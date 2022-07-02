The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 10 and June 23:
Hunters Ridge Farm, Eldred Neubauer Jr. and others to Hunters Ridge Estates, $100,000
64 Hanning Lane, The Estate of Ronald Prater Jr. and others to Lawrence Prater, $8,500
4009 Chapel Lane, Stephen Hunter Wilson and Destany M. Wilson to Derrick J. Pate, $235,000
6040 Hayden Bridge Road, Dan Thomas Custom Homes LLC to Steven Simmons, Chelsea Root, $145,000
916 Christopher Greenup Drive, Kimberly F. Johnson and Jeffrey S. Johnson to Myra L. Williams, $163,000
3801 and 3821 Vincent Station Road, H & I Development Inc. to Setabacheha LLC, $457,300
709 Colorado Drive, Gregory Lee Basil to Nu Reh and Meh Moe, $144,900
2207 Lovell Drive, Ellen Jean Ferguson to Blake Evans, $115,900
316 Tamarack Road, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to SSG 1998 LLC, $116,000
2427 Thornton Ave., Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to SSG 1998 LLC, $126,000
300 Longfellow Drive, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to SSG 1998 LLC, $126,000
2771 Wayside Drive, Billy Joe Jones and Robin Jones to Logan Keith Donahue and Whitney Marie Donahue, $60,000
3517 Bordeaux Loop North, Lisa J. Loftus and Mary K. Elliot to Cheryl J. Marshall, $247,600
120 West 17th St., Javier Hernandez and Sandra Lynn Hernandez to Jacob Putman, $172,400
2521 Lake Pointe, Lewisport Mobile Court LLC to Brandon Wathen, Emily Brooks, $155,000
2606 Cherokee Drive South, Jana Russelburg and Cody Russelburg to Mohammed Ali Mohammud and Hamdi I. Alas, $170,000
1635 Forrest Lane, Sharon G. NeSmith to Jeff Daugherty, Andrew Nunez, $262,500
3839 Shelly Drive, MSL Investments LLC and Pinnacle Point LLC to Robert Donald Gears, $141,000
5813 Graham Lane, Myles L. Miller and Erica Miller to Cody Cecil and Kady Cecil, $324,900
3205 Allen St., The Estate of Eva Nell Sumner to Koger Properties LLC, D F & K Rentals LLC, $53,000 (1/2 interest each)
4300 Strickland Drive, Gregory Logan Scott and Tiffany Scott to Nathan R. Koepp and Rachel D. Koepp, $157,000
4294 King Road, Timothy R. Aull and Lisa Aull, Lena R. Aull to Dylan Howard and Kaitlyn Howard, $135,815
2324 Meadowhill Lane, Miranda Shae Embry and Justin Todd Embry to Zach Mattingly, $294,500
400 Highway 279 South, Logan M. Clary and Kari Clary to Aaron C. Remole and Jamie Remole, $255,000
3817 Cross Creek Trail, Vickie Askins to William L. Martin and Shelby J. Martin, $255,000
2003 Viola Gardens, Lavell R. Septer to Vickie Askins, $179,000
2720 Hillbrooke Parkway, The Estate of Charles J. Kucera Jr. to 2720 Hillbrooke Parkway LLC, $250,000
5122 Veach Road, Jordan A. Kirby, Malorie Ebelhar to Eric S. Morris and Marjorie J. Morris, $250,000
6130 Scott Court, Morgan Akers and Jacob Akers to Katheryn D. McIntosh, Melissa DeLeon, $243,000
1001 Parrish Ave. West, Coppage Rentals LLC to Kentucky Apartments LLC, $1,590,000
2000 Lewis Lane, Derrick J. Pate to Greater Yelvington Investments LLC, $120,000
4303 Loft Cove, Jill N. Jones to Jacob Sloan Smith and Kelsey Delene Smith, Justin Rogers, $128,000
.159 acres off Barclay Ave., TPC of Owensboro LLC to Mack Tracy Jones and Dana C. Jones, $5,000
1 Club Grounds Drive, James F. Gordon Jr. and Rebecca C. Gordon to Jessica Shely Kirk and David Campbell Kirk, $520,000
1115 Emerson Court, RNA Rental Hosplex LLC to Melissa M. Gonzalez, Michael R. Galloway, $108,900
225 Covington Ridge Drive, Charles Dan Lanham and Nancy A. Lanham to Aaron Burns and Rachel Burns, $50,000
4502 Remington Way, Eric Reynolds and Kelsey Jarboe to Michael Breau and Jessica Breau, $260,000
6581 Highway 231, Kimberly Sue Greer and James Jeffery Greer to Sean C. Harrell and Mariemilia R. Harrell, $150,000
3256 Spring Ridge Parkway, Jonathan Blandford and Hannah Blandford to Jacob Akers and Morgan Akers, $435,000
4343 Scotland Drive, The Estate of Judith Evans Roby to Joseph O. Towery and Christal E. Towery, $260,000
2888 Fairview Drive, Christopher Matthew Morris to RENT Investments LLC, $200,000
8946 West 5th Street Road, Keith Knott, Julie C. Taylor to Darrell Crabtree, $80,000
3846 Garden Terrace, Coppage Rentals LLC to Randolph Koehler, $182,000
294 Coast Guard Lane, Anna Jean Shock to REAL Investments LLC, $100,000
303 East 14th St., MSK Holdings LLC to Jasper Property Management LLC, $1,732,500
1113 Hermitage Drive, J.L. Leach and Joyce H. Leach to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $183,500
2021 West 1st St., T. Kelly Properties LLC to Mark E. Boswell, $20,000
1517 West Parrish Ave., Kevin L. Kirk and Ziza Kirk to Jose L. Acosta and Gladis Diaz, Luis Alexis Acosta, Iris Michelle Acosta Diaz, $194,000
3808 South Griffith Ave., Dale S. Armistead and Annemarie L. Armistead to Jon Paul Johnson, $170,500
1129 Hall St., Joseph Larry Towery and Rose M. Towery to KASH Properties LLC, $25,000
1123 Scherm Road, Thomas W. Hulsey and Carol R. Hulsey to Coppage Rentals LLC, $350,000
6458 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballard’s Development LLP, $48,900
3857 Hayden Road, Estate of Rebecca L. Johnson to Harrington Construction and Seamless Gutters LLC, $150,000
929 Highway 1207, Robin Trego and Tony Trego and others to Blake Hamilton and Lacey Hamilton, $172,000
7155 Masonville Habit Road, Joshua E. Thrash and Mary Tiffany Estelle Thrash to Brandon Huff and Stephanie Huff, $351,500
6601 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6601 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robby Dulane Dull, $238,030
6480 Summit Drive, Roger Smith and Myrna Smith to Robert Jay Reames and Jeanne Marie Reames, $349,900
4830 Millers Mill Road, Larry Maxwell Jr. and Raysha Maxwell to Joshua T. Cooper and Torrey Cooper, $265,000
2139 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hao Jiang and Jinxiu Went, $226,045
2760 Claiborne Run, Jana L. Murphy to Dah-Gee Davis, $282,500
4570 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Judith C. Hunt to Gregory S. Christian, $140,000
4821 Wembley Way, Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $193,000
5516 Millers Mill Road, Marcia Pace and others to Robert L. Wilson, $8,000
2410 Windsor Ave., Koger Properties LLC to Clarth Properties LLC, $172,500
2514 Windsor Ave., Triple 7 LLC to William E. Bumbaugh and Tiffany Bumbaugh, $184,000
967 West 1st St., Key Real Estate LLC to James Mason Hendricks, $172,000
Property on Sauer Lane, Charles L. Lamar and Mary Ellen Lamar to Charles Scott Ebelbar and Jennifer Marie Ebelhar, Christopher Matthew Ebelhar and Ashley Marie Ebelhar, $300,800 (1/2 interest each)
1612 Manor Court, Christopher Lyons to Arabella Wanda Stateler, $94,000
68 Colonial Court, Karen A. Merkley to Crystal G. Sapp, $169,900
2219 Citation Ave., Henry Properties Inc. to Fulcrum Holdings LLC, $150,000
8401 Highway 144, Benjamin J. Kittinger and Janae L. Kittinger to Philip A. Jarred and Karen K. Jarred, $284,000
738 Leitchfield Road, Estate of Treva Jeanette Crowe to Autry Properties LLC, $30,000
816 Reid Road, TMD Enterprises LLC and Lifesong Properties LLC to Gary M. Boswell and Margaret L. Boswell, Charles L. Lamar and Mary Ellen Lamar, Clifton A. Boswell and Jana M. Boswell, $450,000
1704 Mohawk Drive, Triple 7 LLC to Bobby A. Booley and Donna B. Booley, $150,000
2412 Cherokee Drive South, Davide Kirk and Jessica R. Kirk to William Speer, $198,000
1130 E. 15th St., Maurice Drury Jr. to Bradley Hamilton, $350,000
2605 Strawbridge Place, Zachary Scott Jenkins and Britni Alane Jenkins to David Castlen and Mary Castlen, $186,000
7418 Short St., Dorothy Griffith to Alejandra Martinez, $69,999
1835 Gunston Place, Jacob Edwards and Jessica Edwards to Amber Nicole McGrew, $159,000
1 Quail Ridge Court D, David S. Haycraft and Mary Lou Haycraft to Elizabeth Ann McFarland, $115,000
6854 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kenneth William Dixon Jr. and Gina Lynn Dixon, $338,075
2444 Hunt Ave., Travis L. French and Lauren French to Denon S. Fries, $183,000
2018 West 1st St., Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC to William S. Berry, $100,000
6809 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Travis W. Porter and Hannelore Victoria Porter, $340,990
4225 Brookhill Drive, Bernard C. Payne and Ramona H. Payne to Aaron Haycraft, Ally Delaney, $340,000
817 Wesleyan Park Drive, Estate of Agnes Raymunda Calhoun to Raymond Alford Barrow Jr. and Mary Joyce Barrow, $216,000
1813 Standish Place, Clyde W. Thorpe Jr. and Dena Thorpe to Carrico Congleton Property LLC, $100,000
9028 Highway 231, Heather J. Vincent and David Vincent to James W. Hazel Jr., Paula K. Hazel, William L. Bryant Jr., $78,000
413 Hill Ave., Melinda Elliott and others to Cassandra Payne-Durbin, $148,000
2164 Ottawa Drive, Wandian Lin and Qiuping Ni to Zili Cao and Shou Zhu Qiu, $270,000
1906 Mount Vernon Drive, Roy W. Cottrell and Vickie Cottrell to Judy Vandivier, $159,000
12027 Floral Road, Tracy Wheatley and Ethel Wheatley to Tina M. Boling, Justin Brandle, $45,000
5349 Meadow Run Drive, Corbin W. Wilson and Tanner S. Wilson to Senthia Towery Santana and Donandres Santana, $269,900
215 Tamarack Road, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to West Rental Properties LLC, $116,000
3700 Placid Place West, Estate of Ruth Y. Payne to Payal Patel, $141,000
4505 Shady Creek Cove, Anthony W. Sparks and Anna R. Sparks to Jacob M. Burton and Kaylee M. Burton, $295,000
4230 Southeastern Parkway, Mark S. Scholl and Jacqueline R. Scholl to Matthew Damon Kolok and Stephanie Kolok, $850,000
600 Leitchfield Road, Cody Blake Adams and Katie Adams, Ronald Joseph Dye to New Life Holding LLC, $60,000
4236 Scotty Lane, Nancy S. Martin to Coppage Rentals LLC, $425,000
812 George St., David Campos Cruz to Ursula Yuliana Soto Garcia, $10,000
807 East 21st St., Susan Marie Maertz to Ki Ho Yoo, $21,000
2101 Asbury Court, Spencer Rentals #1 LLC to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $115,000
4766 Windstone Drive, Joshua Adam Headrick and Jessica Eden Headrick to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $269,900
4766 Windstone Drive, Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Fred B. Griffin and Evan Katherine Griffin, $269,900
1616 Walnut St., Christopher Reid and Janet Reid to Wendy Wilkerson LLC, $185,000
720 Glenn Court, Robert K. Jarvis II and Lyndsey Davidson to Conner M. Lyons, $210,000
5136 West 5th Street Road, Mallory Richardson to Taylor Reddin Ewing and Steven Trace Thomas Ewing, $220,000
6243 Old State Road, Charles Leslie Hayden and Neva Ann Hayden to James Wayne Robertson, Chelsey K. Brown, $170,000
