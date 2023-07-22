The following real estate transfers were recorded July 5-12:
6311 Valley Brook Trace, Angela Shofstall to XIV Properties LLC, Joe Daugherty, $182,500
2220 Wink Court, Travis M. Castlen and Laurie Castlen to Mark A. Gentry, $345,000
2223 Westerfield Drive, Donald Ray Brown and Iris M. Brown to Charles Johnston, $112,900
3220 West Parrish Ave., Terry Wingfield to Eshanya Owensboro Hotels LLC, $2,865,000
Property on East Locust Grove Road, The Anita Riley Irrevocable Trust to Jonathan D. Logsdon and Carlene L. Logsdon, $380,000
4410 Wilderness Trace, William E. McCollam, Jr. and Deborah L. McCollam to Allen Dale Walker, $183,000
9809 Kelly Cemetery Road, David L. Campbell, Kelly G. Campbell to Gary McBride, Richard Blair, $150,000
1222 East 15th St., Corville Joe Voyles, Jr. and Brittany Voyles to El Tucan Homes LLC, $15,000
1508 Jackson St., Corville Joe Voyles, Jr. and Brittany Voyles to El Tucan Homes LLC, $23,000
6608 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6564 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6560 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6408 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
101 Frederica St., The Enclave at Riverfront Living LLC to C & N Development LLC, $1,759,900
3040 Highland Pointe Drive, CH Owensboro KY Landlord LLC to FCPT Holdings LLC, $5,278,185
2423 Bolivar St., Christy Sumner Investments LLC to Connie L. Loyd, $134,000
Property on Lanham Road, Jerry Glenn Keown and Evelyn G. Keown, Gary Lee Keown and Retha G. Keown to K & A Farms LLC, $225,000
728 Live Oak Place, William W. King to Anita McCarroll, $172,000
4114 Little Bluestem Drive, Tyson Trogdon and Lindzey Trogdon to Jesse Aaron Clark and Hannah Elizabeth Clark, $355,000
309 West Legion Blvd., Charles W. Thomas and Kimberly Hensley Thomas to Edward Weaver and Mary Weaver, $167,000
859 Live Oak Place, Edward Weaver and Mary Weaver to William W. King, $185,400
1807 Mohawk Drive, Jon Taylor to Patrick B. Ward and Alma Lee Ward, $175,000
2518 East Cloverdale Drive, Quest Trust Company to Matthew Dean Evans, Brian Taylor Martin, $65,000
6624 Jessica Lane, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
6624 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ronakbhai Jayesh Patel and Zankhana Patel, $405,694
5678 Locust Lane, KSB LLC to Linda S. Kennedy and Billy J. Kennedy, $309,900
7420 Highway 405, Charles W. Hardesty and Paula S. Hardesty to Jared Heath Phillips, Kristy Nicole Whitworth, $199,900
3819 Lewis Lane, Jon D. Taylor to Veteran Properties LLC, $174,000
663 Ridgewood St., Kristina Anne Sifuentes and Cesar Moreno Sifuentes to Cynthia Jolene Burden, $100,000
2521 French St., The John Edward and Melinda Lue Mallet Revocable Trust to Jennifer G. Dotson and Benjamin D. Dotson, $70,000
4018 Kipling Drive, Elizabeth Carol Henderson and Earl Jay Henderson to Alec P. Moser and Shelby J. Moser, $65,000
370 North Chestnut Grove Road, Charissa Hall and Bobby Hall and others to Richard D. Hubbard, $250,000
9920 North Jackson Road, Ryan Fulkerson and Lindsey Fulkerson to James R. Criswell, $100,000
4574 Lake Forest Drive, Valentin Preda and Taylor Preda to Meliba Hrustanovic Kadie and Arnes Kadie, $570,000
2530 Ebach St., Jonathan R. Sheriff and Whitney Nicole Sheriff and others to Lisa G. Thomas, Aaron A. Thomas, $125,000
647 Greenbriar St., Patsy W. Faith to Carlos E. Roldan and Alexis K. Roldan, $149,500
2060 Viola Gardens, Melissa A. Sloan and Wendell Douglas Sloan and others to Patricia A. Hamilton, $180,000
6924 Horrell Road, Gerald Simmons and Nancy Simmons to Andrew D. Osborne and Carrie S. Osborne, $120,000
2342 Keenland Parkway, The Estate of Jerry R. Shelton to David M. Cole and Patricia Cole, $20,000
3301 Placid Place, Stephen B. Lindsey and Sonya H. Lindsey to Bruce Plemons and Crystal Plemons, $137,500
507 Hill Ave., W. Michael Wright and Anna B. Wright to Conner Sherman and Brooklyn Sherman, $217,500
10240 McCamish Road, Kathy Brown Lindley and Robert Lindley and others to DTH Enterprises LLC, $900,000
280 Raintree Drive, Patrick C. Waltz and Cynthia M. Waltz to Steven Wayne Edge, $185,000
3818 Cross Creek Trail, Harriet E. Bradley to Shuxia Huang and Peng Hui Li, $335,900
5007 Seabiscuit Loop, Thompson Homes Inc. to Charles D. Emerson and Jody L. Emerson, $311,000
2430 Highway 144, Brilo LLC to Tryon Land Company LLC, $170,000
6627 Blue Ridge Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $44,250
6627 Blue Ridge Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jakob Samuel Mueller and Matleah Marie Mueller, $291,084
1907 Alexander Ave., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County Inc. to Robbin Steward, $153,000
