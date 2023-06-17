The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 26 and June 7:
8909 Highway 144, Brenda K. Clark and Sherman Clark and others to Michael R. Higdon, $31,450 5/6 interest
9800 Cummings Road, Michael D. Clouse and Audrey F. Clouse and others to Kenneth L. Clouse, Sr. and Marcia H. Clouse, $240,000
6400 Boston Spur, Everett Dale Lee and Jennifer T. Lee to Joshua Jones and Rebecca Jones, $400,000
2025 Little Stream Run, Gary D. Dugger and Gaylia H. Dugger to Karen Dueker, $271,000
6108 Fairmont Court, Maria C. Spencer and John Spencer to Sterling D. Bartlett and Danielle N. Barlett, $475,000
618 Omega St., Glover Property Management, Inc. to Armando Ramirez Sanchez, $75,000
311 Coast Guard Lane, Gary M. Boswell and Margaret Boswell to Anthony Gerteisen, $185,000
1906 Lexington Ave., Brian Reid and Julia E. Reid to Travis A. Tong, $450,000
2426 South Stratford Drive, The Estate of Lisa A. Hill to Victor D. Beard and Judith A. Beard, $258,200
1507 Hathaway St., Donald F. Clark to RFI III LLC, $57,500
3512 Royal Drive, Ram Reng Hnin and Sung Chin to Thomas L. Vittitow, $248,000
4033 Pinta Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to John Jameson Rouse and Heather Michelle Rouse, $359,900
4001 Maxwell Place, Vincent Tanner and Carla Jean Tanner to Byringiro Gentil and Mukasine Kampire, $95,000
1917 Hughes Ave., Shu Fei Jiang and Yuan Hua Huang to Williams Velazquez Gonzalez, Claire Webb, $134,500
248 Lakewood Drive, John J. Rouse and Heather M. Rouse to Joseph R. Conder, $189,900
3849 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Hamza Arif and Areej Gohar, $374,950
1607 West 4th St., Jerry Bailey and Virginia Bailey to Jeremy Smith, Vicki Ellis, Colby Smith, $45,000
2425 Strickland Drive, Stanley C. Reisz and Labelle M. Reisz to MSL Investments LLC, Pinnacle Point LLC, $90,000
5516 Mulberry Place, John William Mays, III and Emily Mays to Jordan L. Roberts, $309,000
2045 Crestwood Drive, Gary R. Clark to Elizabeth P. Millay, $185,000
6161 Highway 54, Norman G. McDonald and Lisa McDonald to Mark McDonald and Julie S. McDonald, $225,000
3208 Shadewood Terrace, Mark A. Fortney and Debrah Fortney to Kathryn White and Travis White, $317,000
3316 Adams St., Christina Leigh Raines to Alexandra Hamilton and Casey Hamilton, $153,000
150 Old Livermore Road North, Daniel R. Tanner and others to Trenton Mattingly, Robin Mattingly and Charles Mattingly, Jr., $120,000
525 Center St., FRF Investments LLC to May's Rod Shop LLC, $57,600
812 East 6th St., FRF Investments LLC to May's Rod Shop LLC, $61,500
2503 Haviland Drive, Lucas W. Calloway to Hassan Green and Alexandria Green, $154,900
129 Goldfinch Drive, Jacob Adler and Emily Adler to Lucas Wayne Calloway, Kelsey Merritt Winklepleck, $210,000
6655 Barcroft, James M. Martin to Elvis Joseph, Nina Pious, $590,000
5430 Highway 144, Sandra Jarboe to Jerry D. Crabtree, $50,000
1628 Walnut St., Lauren Elizabeth Patton and Jonathan Patton to Madeline Louise Reid, $200,000
2319 Wintergreen Loop North, DBC Investments LLC to Joshua Eugene Chester and Lacey E. Chester, $195,000
10805 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Donna W. Ross and David M. Ross to David Medley, Jr. and Lisa Medley, $524,900
2342 Hayden Bridge Road, Nancy Mann and Dennis Mann to Daniel R. Goodwin and Cynthia P. Goodwin, $286,500
2610 East Cloverdale Drive, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Robinson Homes LLC, $95,000
5518 Highway 144, The Estate of Betty Jean Johnson to Christopher A. Claypool and Dawn Renee Claypool, $65,000
9393 Parks Road, Todd Schwartz and Holly A. Schwartz to Walter Thomas Franey, III and Donna Franey, $399,900
1025 Piedmont Drive, Robert Lamb and Rebecca G. Lamb to Timothy Hickey and Ashley Hickey, $134,000
4110 Mason Woods Lane, Thomas L. Vittitow to Christopher Huff and Jillian Huff, $299,000
