The following real estate transfers were recorded from July 8 through July 13:
9967 McCamish Road, David A. Payne and Jo Anna Payne to Garrett Basham, $167,000
6218 Autumn Valley Trace, Jacob R. Hughes and Chelsia A. Hughes to Mark W. Dickinson and Jennifer M. Dickinson, $305,000
2155 Skaggs Court, Hannah Alyssa Crawford to Keila Ann Coomer and Zachary Lawrence Wilson, $25,4900
3868 Thresher St., Beth Partain and Nick Partain to Clinton Benjamin Berry, $183,000
6577 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6577 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Rong Yao Zhang and Juan Zheng, $248,385
6461 Valley Brook Trace, Kristopher A. Eans and Nicole Kennedy-Eans to Keaton Widenhouse and Megan Widenhouse, $242,500
1707 East 19th St., Keila A. Coomer and Zachary L. Wilson to Shannon Y. Huggins and Doyle Huggins, $124,900
523 Walnut St., Jill Lanette Norwood to A & B Saint’s Rentals LLC, $35,000
12550 Floral Road, Raymond Schiff and Janice Schiff to Nathaniel Mayfield and Bridget Mayfield, $175,000
2843 Allen St., Dream Design LLC to Courtney S. Richardson, $155,000
4509 Taylor Drive, Christopher Lott and Brende Lott to Justin L. McFarland and Lori A. McFarland, $244,900
600 East 26th St., Bradley Black and Barbara Black to James Lawrence Crabtree, Crystal Dawn Felty, $90,000
2345 Homestead Pointe, Somer K. Wilhite and Justin G. Wilhite to Heather Nicole Johnson and Steffan Michael Johnson, $217,900
2500 Haviland Drive, Sarah Ruth Hopewell and Alexander Matthew Hopewell to Meagan Briana Hammer, Ashley Cole Bishop, $165,000
2223 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2223 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Praveen Santhanam Ravichandran, $279,710
1704 West 4th St., Brandon Standiford and Kristy Standiford, SJJB Holdings LLC to Damian Randolph, $139,900
918 Gardenside Drive, JMW Rentals LLC to Megan Griffs, $108,000
2158 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yitong Lie and Keith Bradford Paul Hocker, $235,000
11915 Highway 60 East, Cody M. Manley to Michael V. Evans and Toni Evans, $245,000
10241 Highway 54, Joseph M. Brothers and Mary G. Brothers to David L. Huff and Alyssa Huff, $185,000
2756 Russell Road, Mark Eddings and Traci Eddings to Stephen G. Leonard and Lisa R. Leonard, $359,900
9475 Highway 144, Ivan Bennett Hagan and Kathleen Louise Hagan to Amy Catherine Hagan, $200,000
661 Chuck Gray Court, Jonathan Jernigan to A to Z Leasing LLC, $66,000
717 Poindexter St., C & D Property Management LLC to Troy Dwayne Schwartz and Kara Kristen Schwartz, $160,000
629 Maple Heights, S & W Properties LLC, Timothy W. Head to Katelynn E. Bullington, $105,000
1632 Cary Court, Carissa Lyn Goodwin and Daniel R. Goodwin to Jaki K. Richter and William Scott Putt, $170,000
2324 Landsdowne South, Joshua S. Baldwin and Kristina A. Baldwin to Hannah E. Mason, $200,000
2525 Dillard Court, James Allen Early and Melissa Layson to Jeffrey Esposito and Richelle Esposito, $294,900
2301 Fieldstone Court, Christopher L. Murray and Lesley E. Murray to Justin Neil Rogers and Janeth Alvarez, $225,000
2850 Old Masonville Loop, Timothy M. Russ and Marty L. Russ to Joseph E. Martin, $132,500
1740 Whispering Meadows Drive, O’Bryan Development Inc. to Philip J. Carpenter and Donna L. Carpenter, $45,000
Property off Highway 54, June McGuffin and Verniece McGuffin to David Conder, $1,000
Property off Highway 54, June McGuffin and Verniece McGuffin to Geralyn Patricia Boyle, $1,000
12603 Highway 1513, Gary Neil Roberts to Harvey F. Bowlds and Cathy C. Bowlds, $25,000
2350 Harriet Lane, Robin Lee Greenwell, Tamara Lynn Hale and Dan Hale to MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC, $70,000
1910 East 15th St., The Anna Shoptaugh Family Irrevocable Trust to Teresa Lynn Covington, $137,500
4220 Hawthorne Drive, Heather N. Johnson and Steffan Michael Johnson to Jose Solorza and Emily R. Solorza, $150,000
1713 Farmview Drive, William G. Barron Enterprises Inc. to Jean Blaine, $74,000
1713 Farmview Drive, Norma Jean Blaine to Statts Phillips 4, LLC, $138,590
2309 Donau Court, Norma Jean Blaine to Statts Phillips 4, LLC, $139,000
4486 Strickland Drive, Norma Jean Blaine to Statts Phillips 4, LLC, $132,000
2504 Strickland Drive, Norma Jean Blaine to Statts Phillips 4, LLC, $132,000
1930 Asbury Place, Norma Jean Blaine to Statts Phillips 4, LLC, $132,000
1923 Epworth Lane, Eric Reynolds and Kelsey Jarboe to Barnsley Brothers LLC, $119,000
2824 Asbury Place, Brandon G. Standiford and Kristy L. Standiford to Terry J. Kasinger Jr. and Mady Jo Kasinger, $199,000
9661 Highway 81, John Louis Kuegel Sr. and others to Nathan Wells and Sarah Wells, $220,000
2002 Scherm Road, Stanley Lee Lightner and Luzel Carreon Lightner to Cara D. Harvey, Bretnea Harvey, $200,000
