The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 8-9:

5625 Kentucky Highway 144, Pik-Kwik to Maninager LLC, $350,000

901 W. First St., Robert E. Anderson and Lenda S. Anderson to Charles David Young and Sandra Barrett Young, $245,000

5625 Kentucky Highway 144, ANED LLC to Sien LLC $400,000 for 1/2 interest

3203 Daviess St., Jordan Phillips and Amber Phillips to Molly Faith Cline, $144,000

229 Orick Road, The Milford E. Renfrow Testamentary Trust, the Estate of Dorothy Lee Renfrow to Cassandra R. Mattingly and Adam R. Mattingly, $476,000

4940 Frederica St., Wharfside Restaurants Inc. / Servus Inc. to Boing US Holdco Inc., $1,850,000

1411 W. 12th St., James Nicholas Higdon to Natalie Hillard, Nicholas C. Bohrer, $142,000

115 E. 19th St., Master Commissioner Matthew C. Tierney to Equity Trade and Relocation, $130,000

6025 Kentucky Highway 231, Equity Trade & Relocation Company and others to Lighthouse Storage of Masonville LLC, $205,000

6025 Aspen Blvd., Professional Properties and Construction LLC to Sarah Neill, $139,900

2304 Agile Ct., Patricia Phillips to Misty M. Brown, $205,000

5130 Trifecta Pl., Thompson Homes Inc. to Bradley Embry and Tonya Embry, $230,252

Farm property on Summer Valley Lane, Eldred Neubauer Jr. and others to Hunter’s Ridge Estates LLC, $163,990

1654 Parkdale Dr. S., David Lee Franey to Byron Whitehouse, Byron Bullington, $99,900

604 Hall St., Brittany Voyles and Corville Voyles Jr. to Carlos Ramirez Leon and Jennifer Pmoreno, $22,000

1415 Alexander Ave., Lisa Kirby and Joseph Kirby to Lonnie G. Mackey, Jr. and Janetta Mackey, $30,000

6359 Autumn Valley Trce., Oborski Properties LLC to Haydon Ann Humphreys, William Alexander Johnson, $240,000

3801 Brookfield Dr., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Carol Ann Ware, Caryn Renae Cox, $396,806

720 Wesleyan Park Dr., Betty D. Wells to Natasha Wheeler, $178,070

409 Catalina Dr., Alan Simon and Kelsey Simon to Melony Reshel McClellan and Derek Keith McClellan, $159,900

3355 Old Mill Lane, Lori Schenetzke to Jonathan Bozarth and Sarah Bozarthm, $184,900

5806 Jack Hinton Road, Cameron Carrico and Robbi L. Carrico to Rebecca Lynn Parish, $282,500

917 Cedar St., Travis C. Ford to The City of Owensboro, Kentucky, $115,000

822 E. Fourth St., Bruce A. Head and Dorothy L. Head to The James R. Estes Revocable Trust, $40,000

2510 Tamarack Road, KRM LLC to Sien LLC, $320,000

2027 Alexander Ave., Mena G. Mekaiel and Khalil Marwa Abeed Shok to Brittney N. Lewis, $108,000

1901 Cecelia Court, Judy S. McFadden and James Craig McFadden to H & B Properties LLC, $130,000

803 Devonshire Drive, Terry L. Tomes and Jessica R. Tomes to Catarina Miguel Gaspar, $180,000

2694 Cherry Blossom Court, the Estate of Jonathan Russell Payne to Shana N. Hancock, $219,000

3332 Wilson Lane, Rachel L. Hughey and Scott R. Hughey to Nathanial Edward Thumas and Melissa Neeley Thumas, $235,000

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.