Carmel Court, Alex and Emily Stivers to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $495,000

6157 Carmel Court, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Bill and Lynne Dunlay, $495,000

602 E. 26th St., TJB Investments LLC to Chayenne Hernandez, $72,000

3645 Thruston Dermont Road, Jacob and Olivia Baker to Verlita Miller, $252,500

3879 Springtree Drive, Melissa and Keith McNeil and others to Misty Davidson and Brandon Chenault, $137,000

.058 acres added to 11151 Red Hill Maxwell Road, William and Clark Williams to Jackie and Kimberly Howard, $2,500

4542 McIntire Crossing, Cindy Jones to Joseph and Jessica Hays, $209,000

6631 Thoreau Village, Jacob and Miranda Austin to Andrew Dalton and Morgan Stewart, $229,900

4342 Strickland Drive, Amanda Hampton and Gregory Upchurch to Cindy Jones, $151,500

1706 E. 26th St., David Boswell to Robinson Homes LLC, $110,000

4100 Nina Drive, David and Clare McBrayer to Glenna Yewell and Thomas Yewell, $286,900

421 E. 20th St., James and Jamie Cambron to Jon Johnson, $20,000

2105 Griffith Ave., Sharon Robey to Htee Paw and others, $233,000

717 Devonshire Drive, Caleb and Alicia Whear to Denise Campbell, $136,000

619 Booth Ave., Rebecca and Charles Glenn to Carli Barr, $151,900

2007 Littlewood Drive, Stephen and Rachel Durbin to Cyrus Adkisson, $295,000

4607 McIntire Crossing, Ernest Renfrow to Zane Glass, $145,000

2293 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2293 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Charles Wells Jr. and Lisa Crabtree, $268,680

6853 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

6853 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David and Sharon Simmons, $360,310

Farm property of Floral Road, Theresa Howard to Andrew and Tammy Bartlett, $115,000

468 Camden Circle, Sherry Cecil to Nicholas Krampe, $177,500

11425 Kentucky 144, Stephen and Jennifer Blandford to Gregory and Theresa Howard, $25,000

6442 Spring Haven Trace, Matthew and Amber Phelps to Christopher and Brandi Keller, $335,000

531 E. 24th St., Devin Taylor Inc. to Windy Howard, $166,000

10404 Kentucky 54, Ray and Jessie Rice to William and Judy Rowland, $28,000

4113 Mason Woods Lane, Susan Godthaab to Patricia and James Koller, $260,000

255 Bon Harbor Cove, William and Olga Griffin to Matthew and Kerry Curry, $287,500

2121 Triplett St., Deborah and Robert William and others to Fast Lane Property Management LLC, $225,300

2101 Triplett St., Mary Quader to Fast Lane Property Management LLC, $165,000

214 W. Warwick Drive, Bruce and Donna Clark to Tabatha Newman, $169,900

3938 Little Bluestem Drive, Mary Taylor to Martin Hicks, $325,000

6083 Old Kentucky 54, Kerry Hall to Brady Gobin, $159,900

3417 Baybrook St., Larry and Patricia Murphy Revocable Trust to Amber and Gustavo Yanez, $68,900

2229 Turnbury Cove, Jesse and Nancy Thomison to Vohnell Mullican, $282,000

1714 McCreary Ave., Charles and Amanda Blount to Mary Taylor, $241,762

4089 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,000

4089 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc., to Avery and Charles Clark, $284,755

3318 Placid Place, Martin Hicks to Bethany Callaway, $165,000

.167 acres added to 5734 Wayne Bridge Road, Kevin and Amythest Thomas to Patrick and Elizabeth Thompson, $2,500

9834 Kentucky 54, estate of Herman Higdon to Carrie Wilkerson, $280,000 for two parcels

9828 Oak St., estate of Herman Higdon to Carrie Wilkerson, $280,000 for two parcels

3607 Surrey Drive E., Jeff and Melody Rafferty to First Quality Rentals LLC, $86,000

7834 Saur Road, Devin and Jamie Taylor to James and Season Hagan, $52,000

5079 Frederica St., Penn Properties LLC to NADG NNN HF (KY) LP, $2.85 million

912 Cedar St., Keith and Katherine Potts to Nicholas Pavlas, $65,000

2012 Cullen Ave., Keith and Katherine Potts to Nicholas Pavlas, $50,000

6512 Brookwood Drive, Natalie Marret to Gregory and Amanda Upchurch, $258,000

1210 Burlew Blvd., Paul Johnson and others to ASN Investments LLC, $145,000

1031 E. 18th St., Meadows Holdings LLC to Greater Yelvington Investments LLC, $400,000

421 W. Fifth St., Rex Robinson to Donald Barthlow, $80,000

425 W. Fifth St., Rexart LLC to Donald Barthlow, $126,000

4631 Strickland Drive, Golden Ventures Inc. to BTL Properties LLC, $150,000

2517 Iroquois Drive, Vincent and Janet Carlo to Jill Hayden, $172,000

1307 Gilbert Lane, estate of Molly Wagner to Amy Decker, $75,000

2625 Hayden Road, Kevin and Stephanie Johnson to Tasia and Derek Thompson, $324,900

2290 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500

2517 Krauss Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,900

6817 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825

