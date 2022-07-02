The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 10 and June 23:

Hunters Ridge Farm, Eldred Neubauer Jr. and others to Hunters Ridge Estates, $100,000

64 Hanning Lane, The Estate of Ronald Prater Jr. and others to Lawrence Prater, $8,500

4009 Chapel Lane, Stephen Hunter Wilson and Destany M. Wilson to Derrick J. Pate, $235,000

6040 Hayden Bridge Road, Dan Thomas Custom Homes LLC to Steven Simmons, Chelsea Root, $145,000

916 Christopher Greenup Drive, Kimberly F. Johnson and Jeffrey S. Johnson to Myra L. Williams, $163,000

3801 and 3821 Vincent Station Road, H & I Development Inc. to Setabacheha LLC, $457,300

709 Colorado Drive, Gregory Lee Basil to Nu Reh and Meh Moe, $144,900

2207 Lovell Drive, Ellen Jean Ferguson to Blake Evans, $115,900

316 Tamarack Road, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to SSG 1998 LLC, $116,000

2427 Thornton Ave., Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to SSG 1998 LLC, $126,000

300 Longfellow Drive, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to SSG 1998 LLC, $126,000

2771 Wayside Drive, Billy Joe Jones and Robin Jones to Logan Keith Donahue and Whitney Marie Donahue, $60,000

3517 Bordeaux Loop North, Lisa J. Loftus and Mary K. Elliot to Cheryl J. Marshall, $247,600

120 West 17th St., Javier Hernandez and Sandra Lynn Hernandez to Jacob Putman, $172,400

2521 Lake Pointe, Lewisport Mobile Court LLC to Brandon Wathen, Emily Brooks, $155,000

2606 Cherokee Drive South, Jana Russelburg and Cody Russelburg to Mohammed Ali Mohammud and Hamdi I. Alas, $170,000

1635 Forrest Lane, Sharon G. NeSmith to Jeff Daugherty, Andrew Nunez, $262,500

3839 Shelly Drive, MSL Investments LLC and Pinnacle Point LLC to Robert Donald Gears, $141,000

5813 Graham Lane, Myles L. Miller and Erica Miller to Cody Cecil and Kady Cecil, $324,900

3205 Allen St., The Estate of Eva Nell Sumner to Koger Properties LLC, D F & K Rentals LLC, $53,000 (1/2 interest each)

4300 Strickland Drive, Gregory Logan Scott and Tiffany Scott to Nathan R. Koepp and Rachel D. Koepp, $157,000

4294 King Road, Timothy R. Aull and Lisa Aull, Lena R. Aull to Dylan Howard and Kaitlyn Howard, $135,815

2324 Meadowhill Lane, Miranda Shae Embry and Justin Todd Embry to Zach Mattingly, $294,500

400 Highway 279 South, Logan M. Clary and Kari Clary to Aaron C. Remole and Jamie Remole, $255,000

3817 Cross Creek Trail, Vickie Askins to William L. Martin and Shelby J. Martin, $255,000

2003 Viola Gardens, Lavell R. Septer to Vickie Askins, $179,000

2720 Hillbrooke Parkway, The Estate of Charles J. Kucera Jr. to 2720 Hillbrooke Parkway LLC, $250,000

5122 Veach Road, Jordan A. Kirby, Malorie Ebelhar to Eric S. Morris and Marjorie J. Morris, $250,000

6130 Scott Court, Morgan Akers and Jacob Akers to Katheryn D. McIntosh, Melissa DeLeon, $243,000

1001 Parrish Ave. West, Coppage Rentals LLC to Kentucky Apartments LLC, $1,590,000

2000 Lewis Lane, Derrick J. Pate to Greater Yelvington Investments LLC, $120,000

4303 Loft Cove, Jill N. Jones to Jacob Sloan Smith and Kelsey Delene Smith, Justin Rogers, $128,000

.159 acres off Barclay Ave., TPC of Owensboro LLC to Mack Tracy Jones and Dana C. Jones, $5,000

1 Club Grounds Drive, James F. Gordon Jr. and Rebecca C. Gordon to Jessica Shely Kirk and David Campbell Kirk, $520,000

1115 Emerson Court, RNA Rental Hosplex LLC to Melissa M. Gonzalez, Michael R. Galloway, $108,900

225 Covington Ridge Drive, Charles Dan Lanham and Nancy A. Lanham to Aaron Burns and Rachel Burns, $50,000

4502 Remington Way, Eric Reynolds and Kelsey Jarboe to Michael Breau and Jessica Breau, $260,000

6581 Highway 231, Kimberly Sue Greer and James Jeffery Greer to Sean C. Harrell and Mariemilia R. Harrell, $150,000

3256 Spring Ridge Parkway, Jonathan Blandford and Hannah Blandford to Jacob Akers and Morgan Akers, $435,000

4343 Scotland Drive, The Estate of Judith Evans Roby to Joseph O. Towery and Christal E. Towery, $260,000

2888 Fairview Drive, Christopher Matthew Morris to RENT Investments LLC, $200,000

8946 West 5th Street Road, Keith Knott, Julie C. Taylor to Darrell Crabtree, $80,000

3846 Garden Terrace, Coppage Rentals LLC to Randolph Koehler, $182,000

294 Coast Guard Lane, Anna Jean Shock to REAL Investments LLC, $100,000

303 East 14th St., MSK Holdings LLC to Jasper Property Management LLC, $1,732,500

1113 Hermitage Drive, J.L. Leach and Joyce H. Leach to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $183,500

2021 West 1st St., T. Kelly Properties LLC to Mark E. Boswell, $20,000

1517 West Parrish Ave., Kevin L. Kirk and Ziza Kirk to Jose L. Acosta and Gladis Diaz, Luis Alexis Acosta, Iris Michelle Acosta Diaz, $194,000

3808 South Griffith Ave., Dale S. Armistead and Annemarie L. Armistead to Jon Paul Johnson, $170,500

1129 Hall St., Joseph Larry Towery and Rose M. Towery to KASH Properties LLC, $25,000

1123 Scherm Road, Thomas W. Hulsey and Carol R. Hulsey to Coppage Rentals LLC, $350,000

6458 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard’s Development LLP, $48,900

3857 Hayden Road, Estate of Rebecca L. Johnson to Harrington Construction and Seamless Gutters LLC, $150,000

929 Highway 1207, Robin Trego and Tony Trego and others to Blake Hamilton and Lacey Hamilton, $172,000

7155 Masonville Habit Road, Joshua E. Thrash and Mary Tiffany Estelle Thrash to Brandon Huff and Stephanie Huff, $351,500

6601 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6601 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robby Dulane Dull, $238,030

6480 Summit Drive, Roger Smith and Myrna Smith to Robert Jay Reames and Jeanne Marie Reames, $349,900

4830 Millers Mill Road, Larry Maxwell Jr. and Raysha Maxwell to Joshua T. Cooper and Torrey Cooper, $265,000

2139 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hao Jiang and Jinxiu Went, $226,045

2760 Claiborne Run, Jana L. Murphy to Dah-Gee Davis, $282,500

4570 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Judith C. Hunt to Gregory S. Christian, $140,000

4821 Wembley Way, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $193,000

5516 Millers Mill Road, Marcia Pace and others to Robert L. Wilson, $8,000

2410 Windsor Ave., Koger Properties LLC to Clarth Properties LLC, $172,500

2514 Windsor Ave., Triple 7 LLC to William E. Bumbaugh and Tiffany Bumbaugh, $184,000

967 West 1st St., Key Real Estate LLC to James Mason Hendricks, $172,000

Property on Sauer Lane, Charles L. Lamar and Mary Ellen Lamar to Charles Scott Ebelbar and Jennifer Marie Ebelhar, Christopher Matthew Ebelhar and Ashley Marie Ebelhar, $300,800 (1/2 interest each)

1612 Manor Court, Christopher Lyons to Arabella Wanda Stateler, $94,000

68 Colonial Court, Karen A. Merkley to Crystal G. Sapp, $169,900

2219 Citation Ave., Henry Properties Inc. to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $150,000

8401 Highway 144, Benjamin J. Kittinger and Janae L. Kittinger to Philip A. Jarred and Karen K. Jarred, $284,000

738 Leitchfield Road, Estate of Treva Jeanette Crowe to Autry Properties LLC, $30,000

816 Reid Road, TMD Enterprises LLC and Lifesong Properties LLC to Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell, Charles L. Lamar and Mary Ellen Lamar, Clifton A. Boswell and Jana M. Boswell, $450,000

1704 Mohawk Drive, Triple 7 LLC to Bobby A. Booley and Donna B. Booley, $150,000

2412 Cherokee Drive South, Davide Kirk and Jessica R. Kirk to William Speer, $198,000

1130 E. 15th St., Maurice Drury Jr. to Bradley Hamilton, $350,000

2605 Strawbridge Place, Zachary Scott Jenkins and Britni Alane Jenkins to David Castlen and Mary Castlen, $186,000

7418 Short St., Dorothy Griffith to Alejandra Martinez, $69,999

1835 Gunston Place, Jacob Edwards and Jessica Edwards to Amber Nicole McGrew, $159,000

1 Quail Ridge Court D, David S. Haycraft and Mary Lou Haycraft to Elizabeth Ann McFarland, $115,000

6854 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kenneth William Dixon Jr. and Gina Lynn Dixon, $338,075

2444 Hunt Ave., Travis L. French and Lauren French to Denon S. Fries, $183,000

2018 West 1st St., Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to William S. Berry, $100,000

6809 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis W. Porter and Hannelore Victoria Porter, $340,990

4225 Brookhill Drive, Bernard C. Payne and Ramona H. Payne to Aaron Haycraft, Ally Delaney, $340,000

817 Wesleyan Park Drive, Estate of Agnes Raymunda Calhoun to Raymond Alford Barrow Jr. and Mary Joyce Barrow, $216,000

1813 Standish Place, Clyde W. Thorpe Jr. and Dena Thorpe to Carrico Congleton Property LLC, $100,000

9028 Highway 231, Heather J. Vincent and David Vincent to James W. Hazel Jr., Paula K. Hazel, William L. Bryant Jr., $78,000

413 Hill Ave., Melinda Elliott and others to Cassandra Payne-Durbin, $148,000

2164 Ottawa Drive, Wandian Lin and Qiuping Ni to Zili Cao and Shou Zhu Qiu, $270,000

1906 Mount Vernon Drive, Roy W. Cottrell and Vickie Cottrell to Judy Vandivier, $159,000

12027 Floral Road, Tracy Wheatley and Ethel Wheatley to Tina M. Boling, Justin Brandle, $45,000

5349 Meadow Run Drive, Corbin W. Wilson and Tanner S. Wilson to Senthia Towery Santana and Donandres Santana, $269,900

215 Tamarack Road, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to West Rental Properties LLC, $116,000

3700 Placid Place West, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to Payal Patel, $141,000

4505 Shady Creek Cove, Anthony W. Sparks and Anna R. Sparks to Jacob M. Burton and Kaylee M. Burton, $295,000

4230 Southeastern Parkway, Mark S. Scholl and Jacqueline R. Scholl to Matthew Damon Kolok and Stephanie Kolok, $850,000

600 Leitchfield Road, Cody Blake Adams and Katie Adams, Ronald Joseph Dye to New Life Holding LLC, $60,000

4236 Scotty Lane, Nancy S. Martin to Coppage Rentals LLC, $425,000

812 George St., David Campos Cruz to Ursula Yuliana Soto Garcia, $10,000

807 East 21st St., Susan Marie Maertz to Ki Ho Yoo, $21,000

2101 Asbury Court, Spencer Rentals #1 LLC to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $115,000

4766 Windstone Drive, Joshua Adam Headrick and Jessica Eden Headrick to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $269,900

4766 Windstone Drive, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Fred B. Griffin and Evan Katherine Griffin, $269,900

1616 Walnut St., Christopher Reid and Janet Reid to Wendy Wilkerson LLC, $185,000

720 Glenn Court, Robert K. Jarvis II and Lyndsey Davidson to Conner M. Lyons, $210,000

5136 West 5th Street Road, Mallory Richardson to Taylor Reddin Ewing and Steven Trace Thomas Ewing, $220,000

6243 Old State Road, Charles Leslie Hayden and Neva Ann Hayden to James Wayne Robertson, Chelsey K. Brown, $170,000

