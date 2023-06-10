The following real estate transfers were recorded May 26 through June 1:

6475 US Highway 231, Hampton Carlisle Properties LLC to Lexie Kaye Denton, $209,500

1918 Cherokee Drive, The Estate of Tommie Lee Law to RFI III LLC, $125,500

3034 Veach Road, George Johnson and Cynthia G. Johnson to Graypark Properties LLC, $105,000

3985 Brookfield Drive, Adam Mattingly and Cassandra Mattingly to Kenneth E. Miller and Kellie M. Miller, $411,000

1614 East 20th St., Mark A. Shouse to Nicholas Pavlas, $50,000

4830 Bernheim Drive, Drew A. Adkins and Katelyn S. Adkins to Cody J. Jackson, Gabrielle C. Bradley, $185,000

4149 Fox Run Lane, Christopher M. Huff and Jillian Huff to Mary Jane Montgomery, $525,000

400 Highway 279, Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Kentucky Housing Corporation, $184,910

1213 Woodlawn Ave., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Estate Tower LLC, $114,000

6540 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Christopher Scott Roth and Amanda Claire Roth, $266,167

2224 Ruby Court, Eric J. Millay and Julie Millay to Heather J. Johnson and Ulysses A. Johnson, $250,000

2518 Mayfair Ave., Carla S. Karzen to Hayden Riney, $202,500

1716 Lewis Lane, Bryant Residential LLC to Steven N. Ford and Sarah M. Ford, $60,000

2592 Landing Terrace, Michael J. Matheny to Caelum Jacob Gaynor and Sarah Elaine Gaynor, $184,900

830 Clay St., Silver Pines Investments LLC to Makayla Renee Steward, $147,500

1804 Lewis Lane, Malcom Bryant and Sally Bryant to Steven N. Ford and Sarah M. Ford, $835,000

6885 Oklahoma Laffoon Road, Richard A. Sager to James Leonard and Samantha Leonard, $360,000

8953 Highway 60 West, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Graypark Properties LLC, $105,000

5101 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to April Thomas, $209,445

1312 Nassau Ave., The Estate of Teresa Marie Beckner to Daniel A. Kluesner and Aletheia Kluesner, $115,000

3140 Adams Court, Steven Grant Burns and Jutamast Burns to Pamela Kay Slack, $150,000

2841 New Hartford Road, Draining Ear LLC to Ohio County Hospital Corporation, $2,450,000

2928 Greenhill Drive, James Brandon Kassinger and Jill Kassinger, Alicia Kassinger to Dillon Keith Holmes, Logan Weber, $209,500

1145 Avondale Road, Holly Cleland to DKG Investments LLC, $149,500

5 Quail Ridge Court C, Haydon Ann Humphreys to Holly Cleland, $160,000

7739 Highway 2830, Clearleaf Short Alternative Fund LP to Jacey Brooks, Logan Husk, $110,000

1335 Claranette Court U3, TG Holdings LLC to Nathan Ray Basham, $74,000

6612 Autumn Creek, Brandon Blake to Jenna Annette Davenport and Samuel Lee Davenport, $289,900

3031 Creek Branch Cove, Matthew Amburgey and Alex Amburgey to Brooke H. Boles, $325,000

2223 Griffith Place West, Dustin T. Lindley to Bryan Ellis and Brooke Griffin, $235,000

218 Cardinal Lane, David W. Boswell to Sara Jessette Smith and Nicholas P. Smith, $179,900

2015 West 10th St., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro — Daviess County Inc. to Catina Riley, $153,000

1701 Sanctuary, Billy-Clyde Childress and Hope M. Childress to Jay Nelson Allen and Casonya Jaylene Allen, $419,900

1836 Asbury Place, Poonam Gollen to Yash Gollen, $170,000

224 Ewing Road, Christopher L. Clark and April L. Clark to Steven N. Fain, II and Meredith S. Fain, $326,000

3522 Imperial Place, The Estate of Anna K. Autry to Jeffrey J. Bammel and Angela M. Bemmel, $195,210

2688 Wisteria Gardens, Bailey Lindsey and Jackson Robert Lindsey to Just the Very Best, LLC, $156,000

2319 Tradition Ave., Jordan D. Hayes and Kaitlin Noelle Hayes to Maung Naing and Nga Meh, $220,000

6460 Cherry Lane, Patricia J. Schenk and Rodney Schenk to Michael McMahon, $146,500

521 Poplar St., DNS Investments LLC to Rafe Buckner, $18,000

1501 Coventry Lane, Anthony McCarty to Mary S. Barker and Larry E. Barker, $235,000

1921 Meadow Grass Creek, Troy Len Gossett and Katrena Boggess Gossett to Lisa M. Holmes, $251,900

6496 Valley Brook Trace, Alyssa Hope Beauchamp and Casey Beauchamp to LRW Properties LLC, $220,000

2388 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jordan Daniel Hayes and Kaitlin Noelle Hayes, $315,000

5438 Ridgepoint Court, Michael Mather and Virginia Mather to Megan Decker, $35,000

1500 Hathaway St., Jeffrey D. Remole to Justin Crask, $95,000

721 Chuck Gray Court, Growing Minds Properties LLC to Zomi Baptist Church Inc., $325,000

2591 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000

2589 Watson Circle, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000

1517 Bosley Road, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jimmie W. Lantrip, Jr. and Alisha Lantrip, $120,000

1521 Parrish Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jimmie W. Lantrip, Jr. and Alisha Lantrip, $120,000

4128 Stafford Court, Christal Beebe and Christian Henry Beebe to William Lea, $399,000

2025 Merriewood Drive, Virginia Thomas to Matthew Carrico and Sandra Carrico, Christopher Carrico and Jamie Carrico, $88,000

2927 McAlister Place, Mark Daniel Childers and Morgan Childers to Larry Kirk and Regina Kirk, $157,080

12579 Highway 764, Elaine Johnson Berry and Jeffrey Johnson and others to Donna Ann Griffin, $130,000 (5/6 interest)

3322 Millstone Circle, David Wells to Carla Sue Cecil, $170,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.