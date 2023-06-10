The following real estate transfers were recorded May 26 through June 1:
6475 US Highway 231, Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Lexie Kaye Denton, $209,500
1918 Cherokee Drive, The Estate of Tommie Lee Law to RFI III LLC, $125,500
3034 Veach Road, George Johnson and Cynthia G. Johnson to Graypark Properties LLC, $105,000
3985 Brookfield Drive, Adam Mattingly and Cassandra Mattingly to Kenneth E. Miller and Kellie M. Miller, $411,000
1614 East 20th St., Mark A. Shouse to Nicholas Pavlas, $50,000
4830 Bernheim Drive, Drew A. Adkins and Katelyn S. Adkins to Cody J. Jackson, Gabrielle C. Bradley, $185,000
4149 Fox Run Lane, Christopher M. Huff and Jillian Huff to Mary Jane Montgomery, $525,000
400 Highway 279, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $184,910
1213 Woodlawn Ave., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Estate Tower LLC, $114,000
6540 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher Scott Roth and Amanda Claire Roth, $266,167
2224 Ruby Court, Eric J. Millay and Julie Millay to Heather J. Johnson and Ulysses A. Johnson, $250,000
2518 Mayfair Ave., Carla S. Karzen to Hayden Riney, $202,500
1716 Lewis Lane, Bryant Residential LLC to Steven N. Ford and Sarah M. Ford, $60,000
2592 Landing Terrace, Michael J. Matheny to Caelum Jacob Gaynor and Sarah Elaine Gaynor, $184,900
830 Clay St., Silver Pines Investments LLC to Makayla Renee Steward, $147,500
1804 Lewis Lane, Malcom Bryant and Sally Bryant to Steven N. Ford and Sarah M. Ford, $835,000
6885 Oklahoma Laffoon Road, Richard A. Sager to James Leonard and Samantha Leonard, $360,000
8953 Highway 60 West, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Graypark Properties LLC, $105,000
5101 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to April Thomas, $209,445
1312 Nassau Ave., The Estate of Teresa Marie Beckner to Daniel A. Kluesner and Aletheia Kluesner, $115,000
3140 Adams Court, Steven Grant Burns and Jutamast Burns to Pamela Kay Slack, $150,000
2841 New Hartford Road, Draining Ear LLC to Ohio County Hospital Corporation, $2,450,000
2928 Greenhill Drive, James Brandon Kassinger and Jill Kassinger, Alicia Kassinger to Dillon Keith Holmes, Logan Weber, $209,500
1145 Avondale Road, Holly Cleland to DKG Investments LLC, $149,500
5 Quail Ridge Court C, Haydon Ann Humphreys to Holly Cleland, $160,000
7739 Highway 2830, Clearleaf Short Alternative Fund LP to Jacey Brooks, Logan Husk, $110,000
1335 Claranette Court U3, TG Holdings LLC to Nathan Ray Basham, $74,000
6612 Autumn Creek, Brandon Blake to Jenna Annette Davenport and Samuel Lee Davenport, $289,900
3031 Creek Branch Cove, Matthew Amburgey and Alex Amburgey to Brooke H. Boles, $325,000
2223 Griffith Place West, Dustin T. Lindley to Bryan Ellis and Brooke Griffin, $235,000
218 Cardinal Lane, David W. Boswell to Sara Jessette Smith and Nicholas P. Smith, $179,900
2015 West 10th St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Catina Riley, $153,000
1701 Sanctuary, Billy-Clyde Childress and Hope M. Childress to Jay Nelson Allen and Casonya Jaylene Allen, $419,900
1836 Asbury Place, Poonam Gollen to Yash Gollen, $170,000
224 Ewing Road, Christopher L. Clark and April L. Clark to Steven N. Fain, II and Meredith S. Fain, $326,000
3522 Imperial Place, The Estate of Anna K. Autry to Jeffrey J. Bammel and Angela M. Bemmel, $195,210
2688 Wisteria Gardens, Bailey Lindsey and Jackson Robert Lindsey to Just the Very Best, LLC, $156,000
2319 Tradition Ave., Jordan D. Hayes and Kaitlin Noelle Hayes to Maung Naing and Nga Meh, $220,000
6460 Cherry Lane, Patricia J. Schenk and Rodney Schenk to Michael McMahon, $146,500
521 Poplar St., DNS Investments LLC to Rafe Buckner, $18,000
1501 Coventry Lane, Anthony McCarty to Mary S. Barker and Larry E. Barker, $235,000
1921 Meadow Grass Creek, Troy Len Gossett and Katrena Boggess Gossett to Lisa M. Holmes, $251,900
6496 Valley Brook Trace, Alyssa Hope Beauchamp and Casey Beauchamp to LRW Properties LLC, $220,000
2388 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jordan Daniel Hayes and Kaitlin Noelle Hayes, $315,000
5438 Ridgepoint Court, Michael Mather and Virginia Mather to Megan Decker, $35,000
1500 Hathaway St., Jeffrey D. Remole to Justin Crask, $95,000
721 Chuck Gray Court, Growing Minds Properties LLC to Zomi Baptist Church Inc., $325,000
2591 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000
2589 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000
1517 Bosley Road, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jimmie W. Lantrip, Jr. and Alisha Lantrip, $120,000
1521 Parrish Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jimmie W. Lantrip, Jr. and Alisha Lantrip, $120,000
4128 Stafford Court, Christal Beebe and Christian Henry Beebe to William Lea, $399,000
2025 Merriewood Drive, Virginia Thomas to Matthew Carrico and Sandra Carrico, Christopher Carrico and Jamie Carrico, $88,000
2927 McAlister Place, Mark Daniel Childers and Morgan Childers to Larry Kirk and Regina Kirk, $157,080
12579 Highway 764, Elaine Johnson Berry and Jeffrey Johnson and others to Donna Ann Griffin, $130,000 (5/6 interest)
3322 Millstone Circle, David Wells to Carla Sue Cecil, $170,000
