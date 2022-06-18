The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 2 and June 9:
2635 Kingman Loop South, Mary Jo Plas and Kenneth J. Plas to L & S Homes LLC, $165,000
4529 Strickland Drive, Donald Ray Higgs and Mary A. Higgs to Zoe Reid, Jonathan Reid and Beth L. Reid, $205,000
709 Allen St., Kyle W. Rischer to Kristy Lynn Reed, $275,000
1833 Cecelia Court, Jerry W. Moore Jr. to Dorothy Kelly and David Kelly, $214,900
2000 Graham Lane East, Lisa Gibson to Sargent Williams and Diane Williams, $175,900
2624 West 5th St., EDM Property Management LLC to Space Sloth LLC, $40,000
824 Cottage Drive, Estate of Charles M. Goodaker III to Charles M. Goodaker IV, $40,000 (1/2 interest)
10609 Highway 662, Charles Eugene Robbins and Sandra L. Robbins to Matthew Blake Howard and Melaina Rene Howard, $96,000
1901 East 17th St., James Michael Woolridge Jr. to Leah Cravens, $119,900
1904 Gunston Place, Berenice Kennedy and Max Edward Kennedy to Steven L. Oliver, $174,000
3232 Spring Ridge Parkway, Kim Newcom and Jeremy Newcom to Raymond Allan Hagerman and Dona W. Hagerman, $505,000
2068 Little Stream Run, Kimberly Clemens to Jeremy Joseph Newcom and Kimberly Baughn Newcom, $318,000
1415 Jackson St., Nathan J. Johnson and Aleah C. Johnson to John P. Renfro and Tara L. Renfro, $54,900
8811 Knottsville Mt. Zion Road, Betty A. Koller to Nathan Foulks and Destiny Foulks, $140,000
2177 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $39,500
2177 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marshall L. Sanders and Allyson Sanders, $286,300
6565 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Seth A. Pence, $241,715
1811 East 19th St., Matthew D. Howard and Aranatha S. Howard to Sarah-Nell Catherine Martin, $78,000
321 East 20th St., Estate of Patricia Potts to Christopher Potts, $28,000 (3/8 interest)
6449 Thorn Ridge Crossing, Ballard’s Development LLP to Jessica Belcher and Neely Belcher, $409,900
4172 Pinta Drive, The Estate of David S. Slaughter to James M. Nalley and Connie Nalley, $262,000
4113 Farmington Court, Tiffany L. Hayden and Eric Hayden to Jackie Ann Sigler, $169,900
2332 Middleground Drive, Jacqueline A. Sigler to Joseph M. Rostiglione and Rhonda A. Rostiglione, $204,900
6749 Kingston Drive, Jeffrey A. Meade and Danielle Marie Meade to Jonathan M. Kane and Catherine A. Kane, $395,000
3950 Brookside Court, Nancy A. Stewart to Dana R. Thornberry, $235,000
223 Tremont Drive, Katherine M. Cottrell to Frogtown Investments LLC, $105,000
1927 Sheridan Place, David Lockard to Pamela Hughes, Paul Vance, $350,000
2804 Highway 279 South, Ouida Pruden to Timothy Keegan Pearl and Naimeh Pearl, $53,225
3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Mount Moriah Holdings LLC to BGI II LLC, $3,500,000
1721 East 26th St., Timothy Christian Belcher to James M. Wooldridge Jr. Bailey A. Burden, $167,375
4759 Breeze Court West, Cody A. Cecil and Kady Cecil to Joshua Owens and Cassidy L. Owens, Michael Owens, $285,000 (1/2 interest)
.613 acres behind 4317 Autumn Ridge Bend, Timothy R. Aull and Lisa Aull, Lena R. Aull to Timika D. Scott, $7,265
.613 acres behind 4331 Autumn Ridge Bend, Timothy R. Aull and Lissa Aull, Lena R. Aull to Greg Irving Lappin and Kathy Elaine Lappin, $7,265
526 Bolivar St., Jill Lanette Norwood to Icces Lasha Crocker and Devonna Naurice Crocker, $120,000
2380 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Taylor Jenae Thompson and Jesse Byron Thompson, $39,000
2290 Skaggs Ct., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Micah Rae Ruiz and Jacob Ruiz, $41,500
2465 Krauss Court, Melanie A. Hopgood and Aaron O. Hopgood to Gerald R. Goetz, $268,000
9161 Miller Murphy Road, Stacy Logsdon to Mary Louise Edwards and Andy Edwards, $148,400
6837 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6837 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Keith A. Toensing and Sarah Ann Toensing, $349,180
2187 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2187 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Yitong Liu and Keith B. Hocker, $235,895
4903 Graham Lane, Travis D. Horn and Emily A. Horn to James Simms and Trissa Simms, $140,000
4431 Wexford Crossing, William Bruce Riney to Charles D. Lanham and Nancy Lanham, $390,000
2207 West 1st St., Angela L. Thompson, Master Commissioner to Owensboro Self Storage, $55,000
1704 Maple Ave., Taylor Reddin Ewing and Steven Trace Thomas Ewing to Brianna Frailley, Christopher William Weisman, $185,000
3028 Saratoga Court, Paul Sinclair Nation and Ami Danielle Nation to Tyler M. Boling and Lauren W. Boling, $280,000
4312 Yewells Landing, Benjamin Taylor Redfern and others to Taylor McKenzie Brooks, Tyler Garrard, and others, $191,500
Property on Laketown Road, The Estate of Jerry Keith Lambert to Mary G. Trivette, $54,877 (5% interest)
Property on Laketown Road, The Estate of Jerry Keith Lambert to Phillip Gerald Lambert, $517,500 (25% interest)
3843 Thresher St., Lana Wink and James B. Wink to Reginald Fischer and Susan Fischer, $190,000
511 W. 12th St., Lucas M. Lashbrook to Jalen H. Adams, $140,000
211 Hill Bridge Road, Richard Rogney and Andrea Rogney to Paul Michael Thompson and Cynthia C. Thompson, $742.19 (1/640 interest)
3411 Hawthorne Drive, Justin Murphy and Ashley Estes Murphy to Lucas Lashbrook, $172,500
1115 Scherm Road, VVA Ultimate Solutions LLC to Marksberry Real Estate LLC, $264,000
3241 Highway 142, K & R Ranch LLC to Taylor Hobgood and Chelsey Hobgood, $350,000
2609 Wesleyan Park Drive, Cara A. Richardson to Hugh I. Cowsert, $185,000
1536 College Drive, Eugene Charles Clemens Jr. and Jennie Lou Clemens to Amy Lauren Morrison and Travis Marshall Morrison, $99,000
1504 Hill Ave., Tyler D. Jaeger and Joan Kathleen Jaegar to Matthew R. Gates, $204,900
6825 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,000
6825 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Emily Paige Barnett, Patrick Carter, $305,950
4840 Sturbridge Place, Adam Chase Schrecker and Crystal Schrecker to Kenneth Clark Russell, $169,500
4627 Mill Spring Circle, Jesse M. Boling and Emily E. Boling to Oren Lee Metts Jr. and Tammy Metts, $159,000
2101 Sunset Drive, James Douglas Hodskins and others to Corey Wayne Evans, $174,000
