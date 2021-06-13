The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 3 to May 6:
1915 Littlewood Drive, Carol Flaherty to Patrick Flaherty, $90,000
1807 Fawn Drive, James and Megan Brannon to David Owens, $25,500
1402 Bosley Road, Pranjel LLC to Project 1924 LLC, $65,000
1245 Castlewood Place, Angela Taylor to Codey Mattingly, $140,000
715 Deer Haven Drive, Treychip Enterprises LLC to Preston and Jayline Cabbage, $145,000
1523 Center St., Phillip Evans to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $40,000
2900 Saratoga Court, Robert and Julie Price to Francisco and Lilian Guadarrama, $315,000
1930 E. 21st St., Charles and Tonia Berry to Ted and Diana Purcell, $122,000
6460 Autumn Valley Trace, Donna Kemp to Ranauld Rees, $181,000
5137 Kentucky 56, Donreco Bibbs to Brandon Durbin, $129,000
2261 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2271 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2692 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
.384 acres added to 5699 Lane Road, Andrew and Jennifer Lawless to Daphne and Brent Cole, $12,500
3524 Bold Forbes Way, Liliana and Francisco Guadarrama to Arthur Case III and Carrie Case, $193,000
3130 Forest Edge Cove, Cuba and Michael Armstrong to Robert and Julie Price, $485,000
9247 Kentucky 815, Wayne Tipton Jr. to Hannah Clark and Jacob Feldpausch, $125,000
2323 Triple Crown Way, estate of Bruce Leathem to Stephen and Rachel Durbin, $214,900
6669 Waterford Place, Susan Hale to Mark and Lora Simon, $420,000
Property on Hill Bridge Road, Robert Moorman to Deer Valley Subdivision LLC, $357,049 for two parcels
4000 Tradewinds Drive, Gary and Margaret Boswell and others to East Side Industrial Property Inc., $1.45 million
2652 Kentucky 1207, Paul and Cynthia Thompson to George and Catherine Gentry, $60,000 for two parcels
2700 Kentucky 1207, Paul and Cynthia Thompson to George and Catherine Gentry, $60,000 for two parcels
713 Rand Road, Dustin and Taylor Reesman to Jaycee Long, $114,400
2321 Fairway Drive, Mark Floyd Carlisle Revocable Trust to Lee Miller Construction LLC, $151,000
411 W. Legion Blvd., estate of Samuel Smiser to Brijesh and Suniti Patel, $210,000
2757 Southtown Blvd., Hollison LLC to Blue Slate Properties LLC, $335,000
7425 Short St., Williams and Cierra Gonzalez to Ashley Moll and Andrew Dickerson, $152,000
1232 Hickory Lane, Tabitha Day and Jeff Hall to Hagan and Stephanie Fee, $320,531
2312 Wright Ave., Ray and Jenny Jones to Shayla Menzies, $144,900
1734 McCulloch Ave., Roy Sampson to Nicholas Pavlas, $10,000
1820 Churchill Drive, Keith and Katherine Potts to Nicholas Pavlas, $40,000
4008 Reliant Circle, Bret Fulkerson to Joyce Ray, $232,500
4618 Strickland Drive, Gregory and Geraldine Taylor to Margaret Payne, $165,000
35 Colonial Court, Stephanie Leming to Brandon Standiford, $84,000
8235 Lyddane Bridge Road S., Mary Murphy and others to Thomas and Teri Murphy, $138,500
5724 Grady Court, Jeremy and Rachel Bennett to Jordan and Misty Johnson, $219,000
231 Tennyson Drive, Elexis Romero and Miguel Romero Garcia to Jose Torres Jr., $115,000
2231 Boarman Drive, Berryhills Farm LLC to Noel Gonzalez and Reina Tejada, $125,000
2009 Circle Ave., Mary Wall to Mary Wall and Christine Juve, $64,000
2025 Sunset Drive, estate of Samuel Smiser to A Team Investments LLC, $76,000
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Dec. 30 to Jan. 6:
6184 Sutter Loop E., Franklin and Glenda Dowell to Dakota Crowe, $125,500
514 Bolivar St., Michael Grissett and Amber Lott to Matthew and Linda Lindsey-Stephens, $98,700
1612 Mayo Ave., John and Melody Pollard to Ashley Rolley, $119,000
1003 E. 20th St., David and Brittany Crabtree to Jarrett Dant, $85,000
3819 Steele Drive, Kevin and Stacey Bertke and others to Brad and Jessica Bickett, $80,000
4837 Sturbridge Place, Jeffrey and Amanda Likens to Adam Blake, $100,000
4087 Reliant Circle, Ko Mar and Nang Ying to Joshua Christian, $170,000
206 W. 17th St., Corey Menzies to Michael and Stacy Edwards, $194,900
3910 Vincent Station Drive, Spectrum Logistics LLC to Spectrum Transportation Properties LLC, $500,000
1220 Burley Blvd., Moore’s Auto Electric LLC to M C Realty LLC, $259,000
5501 Park Haven Bend, KSB LLC to Kevin and Terri Bailey, $276,000
10855 Kentucky 764, Andreas and Elizabeth Pastrana to Carlos Banuelos, $59,000
.701 acres added to 4861 Timber Ridge Drive, Timothy and Lisa Aull and others to Robert and Kristi Tapp, $8,305
.206 acres added to 4872 Oak Meadow Court, Timothy and Lisa Aull and others to Michael and Valerie Thomas, $2,440
.978 acres added to 4884 Oak Meadow Court, Timothy and Lisa Aull and others to David and Dava O’Nan, $11,587
.529 acres added to 4856 Timber Ridge Drive, Timothy and Lisa Aull and others to Lawrence and Rebecca McCubbins, $6,268
3721 Fisher Road, Anthony and Theresa Fischer to Joseph and Marcie Fischer, $388,000 for one-half interest
5545 Meadow Grove Drive, O’Bryan Development Inc. to James and Charlotte Miller, $48,000
2613 Allen St., Mary and Larry Nolan to David Thompson, $138,000
3026 St. Ann St., Rocky Jones and Katherine Grimes to CTC Investments LLC, $65,000
4041 Little Bluestem Drive, Brittany Kanz to Kailyn Phelps, $262,000
2509 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $28,400
2509 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Haris Rahmatullah and Fauziah Salleh, $206,070
2026 Trillium Gardens, estate of Mary Jackson and others to Douglas Peyton, $165,000
2040 Spring Creek Trace, ZAM LLC to Alexa Schaefer, $280,000
979 Kentucky 764, Bernard and Elizabeth Coomes to Gary Heupel and James Husk, $305,000
2533 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2533 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to My Nguyen, $241,645
2008 Graham Lane E., Steven and Tiffany Marcum to Cheryl and Julleon Fischer, $145,000
717 Jed Place, Wendell Kistler to Janie Kistler, $61,000
2037 Kentucky 279 S., Hillary and Jared Krieg to Corey and Dallas Wells, $293,000
Property on Laketown Road, Billy and Philomena Bollinger to Hundley Grains Farms Inc., $65,250
1684 Barclay Ave., Adam and Krystal Flowers to Jayce and Mollie Popowski, $545,000
2527 E. Eighth St., Terry and Deborah Smeathers to David and Rachel Bridge, $105,000
2533 Southtown Blvd., Amanda and Aaron McKee and others to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $115,000
W. Fifth St. Road, Bridgett and Cody Whitt and others to Andrew Fleischmann, $10,000
1712 W. Fourth St., Robert Johnson to One Image Properties LLC, $67,000
2530 Winning Colors Way, Misty and Kevin Thorne to Jessica and Clinton Quinn, $242,900
3809 Cross Creek Trail, estate of Ronald Shelton to Carla Barr, $295,000
920 Michaels Court, Jason and Pamela Reddy to Tiffany and Steve Marcum, $190,900
2524 Citation Ave., Clinton and Jessica Quinn to Nathaniel and Miriah Hamblen, $140,000
8523 Kentucky 431, Miles Enterprises LLC to Southend Holdings LLC, $40,000
4839 King Road, Matthew Boehman and Donta Millay to Tristan Wingfield and Jackson Austin, $161,000
