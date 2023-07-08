The following real estate transfers were recorded June 19-28:
1852 Chesterfield Drive, JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $50,100
2030 Cullen Ave., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $73,223
424 Jed Place, JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $92,492
2611 West Sixth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $69,369
2711 West Sixth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $69,369
2636 West Sixth St., JKLM Investments LLC to Dynasty Property Group LLC, $80,931
5728 Bickett Road, Craig William Shaw to Carter Mayes and Jourdan Mayes, $310,000
2010 Hill Bridge Road, The Alice M. Gentry Ward Family Irrevocable Trust and others to Worley Edward Gentry, Jr. and Lisa Hast Gentry, William E. Gentry, Sara G. Fulkerson, $365,715
4211 Lonesome Pine Trail, Scotty D. Smith and Kelley Renee Smith to Crabtree Holdings LLC, $48,000
717 Wesleyan Park Drive, Gwendolyn J. Parks and Kyle R. Parks to Linda Villafranca, Timothy Villafranca, $188,000
303 Whittier Drive, Elizabeth Faye Pruden Peppers to Starview Properties LLC, $115,000
5563 Highway 142, Wilbur Jones and Phyllis Jones to Elizabeth A. Lorah and Dustin T. Lorah, $159,000
1110 College Drive, Robert S. Gleason to Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC, $190,000
7850 Highway 231, Gustavo Cisneros and Angelica Cisneros to Robert Snyder and Amy Snyder, $37,200
7834 Highway 231, Gustavo Cisneros and Angelica Cisneros to Robert Synder and Amy Snyder, $437,800
2716 Wesleyan Park Drive, Shah Lum Hkum and Seng Aung Sumlut to Deborah Pau Hkum, John Seng Sumlut, Ni Mawng, $181,000
1023 Jackson St., Billy Lee Hillard and Peggy Lee Hillard to Quest Trust Company, $21,000
1901 Whispering Meadows Drive, Benjamin Lee Wilkerson and Courtney Elizabeth Wilkerson to Alan J. Simon and Kelsey Simon, $309,900
1824 East 18th St., Vickie Louise Gordon to Mark Richard Shoup, $136,750
3046 Legion Park Drive, Todd Evans to Ted W. Hood and Paula Hood, $70,000
1015 East 21st St., JL Christian Properties LLC to Brooke Coleman, $165,000
1825 Sunset Drive, Sherrill L. Burden and others to Powers and Associates of Owensboro LLC, $72,000
102 West 20th St., Susan Mudd to Gregory Mudd, Chad Mudd, $12,041
2826 Middleground Drive, J.B. Eskridge to Billie Jean Penrod, $183,500
2525 Spencer Drive, Gregory Cramblit and Adelita Parra Perez to Tyler Moore, Zachary Moore, $210,000
115 East 19th St., Equity Trade and Relocation Company to Brendan Sean Cariota, $200,000
6836 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sarah Ann Gutierrez and Thomas Gutierrez, $350,940
2701 Redford Drive, Phillip A. Poe to Michael J. Stinnett and Maria M. Stinnett, $157,000
2314 Twenty Grand Ave., Robert Donald Snyder and Amy Snyder to Michael Robert Byers, $210,000
2325 Ottawa Drive, Suheung Lee and Jung E. Lee to Brandon D. Harlan, $246,900
515 Montgomery Ave., Whitney Merritt to Keven J. Voegel, $124,900
1507 Linden Ave., James T. Smiley and Laura J. Smiley to Rickey G. Kelly and Ashlee D. Kelly, $277,500
1020 Byers Ave., Melody Matthews Rafferty and Jeffery Rafferty to Xiaoli Chen and Pengzuo Chen, $319,900
1423 Alexander Ave., Judith W. Carranza to Jacob Anthony Brown, $102,000
4700 Bratcher Hill Road, South Central Bank, Inc. to Hubert Earl Husk, III and Celeste Husk, $215,000
4090 Highway 142, Christopher D. Flener, Jennifer K. Flener to David McGary and Billie Yvonne McGary, $178,000
6193 Old Highway 54, Tina B. Forsythe and Doug Forsythe and others to Gavan M. Ray, $170,000
66 Woodford Ave., Carmel McLeod to Jeffrey S. Sanford, $17,000
2070 Pebble Wood Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $48,750
2070 Pebble Wood Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Victoria Rose Oller and Darius Michael Oller, $322,571
4720 Bratcher Hill Road, Hubert Husk, III and Celeste Husk to Steven Vance and Robin Vance, $175,000
2230 Ford Ave., James E. Abell Revocable Living Trust to Justin Noffsinger, $315,000
7569 Crooked Creek Road, Chigger Point Trust to Kristen Kaelin, Kenneth Scheer, $210,000
2151 Bittel Road, James E. Wellman, Jr. and Lora M. Wellman to Anthony L. Krampe and Leslie D. Krampe, $515,000
3200 Hummingbird Loop South, Kathryn Warren and Stephen Scott Warren and others to Karen F. Brown, $150,000
8774 Ward Road, James C. Howard, James D. Howard to Mark Shively and Robbin Shively, $417,515
Property on Highway 951, The Estate of Ione Miller Jones to Richard Mattingly and Sharon Mattingly, $92,500
6708 Horrell Road, Andrew D. Osborne and Carrie S. Osborne to Alex L. Hamilton and Mary A. Hamilton, $335,000
6807 Valley Brook Trace, Hannah Elizabeth Harper and Clint Harper to James T. Smiley and Laura Smiley, $273,000
6004 Old Highway 54, Courtney Barlett and Derrick Bartlett to Matthew T. Waits and Katlynn Waits, $215,000
7058 Jessica Lane, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jaime Michelle Paulin, $406,900
2905 Daviess St., Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC to Drew M. Bratcher, $169,900
2300 Agile Court, Betty Neal to A.M. Crabtree, $180,000
3861 Vincent Station Drive, Integrity Testing & Inspection Incorporated to Crandall Properties LLC, $550,000
5600 Hayden Bridge Road, Lewis Wayne Crabtree, Terra Marie Crabtree to Jason Goodman, $249,900
2235 West Parrish Ave., Margaret E. Richeson to James F. Budde and Rida E. Budde, $199,900
8932 Winkler Mount Zion Road, Roger A. Keown to Steven Eric Roby, $74,000
2242 Middleground Drive, Robert Kyle Clark and Megan Nicole Clark to Heather Alvey, $256,900
327 Griffith Ave., Karen Dueker to Travis Holtrey and Melissa L. Holtrey, $287,000
1905 West Fifth St., Donald Adams to Ricky L. Rudd and Michelle Rudd, $126,000
612 East Seventh St., John L. Niehaus and Carolyn Niehaus to Frogtown Investments LLC, $83,500
161 Santa Maria Drive, The Gale A. Wilson Living Trust to Billy G. Thompson and Patricia C. Thompson, $270,000
318 Swordfish Drive, Billy G. Thompson and Patricia C. Thompson to Martha A. Gaw, $265,000
907 West Second St., Scott D. Gammenthaler and Lisa M. Gammenthaler to Dominic Jackson, $149,000
500 Suffolk Drive, Deborah Lynn Gray and Richard E. Gray to Windy L. Howard, $258,000
1500 Hunting Creek Drive, Carrie Meloni to Matthew David Nitz and Stephanie Nitz, $50,000
1510 Hunting Creek Drive, Carrie Meloni to Matthew David Nitz and Stephanie Nitz, $630,000
1518 Hunting Creek Drive, Carrie Meloni to Matthew David Nitz and Stephanie Nitz, $50,000
2513 Daviess St., Celia Lynn Reid to Marchad Salim Salazar Bitar, $132,900
4917 Pleasant Valley Road, Anthony W. Ford and Lila A. Ford to Jay Miles Butler, Jr., $280,000
4332 Scotty Lane, Shane Robison and McKenzie Robison to Rebecca A. Henry, $233,000
2550 Heartland Greens Pointe, Jeremy B. Henry and April D. Henry to NL Residential Group LLC, $208,000
66 Woodford Ave., Jeffrey S. Sanford and Misty M. Brey Sanford to Shamsher Gollan, $17,000
3955 Bordeaux Loop South, Matthew T. Waits and Katlynn Waits to Mackenzie Sorrels, $189,000
6435 Valley Brook Trace, Bradley Simpson and Tiffany Hope Simpson to BVA Capital LLC, Noah Todd, $192,500
2702 Highway 144, Key Enterprises LLC to Edilmar Villaneuva Vazquez and Sulie Villaneuva Vasquez, $141,900
2710 Highway 144, Key Enterprises LLC to Edilmar Villaneuva Vazquez and Sulie Villaneuva Vasquez, $198,100
4812 Ridge Creek Road, Robert Hicks and Elizabeth Hicks to James E. Wellman, Jr. and Lora Wellman, $924,500
3947 Hawthorne Drive, Gwendolyn E. Boarman to Jenna R. Jones, $166,000
