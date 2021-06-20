The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 6 to May 10:
1421 Jackson St., Fred Dohoney to City of Owensboro, $14,000
9587 McCamish Road, Zachary and Allison Sheldon to Samantha and Justin Aldridge, $259,000
6832 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
6832 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ngac Nguyen and Hoang Le, $279,193
2186 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400
2186 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sandra Brown, $196,105
320 E. Fourth St., Michael and Sherry Smith to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $610,000
2234 Landsdowne S., Dale Clark to Stephen and RonSonlyn Clark, $170,400
11311 Old Leitchfield Road, Matthew and Jennifer Ralph to Joseph and Taylor Boone, $170,000
900 E. 20th St., Phillip and Tiffani Henry to Andrew Cameron, $129,900
408 Triplett St., MDMAC Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $150,000 for three parcels
618 E. Fourth St., MDMAC Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $150,000 for three parcels
622 E. Fourth St., MDMAC Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $150,000 for three parcels
3805 Fairview Drive, City of Owensboro to Professional Properties and Construction LLC, $296,600
2509 Elder Drive, SSG 1998 LLC to Malik Naseem, $100,000
1121 Moseley St., Hayden Development Co. LLC to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $1.9 million
612 Poindexter St., OV & Properties LLC to Pranjel LLC, $60,000
3325 Placid Place, estate of Wynona Basham to Jarrod and Erin Basham, $82,500
7125 Kentucky 762, Robert and Sheila Hines to Jeffrey Hines and Marion Hines, $105,000
3953 Brookside Court, Marianna Robinson to Christina Smith, $190,000
4024 Mount Vernon Drive, Phil and Paula Crabtree to Riley and Shawn Norris, $129,000
6228 Brookstone Place, Daniel and Jessica Williams to Melanie and Aaron Hall, $229,000
7506 Horrell Road, John Crowe to John and Michelle Clancy, $456,000
6633 Spring Haven Trace, John and Michelle Clancy to Amanda and Charles Bozarth, $429,000
2626 Dellwood Valley Lane, Abel Riyanto to Anthony and Amber Barkley, $259,900
2308 Deer Valley Blvd., Steven and Janet Feldpausch to Jordan Gray, $349,800
2694 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan Payne, $187,395
2350 Wilson Lane, Derek and Lauren Ralph to Space Sloth LLC, $50,000
10800 Old Leitchfield Road, Barry and Sara Howard to Timothy and Sherry Aud, $242,000
609 Danberry St., Lee and Pamela Canary to Mackenzie Marret, $125,000
27 Maple St., Marie Hendricks to Thomas and Rita Sullivan, $125,000
3449 Lakeview Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to KNM Properties LLC, $134,000
4536 McIntire Crossing, Zachary and Sarah Sparks to Michael and Anna West, $190,000
1920 W. Parrish Ave., Denise Pace to Billy Brown, $62,000
2243 Meadowhill Lane, Charles and Amanda Bozarth to Jessica and Daniel Williams, $245,000
4038 Caddie Cove, Donald and Betty Bowles to Carl and Mary Westerfield, $300,000
4704 Winkler Road, William and Tamara Wedding to G.L.O.F. LLC, $675,000
4611 Englewood Drive, Mary Hagerman to Amber Bermudez and Nolan Howard, $163,000
2022 Viola Gardens, Valerie Thomas and Kenneth Keller to Carolyn Morris and Hazel Fulkerson, $169,900
1600 Dean Ave., William and Kathleen Richard to Jack and Sarah Perry, $370,000
3128 Wood Valley Point, Scott and Ashley Gorman to Parker and Anne Whitehouse, $398,500
3981 Brookside Court, Gregory and Meleah Vaught to Karena Grant, $198,000
907 E. Glenn Court, Mary B. Gray Family Irrevocable Trust to A Team Investments LLC, $40,000
109 Partridge Loop, Justin Kirby to Betty Hilton, $129,900
2871 Burns Road, Melissa Howard to Thompson Farms, $65,721
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Jan. 6 to Jan. 12:
803 Maple Ave., Lindsey and Jason Cline to Elizabeth and Derek Jackson, $220,000
1215 Independence Ave., James and Amanda Neal to Patrick Lobo and Adriana Velazquez, $139,500
2224 Twenty Grand Ave., John and Janet Brandon to Mary Hansen and John Sinclair, $176,000
1664 Roosevelt Road, Lawrence and Beverly Bertke to Lindsey Cline, $291,000
2426 Daviess St., Andrew Peck to Drew Owen, $157,900
5224 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Hannah and Travis White, $206,072
3100 W. Parrish Ave., Newcomb Oil Co. LLC to Newcomb Realty LLC, $810,000
9095 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Kirkpatrick Family Properties LLC and others to Raymond and Alicia Smith, $86,596
3919 Cross Creek Trail, Carey Bertke to Gregory and Ada Sledge, $235,000
6321 Springwood Drive, Stanley and Lindsay Greer to Woodland Ridge Development Inc. $40,000
6309 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Stanley and Lindsay Greer, $80,000
8561 U.S. 431, Marlowin Properties LLC to Moore and Moore Service and Repair LLC, $275,000
2110 Arlington Park Drive, David Boswell to Wayne Edge, $31,500
407 E. Second St., Terry Woodward to CMPC Investments LLC, $8,000
409 E. Second St., Terry Woodward to CMPC Investments LLC, $272,000
419 E. Second St., Terry Woodward to CMPC Investments LLC, $120,000
4020 Jefferson St., Joseph Cecil and others to Michael Fulkerson, $112,900
8954 Short Station Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Brittany Hamilton, $132,900
12586 Kentucky 951, Tabatha and Danny Roberts to Eric and Tammy Belcher, $18,000
3924 Park Drive, Byron and Diane Lane to Richard and Susan Frasier, $30,000
2521 Lake Pointe, estate of Elizabeth Ellis to James and Amy Hartz, $114,000
3957 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3957 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marc-Philippe and Mandy McCoy, $312,017
4036 Reliant Circle, Stacy Clark to Spencer and Cassidy Taylor, $189,500
5455 Willow Brook Loop, Eric and Katie Kamuf to Daniel Justice and Emily Higuchi, $272,000
2219 Summer Walk, Jonathan and Angela Fleischmann to Rachel Millay, $238,500
9601 Cummings Road, Anthony and Patsy Hayden to Jamie and James Gardner, $50,000
2816 Veach Road, Primary Care Solutions LLC to BMTM Enterprises LLC, $70,000
514 St. Ann St., St. Joseph’s Female Ursuline Academy Inc. to Janice and Wayne Luckock, $174,000
4128 Buckland Square, Jamie and Aubrey LaHugh to Mohamad Islam and Umahiru Jafor, $129,000
2609 Griffith Ave., Lori and Christopher Dawson to Sarah Zogg, $149,000
801 Gardenside Drive, Glover Property Management Inc. to Aung Myint and Nang Ying, $99,900
1519 E. 20th St., Kaw Moo and Tee Kbaw to Julio and Haley Huerta, $99,900
4839 Pleasant Valley Road, Seth and Taylor Hall to Bradley and Christina Sapp, $8,000
1331 Gilbert Lane, Michelle Thompson to Steven Bruce, $114,000
2927 Waterside Way, Brandon and Sara Jackson to Jody Shelton and Michaela Paris, $275,500
1821 W. Parrish Ave., Mary Clark to Betty Blissit, $65,000
2837 Summer Valley Lane, Paul Weber and Karen Fritz-Weber to Kyle and Angelia Abbott, $625,775
3838 Locust Hill Drive, Jerome Buschkoetter to Karie Payne, $165,000
219 Stockton Drive, estate of Wanda Hargis to Jerry Price, $124,000
3231 Millstone Circle, Ruth Payne and others to Bradley Gordon, $122,000
2694 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6837 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225
2525 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2525 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James and Melissa Early, $254,870
.22 acres added to 1686 Wrights Landing Road, TPC of Owensboro LLC to Brad Cornell, $40,000
80 Colonial Court, Desha Lee to Wesley Lane, $129,900
1214 Allen St., Greater Yelvington Investments LLC to New Life Holdings LLC, $138,000
516 E. 24th St., L & S Homes to Marilyn Richmond, $90,500
3834 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
3900 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
3914 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
3924 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
3932 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
4000 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
4012 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
4020 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
4028 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
4100 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts
2574 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500
2574 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jared and Destiny Daugherty, $289,982
4056 Reliant Circle, Spencer and Cassidy Taylor to Luke Daugherty, $136,000
1920 Oak Ave., Charles and Amy Hardin to Morgan Merritt, $128,400
1312 Waverly Place, Christy Knott to Nicholas and Shelby Atkinson, $236,000
4564 Fountain View Trace, David and Michelle Roberts to Jacob and Moly John, $335,000
3508 Comanche Place, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Katelyn Bean, $179,900
