The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 6 to May 10:

1421 Jackson St., Fred Dohoney to City of Owensboro, $14,000

9587 McCamish Road, Zachary and Allison Sheldon to Samantha and Justin Aldridge, $259,000

6832 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

6832 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ngac Nguyen and Hoang Le, $279,193

2186 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,400

2186 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Sandra Brown, $196,105

320 E. Fourth St., Michael and Sherry Smith to Dhartiraj Properties LLC, $610,000

2234 Landsdowne S., Dale Clark to Stephen and RonSonlyn Clark, $170,400

11311 Old Leitchfield Road, Matthew and Jennifer Ralph to Joseph and Taylor Boone, $170,000

900 E. 20th St., Phillip and Tiffani Henry to Andrew Cameron, $129,900

408 Triplett St., MDMAC Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $150,000 for three parcels

618 E. Fourth St., MDMAC Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $150,000 for three parcels

622 E. Fourth St., MDMAC Inc. to Owensboro Warehouse Leasing LLC, $150,000 for three parcels

3805 Fairview Drive, City of Owensboro to Professional Properties and Construction LLC, $296,600

2509 Elder Drive, SSG 1998 LLC to Malik Naseem, $100,000

1121 Moseley St., Hayden Development Co. LLC to Gary and Margaret Boswell, $1.9 million

612 Poindexter St., OV & Properties LLC to Pranjel LLC, $60,000

3325 Placid Place, estate of Wynona Basham to Jarrod and Erin Basham, $82,500

7125 Kentucky 762, Robert and Sheila Hines to Jeffrey Hines and Marion Hines, $105,000

3953 Brookside Court, Marianna Robinson to Christina Smith, $190,000

4024 Mount Vernon Drive, Phil and Paula Crabtree to Riley and Shawn Norris, $129,000

6228 Brookstone Place, Daniel and Jessica Williams to Melanie and Aaron Hall, $229,000

7506 Horrell Road, John Crowe to John and Michelle Clancy, $456,000

6633 Spring Haven Trace, John and Michelle Clancy to Amanda and Charles Bozarth, $429,000

2626 Dellwood Valley Lane, Abel Riyanto to Anthony and Amber Barkley, $259,900

2308 Deer Valley Blvd., Steven and Janet Feldpausch to Jordan Gray, $349,800

2694 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan Payne, $187,395

2350 Wilson Lane, Derek and Lauren Ralph to Space Sloth LLC, $50,000

10800 Old Leitchfield Road, Barry and Sara Howard to Timothy and Sherry Aud, $242,000

609 Danberry St., Lee and Pamela Canary to Mackenzie Marret, $125,000

27 Maple St., Marie Hendricks to Thomas and Rita Sullivan, $125,000

3449 Lakeview Drive, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to KNM Properties LLC, $134,000

4536 McIntire Crossing, Zachary and Sarah Sparks to Michael and Anna West, $190,000

1920 W. Parrish Ave., Denise Pace to Billy Brown, $62,000

2243 Meadowhill Lane, Charles and Amanda Bozarth to Jessica and Daniel Williams, $245,000

4038 Caddie Cove, Donald and Betty Bowles to Carl and Mary Westerfield, $300,000

4704 Winkler Road, William and Tamara Wedding to G.L.O.F. LLC, $675,000

4611 Englewood Drive, Mary Hagerman to Amber Bermudez and Nolan Howard, $163,000

2022 Viola Gardens, Valerie Thomas and Kenneth Keller to Carolyn Morris and Hazel Fulkerson, $169,900

1600 Dean Ave., William and Kathleen Richard to Jack and Sarah Perry, $370,000

3128 Wood Valley Point, Scott and Ashley Gorman to Parker and Anne Whitehouse, $398,500

3981 Brookside Court, Gregory and Meleah Vaught to Karena Grant, $198,000

907 E. Glenn Court, Mary B. Gray Family Irrevocable Trust to A Team Investments LLC, $40,000

109 Partridge Loop, Justin Kirby to Betty Hilton, $129,900

2871 Burns Road, Melissa Howard to Thompson Farms, $65,721

Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Jan. 6 to Jan. 12:

803 Maple Ave., Lindsey and Jason Cline to Elizabeth and Derek Jackson, $220,000

1215 Independence Ave., James and Amanda Neal to Patrick Lobo and Adriana Velazquez, $139,500

2224 Twenty Grand Ave., John and Janet Brandon to Mary Hansen and John Sinclair, $176,000

1664 Roosevelt Road, Lawrence and Beverly Bertke to Lindsey Cline, $291,000

2426 Daviess St., Andrew Peck to Drew Owen, $157,900

5224 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Hannah and Travis White, $206,072

3100 W. Parrish Ave., Newcomb Oil Co. LLC to Newcomb Realty LLC, $810,000

9095 Red Hill Maxwell Road, Kirkpatrick Family Properties LLC and others to Raymond and Alicia Smith, $86,596

3919 Cross Creek Trail, Carey Bertke to Gregory and Ada Sledge, $235,000

6321 Springwood Drive, Stanley and Lindsay Greer to Woodland Ridge Development Inc. $40,000

6309 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Stanley and Lindsay Greer, $80,000

8561 U.S. 431, Marlowin Properties LLC to Moore and Moore Service and Repair LLC, $275,000

2110 Arlington Park Drive, David Boswell to Wayne Edge, $31,500

407 E. Second St., Terry Woodward to CMPC Investments LLC, $8,000

409 E. Second St., Terry Woodward to CMPC Investments LLC, $272,000

419 E. Second St., Terry Woodward to CMPC Investments LLC, $120,000

4020 Jefferson St., Joseph Cecil and others to Michael Fulkerson, $112,900

8954 Short Station Road, Lanham Family Farms LLC to Brittany Hamilton, $132,900

12586 Kentucky 951, Tabatha and Danny Roberts to Eric and Tammy Belcher, $18,000

3924 Park Drive, Byron and Diane Lane to Richard and Susan Frasier, $30,000

2521 Lake Pointe, estate of Elizabeth Ellis to James and Amy Hartz, $114,000

3957 Little Bluestem Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750

3957 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Marc-Philippe and Mandy McCoy, $312,017

4036 Reliant Circle, Stacy Clark to Spencer and Cassidy Taylor, $189,500

5455 Willow Brook Loop, Eric and Katie Kamuf to Daniel Justice and Emily Higuchi, $272,000

2219 Summer Walk, Jonathan and Angela Fleischmann to Rachel Millay, $238,500

9601 Cummings Road, Anthony and Patsy Hayden to Jamie and James Gardner, $50,000

2816 Veach Road, Primary Care Solutions LLC to BMTM Enterprises LLC, $70,000

514 St. Ann St., St. Joseph’s Female Ursuline Academy Inc. to Janice and Wayne Luckock, $174,000

4128 Buckland Square, Jamie and Aubrey LaHugh to Mohamad Islam and Umahiru Jafor, $129,000

2609 Griffith Ave., Lori and Christopher Dawson to Sarah Zogg, $149,000

801 Gardenside Drive, Glover Property Management Inc. to Aung Myint and Nang Ying, $99,900

1519 E. 20th St., Kaw Moo and Tee Kbaw to Julio and Haley Huerta, $99,900

4839 Pleasant Valley Road, Seth and Taylor Hall to Bradley and Christina Sapp, $8,000

1331 Gilbert Lane, Michelle Thompson to Steven Bruce, $114,000

2927 Waterside Way, Brandon and Sara Jackson to Jody Shelton and Michaela Paris, $275,500

1821 W. Parrish Ave., Mary Clark to Betty Blissit, $65,000

2837 Summer Valley Lane, Paul Weber and Karen Fritz-Weber to Kyle and Angelia Abbott, $625,775

3838 Locust Hill Drive, Jerome Buschkoetter to Karie Payne, $165,000

219 Stockton Drive, estate of Wanda Hargis to Jerry Price, $124,000

3231 Millstone Circle, Ruth Payne and others to Bradley Gordon, $122,000

2694 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225

6837 Creekview Court E., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,225

2525 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500

2525 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to James and Melissa Early, $254,870

.22 acres added to 1686 Wrights Landing Road, TPC of Owensboro LLC to Brad Cornell, $40,000

80 Colonial Court, Desha Lee to Wesley Lane, $129,900

1214 Allen St., Greater Yelvington Investments LLC to New Life Holdings LLC, $138,000

516 E. 24th St., L & S Homes to Marilyn Richmond, $90,500

3834 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

3900 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

3914 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

3924 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

3932 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

4000 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

4012 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

4020 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

4028 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

4100 Brentwood Drive, Diversified Properties of Owensboro LLC to Castle Apartments LLC, $2.7 million for 10 tracts

2574 Dillard Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $35,500

2574 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jared and Destiny Daugherty, $289,982

4056 Reliant Circle, Spencer and Cassidy Taylor to Luke Daugherty, $136,000

1920 Oak Ave., Charles and Amy Hardin to Morgan Merritt, $128,400

1312 Waverly Place, Christy Knott to Nicholas and Shelby Atkinson, $236,000

4564 Fountain View Trace, David and Michelle Roberts to Jacob and Moly John, $335,000

3508 Comanche Place, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Katelyn Bean, $179,900

