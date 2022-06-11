The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 25 and June 2:
7168 Oklahoma Laffoon Road, Glenn Muffett Jr. and Joyce M. Muffett to Vincent Gerald Nealen and Rose Irene Nealen, $285,000
726 Delray St., Sarah Gooch Thomas and Johnathan David Thomas to Rebecca Case, $120,500
1901 Reid Road, Estate of Delmar Boyd Freeman to David Tomas Pedro and Catarina Juan Gaspar, $140,000
1226 Avondale Road, Estate of Thomas E. Day and others to Michael S. Titchenal and Ella Marie Dean Titchenal, $199,900
3520 New Hartford Road, MW Masonic LLC to Family Enterprises LLC, $550,000
1878 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to William Hawley and Lisa Hawley, $510,550
2151 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Su Huang, $231,455
3156 Saint Ann St., Samantha Greer and Ashley Greer to Charles Hayden and Neva Hayden, $133,000
2701 Highway 140 East, Estate of Donna Kaelin to Marcus Fulkerson, $315,000
10019 Kentucky 1389, Dan Riffe and Linda Riffe to PLH Property Trust, $336,900
6319 Highway 54, Robert E. Bryant to West Parrish Court LLC, $200,000
436 Camden Circle, Vicki Gaskin and Rodney Gaskin to Calvin Eugene Foley and Mary A. Foley, $199,900
3909 Little Bluestem Drive, John Kevin Clayton and Hollie M. Clayton to David James Ammon and Britney Gayle Ammon, $379,900
4526 Bernheim Drive, Amy M. Geary to Logan W. Smith, $248,000
455 Highway 140 East, Barrett C. Bowman to Carolyn Volz and Darren Volz, $339,900
9987 Oak St., Nicholas Johnson and Christin Johnson to Michael E. Turner, $130,125
1066 Peninsula Court, Brandon Lanham and Cecile Gail Payne Lanham to Vickie J. Hunter, $175,000
3825 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jeffrey David Thomas, $459,645
6305 Hillside Drive, Megan Payne and Jesse Payne to Andrew Tyler Kirkman, Raven Little, $175,000
2124 Westview Drive, Taylor Edward Barnes and Ashley Suzanne Barnes to Michael Putnam and Kirsten Putnam, $220,000
1625 Walnut St., Mary Rosalia Maddrey and Charles Maddrey and others to John Thompson and Elizabeth Thompson, $147,000
4736 Kings Mill Drive, LRW Properties LLC To Emily V. Wilson and Erik W. Wilson, $174,500
1839 Willis Ave., WWB Holdings LLC to James D. Hagan and Donna Hagan, $19,000
1213 Elm St., Ward Rental Properties LLC To Jesse E. Martin, $55,000
6373 Old State Road, Sean Harrell and Mariemilia Harrell to Michael Winchell and Renata Winchell, $70,000
604 Triplett St., Nick Tuttle and Crystal Tuttle to Isaiah Roby, $10,000
2601 Central Park Court, David R. Harrison to Joseph Scott Jagoe and Jeanna Jagoe, $239,900
2165 Skaggs Court, Jamie Lynn Hayes to Jason Lawrence, $198,191
5519 Spring Valley Court, O’Bryan Development Inc. to Dennis M. Prow and Katie E. Prow, $45,000
656 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to David W. Smith Jr., $221,775
3996 State Route 764, Angela L. Thompson, Master Commissioner to Joseph H. Simmons, $49,000
4431 Springhill Drive #102, WDG Investments LLC to K & M Investments LLC, $1,845,000
6 Quail Ridge Court A, Estate of Jessie Munday Jackson to Debbie Dickens Abney, $135,000
3109 Spring Run, Larkin Wetzel Gray and Timothy D. Gray to Joshua Allen Sosh, Dana Toyie Terry, $379,900
538 Leitchfield Road, Clivian Skimmerhorn and Teresa Skimmerhorn to Jeffrey Campbell, $45,000
10133 Highway 231, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Becky Tipton, $4,000
3732 Crane Pond Road, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Becky Tipton, $26,500
3800 Crane Pond Road, Randy S. Terry and Sandra B. Terry to Becky Tipton, $26,500
2011 Griffith Place West, Melanie T. Farrell and Michael J. Farrell to Jeffrey Allen Meade and Danielle Meade, $389,900
4210 Eagle Ridge Court, Paul M. Sobierajski and Jeanne Sobierajski to L.K. Ferrell, $556,000
1508 & 1510 West Fourth St., Barnett Land Company LLC to N & G Legacy Estates LLC, $170,000
642 Fargo St., First Quality Rentals LLC to Jordyn-Grace S. Collins, Ethan A. Horn, $115,000
2183 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2183 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kimberly Griffin and Edward L. Gillim Jr., $359,325
2711 Windsor Ave., Greg E. Brown and Rachelle Brown to Patrick L. Beer Jr. and Victoria L. Beer, $219,900
115 East 24th St., Lisa Bruner to Rebecca Sue Thompson and Joseph B. Thompson, $240,000
1032 Piedmont Drive, Foundation Enterprises LLC to Jessica Austin, $158,000
6836 Highway 231, Matthew Fulkerson and Rhonda K. Fulkerson to Sharon Sadler and Kelly Sadler, $226,000
4607 Windy Hollow Road, Jerry Wayne Crabtree and Pamela Crabtree to David Phelps Realty LLC, Devin Taylor Inc., $78,500 (1/2 interest)
717 Walnut Park Drive, Julie West to Daniel Goodwin and Carissa Goodwin, $245,000
2720 W. 5th St., First Quality Rentals LLC to Kevin Ray Jeralds Jr., $85,000
820 Clay St., Delanie Payne and Jordon Nathaniel Storm to Shane Midkiff, $126,000
6833 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6833 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Cynthia Sue Friese and Peter Friese, $266,240
2215 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Mary Amelia Midkiff and Johnathon Wesley Midkiff, $322,965
2209 Berkshire Drive, Armando Almanza Lopez and Monica Patricia Sanchez Ceferino to Tar Reh and Meh Mon, $137,500
2401 Hillbrooke Parkway, Christopher Amon and Jin Shi Amon to Jonathan L. Blanford and Hannah D. Blanford, $610,000
2117 Berkshire Drive, Estate of Mary Delphine Byrne to Cynthia Craddock and Kenneth Craddock, $156,000
6561 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to TEK Enterprises LLC, $243,375
4133 Highway 764, Maddox Rentals LLC to Ashley Miller and Barry Miller, $90,000
2845 Silver Creek Loop, Matthew D. Kolok and Stephanie L. Kolok to Timothy D. Gray and Larkin Wetzel Gray, $350,000
2512 Lake Pointe, Thomas Michael O’Bryan and Kathleen Ann O’Bryan to David A. Coakley, $65,200
10874 Highway 81, Donna C. Greenwell and William Eugene Greenwell to River Vue Rentals LLC, $300,000
4840 W. 5th Street Road, Allen H. Hedges and Eula Frances Hedges to Vincent Conrad Montgomery, Geatia Lorraine Peak, $130,000
2367 Ottawa Drive, Allyson Diane Sanders and Marshall Lawrence Sanders to Sharon Kulka, $224,900
421 Locust St., Samantha Denise Callahan to Michael B. Jones, $315,000
4548 Lake Forest Drive, Matthew Lucas and Jennifer Lucas to Jennifer Streat, $599,000
320 Booth Ave., Dana R. Thornberry to Crab Properties LLC, $170,000
1712 Bluff Ave., William A. Payne Estate to Blake A. Parent, $119,900
2117 Graham Lane, Lorell A. Wilson to Deveron Noel Mason, Madison Curtis, $109,500
5324 Webster Lane, Louise Nicole Vidances to Maleah Jo Boisture, $190,000
6096 State Route 1389, Mark Roberts and Kelsey Roberts to Joseph David McIntosh, Mackenzie Merritt, $420,000
6533 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
6532 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $33,750
708 Daviess St., Ronald C. Lindsey and Therese Lindsey to John Ramage, $129,900
1908 Windsor Ave., James L. Leach and Joyce H. Leach to Cindy Ann Tong, $148,192
2630 Lancaster Ave., Jamie Roberts to Ursula Yuliana Soto Garcia, $38,000
4458 Strickland Drive, Brandy Nicole Williamson and Ryan Williamson to Corey S. Goodwin and Alexandria M. Goodwin, $171,000
2517 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Denise Darnell Garrison, $365,000
309 E. 2nd St., Wilbur Terry Woodward to Tong Enterprises LLC, $69,400
2549 Bittle Road, Jason G. Rudd and Amy Rudd to Ann Murphy, Katelyn Lee Hawkinson, $140,000
403 Catalina Drive, Deborah Rae Hayden and Randall Hayden and others to Just the Very Best LLC, $82,500
