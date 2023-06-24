The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 8-9:
5625 Kentucky Highway 144, Pik-Kwik to Maninager LLC, $350,000
901 W. First St., Robert E. Anderson and Lenda S. Anderson to Charles David Young and Sandra Barrett Young, $245,000
5625 Kentucky Highway 144, ANED LLC to Sien LLC $400,000 for 1/2 interest
3203 Daviess St., Jordan Phillips and Amber Phillips to Molly Faith Cline, $144,000
229 Orick Road, The Milford E. Renfrow Testamentary Trust, the Estate of Dorothy Lee Renfrow to Cassandra R. Mattingly and Adam R. Mattingly, $476,000
4940 Frederica St., Wharfside Restaurants Inc. / Servus Inc. to Boing US Holdco Inc., $1,850,000
1411 W. 12th St., James Nicholas Higdon to Natalie Hillard, Nicholas C. Bohrer, $142,000
115 E. 19th St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Equity Trade and Relocation, $130,000
6025 Kentucky Highway 231, Equity Trade & Relocation Company and others to Lighthouse Storage of Masonville LLC, $205,000
6025 Aspen Blvd., Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Sarah Neill, $139,900
2304 Agile Ct., Patricia Phillips to Misty M. Brown, $205,000
5130 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes Inc. to Bradley Embry and Tonya Embry, $230,252
Farm property on Summer Valley Lane, Eldred Neubauer Jr. and others to Hunter’s Ridge Estates LLC, $163,990
1654 Parkdale Dr. S., David Lee Franey to Byron Whitehouse, Byron Bullington, $99,900
604 Hall St., Brittany Voyles and Corville Voyles Jr. to Carlos Ramirez Leon and Jennifer Pmoreno, $22,000
1415 Alexander Ave., Lisa Kirby and Joseph Kirby to Lonnie G. Mackey, Jr. and Janetta Mackey, $30,000
6359 Autumn Valley Trce., Oborski Properties LLC to Haydon Ann Humphreys, William Alexander Johnson, $240,000
3801 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carol Ann Ware, Caryn Renae Cox, $396,806
720 Wesleyan Park Dr., Betty D. Wells to Natasha Wheeler, $178,070
409 Catalina Dr., Alan Simon and Kelsey Simon to Melony Reshel McClellan and Derek Keith McClellan, $159,900
3355 Old Mill Lane, Lori Schenetzke to Jonathan Bozarth and Sarah Bozarthm, $184,900
5806 Jack Hinton Road, Cameron Carrico and Robbi L. Carrico to Rebecca Lynn Parish, $282,500
917 Cedar St., Travis C. Ford to The City of Owensboro, Kentucky, $115,000
822 E. Fourth St., Bruce A. Head and Dorothy L. Head to The James R. Estes Revocable Trust, $40,000
2510 Tamarack Road, KRM LLC to Sien LLC, $320,000
2027 Alexander Ave., Mena G. Mekaiel and Khalil Marwa Abeed Shok to Brittney N. Lewis, $108,000
1901 Cecelia Court, Judy S. McFadden and James Craig McFadden to H & B Properties LLC, $130,000
803 Devonshire Drive, Terry L. Tomes and Jessica R. Tomes to Catarina Miguel Gaspar, $180,000
2694 Cherry Blossom Court, the Estate of Jonathan Russell Payne to Shana N. Hancock, $219,000
3332 Wilson Lane, Rachel L. Hughey and Scott R. Hughey to Nathanial Edward Thumas and Melissa Neeley Thumas, $235,000
