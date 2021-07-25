The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 1 to June 4:
3500 E. 10th St., Otoniel and Kathleen Puerto to Rebecca Hollis, $150,000
1236 Laurel Drive, William and Linda Lynch to Miranda and Jacob Austin, $350,000
4520 Hunters Trace, Lydia and Geoff Snyder to Brandon Hardin, $215,000
4106 Yewells Landing W., estate of Clyde Kincaid to Leonard and Joni Barnett, $110,000
5597 Kentucky 54, Bertha Wedding to Larry and Susan Tierney, $240,000
2438 Winning Colors Way, Gina Burk to Tyler Marvel and Jessica Burk, $180,000
332 Kentucky 279 S., Jon Johnson to Colby Clark, $151,250
2617 Wimsatt Court, Jonathan and Bethany Book to Jason and Samantha Hoops, $159,900
2213 St. James Court, Julie London to Falen Hayden, $225,900
2603 Wesleyan Park Drive, Amy Gunter to Cung Lian and Sui Tial, $159,900
2132 Crestwood Drive, estate of Robert Downs to Hla Bay and Amelia Bayhla, $195,900
6527 Brookwood Drive, Catherine and William Miles to Christopher Marbry and Amanda Coburn, $179,000
2208 Reid Road, Brandon and Mandy Jones and others to Laura and Zachary Roberts, $245,000
3060 Avenue of the Parks, Marian Turley to Roger and Brandie Toler, $239,900
193 Martin Way, Cory and Ashley Henry to Robert and Lisa Knott, $152,000
309 Wildwood Drive, Ryan Fulkerson and Lindsey Schroeder to Cory and Ashley Henry, $255,000
373 Brixton Drive, Angela and Stephen Drury to Ryan Fulkerson and Lindsey Schroeder, $282,500
2420 Clarke Drive, Christy Kraus to Jonathan and Selina Christie, $199,900
635 W. Highland Ave., Darrell Crowe to One Image Properties LLC, $67,000
3827 Springtree Drive, Zachary and Laura Roberts to Elizabeth Rook and Austin Horne, $126,900
4415 Hunters Trace, Lindzey and Tyson Trogdon to Nathanael Beasley and Deanna Murray, $205,000
2504 Iroquois Drive, Mark and Jennifer Arnold to Betty Hoffman and Katherine Hoffman, $139,000
2182 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $31,300
2182 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yitong Liu and Keith Hocker, $192,445
3119 Knob Court, Sharon and Judy Williams to Amber and Matthew Phelps, $327,000
1403 Alexander Ave., estate of Doyle Wilcox to Robert Rowan, $3,000
1735 Sanctuary Drive, McArthur and Sherry Willis to Lydia Snyder, $285,000
3672 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Rose Higdon, $205,213
1811 W. Ninth St., Lois Owens and others to Matthew and Amanda Wilson, $150,000
6412 Valley Brook Trace, Trevor and Allyson Wilson to Jordan Hendrix, $199,900
2346 Blossom Court, Bailey and Ciera Bratcher to Travis and Haley Hagan, $242,000
18 Quail Ridge Court Apt. A, estate of Sarah Johnson to JoAnn Neudecker, $220,000
4911 Frederica St., Janet Harrod Carr Revocable Trust to Mali Frederica LLC, $1.15 million
641 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Marge Williams, $222,800
10835 Kentucky 231, Charles W. Strehl and Nellie L. Strehl Revocable Living Trust to Danny Rowan, $174,000
417 E. 21st St., Sharon Sadler to Molly and Kyle Ebelhar, $119,000
2511 Ashwood Court, Charles and Wendy Cooper to Ernest Kirk Jr., $275,000
4138 Kentucky 144, Leslie and William McCarty to Brandon Adkisson, $199,900
6760 Kentucky 231, estate of Ronald Wigginton to Curtis and Cynthia Trogdon, $165,000
2505 Heartland Greens Pointe, Premier Property Management LLC to Tristan and Hannah Layton, $178,000
804 E. 20th St., David and Rose Helfrich to Marilyn Reeves, $90,000
6635 Waterford Place, Rajendra and Renu Mahajan to William and Olga Skrynnikova, $525,000
1913 Cherokee Drive, Dana Boarman to Maisie Cessna, $125,000
1720 W. 12th St., Bethany Callaway to Kelly and Brittany Miller, $79,000
2037 Wink Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Kelevra Capital LLC, $82,000
2410 Haviland Drive, Teresa Buckles to SJJB Holdings LLC, $92,500
709 Colorado Drive, Brandon Adkisson to Gregory Basil II, $124,500
1302 Locust St., Jason and Jessica Newton to Sarah Browning and Donovan Aders, $230,000
1521 W. Fourth St., Charles and Linda Widener to Seth Newton, $472
4505 Springhurst Lane, Christopher and Tasha Hack to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $354,000
4505 Springhurst Lane, Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Scott Strayton and Victoria Farhat, $354,000
1901 Asbury Place, Linda Stone to Dream Design LLC and TEK Enterprises LLC, $120,000 for one-half interest
