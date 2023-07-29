The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 12 and July 20:
425 West Legion Blvd., The Estate of Loretta Williams to Miller Family Trust, $183,000
6620 French Island Road, 6534 French Island Road, and 6403 French Island Road, Frederick Mayton, Jr. to Joy Coomes and Patrick J. Coomes, $60,000
3807 Kipling Drive, The Estate of Robert Anthony Keown to Larry Keown, $120,000
718 West Ninth St., 800 West Ninth St., 802/804 West Ninth St., 806 West Ninth St., and 808 West Ninth St., SPBS Properties LLC to SAB PH LLC, $125,000
411 Center St., Julianna H. Nance to Sally Ward and Albert Ward, $7,000
6602 Barcroft, Joshua R. Davis and Cheri Stuart Davis to Samuel C. Wilson and Nancy T. Wilson, $535,000
3237 Spring Ridge Parkway, Krystal Flowers and Adam Coy Flowers to Kelly Gaynor and Bryan Gaynor, $439,900
1505 Alexander Ave., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Corville and Brittany Voyles, $1,700
6390 Summit Drive, James B. Shephard to Jonathan Gatten and Audrey Gatten, $362,500
4171 Tanbark Place, David J. Johnson and Holly M. Johnson to Adam Flowers and Krystal Flowers, $610,000
1145 Concord Terrace, Sarah E. Ballard to Michael J. Clark, $168,000
2207 Dickey Drive, DAC Management LLC to Carol Christensen, $137,000
4000 Hayden Road, Nolan R. Thomas and Ashley N. Thomas to Puja-Bapu LLC, $92,000
2429 Allen St., David L. Foster and Jeannie M. Foster to William Meriwether, Jr. and Kimberly Meriwether, $235,000
567 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Ruth Ann Mason and Michael A. Mason, $346,801
2232 Mill Run, James B. Cox and Pamela S. Cox to Melissa G. Carmichael, $254,900
801 Booth Ave., Justin Reeves and Madeleine Reeves to Landan Kyle Jones, $175,000
508 Poindexter St., D. Warner Rentals LLC to Jeconias Limber Bautista Bautista, $1,000
9885 Highway 405, Gary McBridge, Jr., Richard Blair to Kent Radcliffe, IV, Mackenzie Brown, $295,000
2142 Northwood Drive, Ballard’s Development LLP to Willis Birthel McClure and Sharon O. McClure, $410,500
3500 Ashlawn Drive, Robert F. Higdon and Brenda S. Higdon to Kevin B. Ashby and Shannon Ashby, $330,000
210 West Legion Blvd., Adam Ray and Sabra Ray to Junior Sheroan, $138,000
116 Dublin Lane, James Dale Carrico and Charlotte Carrico to Ricky Joe Carrico and Donna Carrico, Connie Ann Miller and Brad Miller, $20,000
3107 Forest Edge Cove, Jerry W. Nein and Lorrie Ann Nein to Barbara Ann Menna and Barry Lloyd Menna, $414,000
9950 St. Lawrence Spur, Dorothy Mary Edge to Daryl R. Lanham and Heather Lanham, $169,900
2601 Middleground Drive West, Linda Faye Tinnell to Soo Ne Ntoo and Te Sher Paw, $208,000
2324 Whirlaway Drive, Nathan E. Maddox and Rachel Gayhart to Matthew Hudson and Hannah Hudson, $217,000
735 Greenbriar St., Regina L. Young to LYM Properties LLC, $115,000
566 Stableford Circle, Robert M. Carper to Byron Woodard, Kimberly Johnson, $324,000
7181 Crooked Creek Road, Matthew N. Kincaid to Amber Millay and Shawn Millay, $169,900
767 Haley Lane, Michael W. O’Bryan and Kimberly O’Bryan to Darby N. Midkiff, $165,000
4884 King Road, Randall S. Hayden and Stephanie D. Martin to Mathew T. Alexander and Baili M. Alexander, $47,000
201 Santa Maria Drive, Puja-Bapu LLC to Lah Say Htoo and Wee Nay Htoo, $314,900
6133 Highway 2830, Hawesway Inc. to JJP Jumpin Jack LLC, $2,253,600
6025 Highway 2830, Hawesway Inc. to JJP Jumpin Jack LLC, $46,400
6320 Old Highway 54, Grace Chapel Church of God to Justin Jenkins and Amy Jenkins, $150,000
7356 Highway 815, Everett McDonald, Rebecca Hulsey to Bruce L. Willoughby and Erin Willoughby, $170,000
Property on Mulligan Road, Lisa M. Evans to Joseph Ray Dant and Lisa Dant, $15,558
Property on Mulligan Road, Joseph Ray Dant and Lisa Dant, Lisa M. Evans to Carroll Wayne Dant, Jr. and Rhonda Dant, $30,984
6041 Jack Hinton Road, Cody Coffey and Megan Coffey to Brandon Lanham and Cecile Lanham, $102,500
3645 Saddle Bend, Thompson Homes Inc. to Nicole L. Evans and James D. Evans, $295,049
747 Parkway Drive, John C. Crady and Jean E. Crady to Austin Blake Cecil, $180,000
7671 Wayne Bridge Road, Christopher Smith to Dream Design LLC, TEK Enterprises LLC, $83,000
5335 Sheffield Drive, Travis J. White and Kathryn E. White to Zach Daniels and Danielle Daniels, $224,000
9968 Collier Road, Rodigal Properties LLC to Nicholas W. Hiatt and Valerie N. Hiatt, $136,000
1901 Marriewood Drive, Norma J. Hagan to Backyard Investments LLC, $187,000
4645 Forest Drive, Distinctive Homes by Ben Clark LLC to Sydni Fazenbaker Crowell and Micah Ethan Crowell, $458,000
6087 First St., The Bank of New York Mellon to Kenneth L. Blandford and Kathy A. Blandford, $20,000
2568 Arbor Terrace, MBSW Properties LLC to Trang Minh Thi Le and Khiem Trong Nguyen, $149,900
