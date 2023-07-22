The following real estate transfers were recorded July 5-12:

6311 Valley Brook Trace, Angela Shofstall to XIV Properties LLC, Joe Daugherty, $182,500

2220 Wink Court, Travis M. Castlen and Laurie Castlen to Mark A. Gentry, $345,000

2223 Westerfield Drive, Donald Ray Brown and Iris M. Brown to Charles Johnston, $112,900

3220 West Parrish Ave., Terry Wingfield to Eshanya Owensboro Hotels LLC, $2,865,000

Property on East Locust Grove Road, The Anita Riley Irrevocable Trust to Jonathan D. Logsdon and Carlene L. Logsdon, $380,000

4410 Wilderness Trace, William E. McCollam, Jr. and Deborah L. McCollam to Allen Dale Walker, $183,000

9809 Kelly Cemetery Road, David L. Campbell, Kelly G. Campbell to Gary McBride, Richard Blair, $150,000

1222 East 15th St., Corville Joe Voyles, Jr. and Brittany Voyles to El Tucan Homes LLC, $15,000

1508 Jackson St., Corville Joe Voyles, Jr. and Brittany Voyles to El Tucan Homes LLC, $23,000

6608 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6564 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6560 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750

6408 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750

101 Frederica St., The Enclave at Riverfront Living LLC to C & N Development LLC, $1,759,900

3040 Highland Pointe Drive, CH Owensboro KY Landlord LLC to FCPT Holdings LLC, $5,278,185

2423 Bolivar St., Christy Sumner Investments LLC to Connie L. Loyd, $134,000

Property on Lanham Road, Jerry Glenn Keown and Evelyn G. Keown, Gary Lee Keown and Retha G. Keown to K & A Farms LLC, $225,000

728 Live Oak Place, William W. King to Anita McCarroll, $172,000

4114 Little Bluestem Drive, Tyson Trogdon and Lindzey Trogdon to Jesse Aaron Clark and Hannah Elizabeth Clark, $355,000

309 West Legion Blvd., Charles W. Thomas and Kimberly Hensley Thomas to Edward Weaver and Mary Weaver, $167,000

859 Live Oak Place, Edward Weaver and Mary Weaver to William W. King, $185,400

1807 Mohawk Drive, Jon Taylor to Patrick B. Ward and Alma Lee Ward, $175,000

2518 East Cloverdale Drive, Quest Trust Company to Matthew Dean Evans, Brian Taylor Martin, $65,000

6624 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750

6624 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ronakbhai Jayesh Patel and Zankhana Patel, $405,694

5678 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Linda S. Kennedy and Billy J. Kennedy, $309,900

7420 Highway 405, Charles W. Hardesty and Paula S. Hardesty to Jared Heath Phillips, Kristy Nicole Whitworth, $199,900

3819 Lewis Lane, Jon D. Taylor to Veteran Properties LLC, $174,000

663 Ridgewood St., Kristina Anne Sifuentes and Cesar Moreno Sifuentes to Cynthia Jolene Burden, $100,000

2521 French St., The John Edward and Melinda Lue Mallet Revocable Trust to Jennifer G. Dotson and Benjamin D. Dotson, $70,000

4018 Kipling Drive, Elizabeth Carol Henderson and Earl Jay Henderson to Alec P. Moser and Shelby J. Moser, $65,000

370 North Chestnut Grove Road, Charissa Hall and Bobby Hall and others to Richard D. Hubbard, $250,000

9920 North Jackson Road, Ryan Fulkerson and Lindsey Fulkerson to James R. Criswell, $100,000

4574 Lake Forest Drive, Valentin Preda and Taylor Preda to Meliba Hrustanovic Kadie and Arnes Kadie, $570,000

2530 Ebach St., Jonathan R. Sheriff and Whitney Nicole Sheriff and others to Lisa G. Thomas, Aaron A. Thomas, $125,000

647 Greenbriar St., Patsy W. Faith to Carlos E. Roldan and Alexis K. Roldan, $149,500

2060 Viola Gardens, Melissa A. Sloan and Wendell Douglas Sloan and others to Patricia A. Hamilton, $180,000

6924 Horrell Road, Gerald Simmons and Nancy Simmons to Andrew D. Osborne and Carrie S. Osborne, $120,000

2342 Keenland Parkway, The Estate of Jerry R. Shelton to David M. Cole and Patricia Cole, $20,000

3301 Placid Place, Stephen B. Lindsey and Sonya H. Lindsey to Bruce Plemons and Crystal Plemons, $137,500

507 Hill Ave., W. Michael Wright and Anna B. Wright to Conner Sherman and Brooklyn Sherman, $217,500

10240 McCamish Road, Kathy Brown Lindley and Robert Lindley and others to DTH Enterprises LLC, $900,000

280 Raintree Drive, Patrick C. Waltz and Cynthia M. Waltz to Steven Wayne Edge, $185,000

3818 Cross Creek Trail, Harriet E. Bradley to Shuxia Huang and Peng Hui Li, $335,900

5007 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Charles D. Emerson and Jody L. Emerson, $311,000

2430 Highway 144, Brilo LLC to Tryon Land Company LLC, $170,000

6627 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250

6627 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jakob Samuel Mueller and Matleah Marie Mueller, $291,084

1907 Alexander Ave., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Robbin Steward, $153,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.