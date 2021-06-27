The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 10 to May 17:
2621 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kirsi Kuiper and Mark Kravitz, $189,005
2737 Hillbrooke Parkway, Gilbert Lee Jr. to Gregory and Meleah Vaught, $330,000
206 Longfellow Drive, Lee and Cody Bodnar to Ethan Coomes, $118,000
10390 Kentucky 54, Ray and Jessie Rice to June and Verniece McGuffin, $141,500
3015 Saratoga Court, Dan and Tamara Styke and others to Jean and Charles Rutledge, $128,333 for two-thirds interest
1427 W. 12th St., estate of Joseph Rhodes to Kaylen Rhodes, $80,000
2029 Bittel Road, Anastasia and Richard Payne to Patricia Frey, $529,900
6829 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6829 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Robert and Shawn Lamb, $289,400
739 Devonshire Drive, John Worth II and others to David Probus, $150,000
5130 Lane Road, Steve and RonSonlyn Clark to Leslie and William McCarty, $319,900
859 Live Oak Place, estate of Dorothy Ford to Edward and Mary Weaver, $151,000
3412 Man-O-War Loop S., Jordan Gray to Mark and Mary Vessels, $188,000
4132 Poplar Log Bridge Road, Noah and Jessica Lanham to Dustin Whitworth, $287,500
4623 McIntire Crossing, Mary Kamuf to Blake Rhoades, $194,900
358 Hill Ave., Jeffrey and Kimberly Johnson to Denton and Karen Cooper, $50,000
607 St. Ann St., R3 Properties LLC to Anthony Anderson Jr. and ShaRaya Wagner, $115,800
9330 Kelly Cemetery Road, Erin Taylor to Courtlyn Bevill, $80,000
3826 Fogle Drive, Suresh and Veena Sallan to Eddie Howard, $130,000
2216 Landsdowne S., Michael and Megan Wathen to Judith Ann Wood Living Trust, $153,500
12 Quail Ridge Court Apt. C, Janet and Ronnie Raymond to Equity Trade and Relocation Co., $100,000
3937 Frederica St., Kristal Blacklock to G.L.O.F. LLC, $142,900
1120 Oglesby St., Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Blonde Flamingo LLC, $87,000
3838 Thruston Dermont Road, Stephanie and Jeffery Nash to Wesley Taylor, $215,000
6820 Kentucky 144, Sheyanna Underwood to Patrick and Cathy Franey, $68,000
2260 Flowerette Court, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Si and Wah Eh, $228,500
2621 Dartmouth Drive, estate of Betty Hill to Brijesh and Suniti Patel, $170,000
5122 Sturbridge Place, Karen Tarbush to Kenneth Dennis, $161,000
1915 Mayfair Ave., Robert and Tonisha Darrell and others to William and Stacy Watson, $110,000
5442 Meadow Grove Drive, Christopher and Brandi Keller to Timothy and Lisa Aull, $275,000
2329 Trails Lake Garden, Ray and Jenny Jones and others to Rebecca Porter, $227,000
708-710 Deer Trail, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Nicholas Pavlas, $97,000
1917 Wink Court, Angela L. Thompson, master commissioner to Lee and Pamela Canary, $62,135
1218 Booth Ave., Franklin Dockery to David Collier, $155,000
2265 Hoop Jr. Court, Timothy and Regina Jones to Tay Lan and Jue May, $199,900
4117 Pleasant Valley Road, Gary and Margaret Boswell to Jeremy and Rachel Bennett, $225,000
2299 Monroe Ave., Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,500
2299 Monroe Ave., Jagoe Homes Inc. to Regina and Timothy Jones, $272,170
103 E. 18th St., Richard and Sandra Mason to Julie Crowe, $75,000
886 Live Oak Place, Priscilla L. Naro Living Trust to William Riney, $265,000
2312 Fieldstone Court, Dillon Investment Properties LLC to Sue Kipling, $205,000
4466 Springhill Drive Apt. C, Janie McDonald and Leslie Wilson to Thomas and Sally Stoermer, $229,900
164 Tennyson Drive, Patricia Dame to Joseph and Rachel Hall, $58,000
Farm property on Macedonia Road, Carroll and Mary Hayden to JWC Holdings LLC, $406,000 for two parcels
Farm property on Little Flock Cemetery Road, Carroll and Mary Hayden to JWC Holdings LLC, $406,000 for two parcels
Editor’s Note: The following real estate transfers were inadvertently left out and recorded between Jan. 12 to Jan. 19:
2307 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $29,950
2307 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Feng Xing, $197,817
6151 Richmond Ave., Cody Morris to William Johnson, $126,000
2523 Lawrin Court, Tonya and Steven Williams to Jeremy Henry, $195,000
3514 Christie Place, Emily Holloway to Equity Trade and Relocation Co., $123,000
314 Ben Ford Drive, James and Amanda Buchanan to Derek and Kasey Welch, $304,900
3916 Crane Pond Road, Derek and Kasey Welch to James and Lisa Hodson, $199,900
7418 Saur Road, Sun Windows Inc. to Juan and Alison Grijalva, $162,500
4524 Loftwood Drive, Russell and Angelia Anderson to Nicolas and Mary Bustamante, $209,000
6440 Valley Brook Trace, Amanda Gray to James and Alyssa Edwards, $187,500
6715 Jack Hinton Road, estate of Norma Mills to Jared and Sarah McCarter, $149,000
421 Locust St., Zachary and Linzie Wells to Samantha Callahan, $265,000
1924 Venetian Way, Bluegrass Sales & Management LLC to David and Jana Hunt, $145,000
4029 Carpenter Drive, Dewayne and Melissa Rogers to Jessica Monroy, $112,000
892 E. Locust Road Grove, Bekab Group LLC to Land Divisions Inc., $946,050 for two parcels
605 Mahan Road., Bekab Group LLC to Land Divisions Inc., $946,050 for two parcels
7 Hilltop Drive, Kyle and Sara Aud to David and Michelle Roberts, $507,500
615 Breckenridge St., James and Brenda Daily to Kelley and Sandra Bard, $2,500
6565 Roy Wells Road, Manuel and Ginny Ball to Jagoe Homes Inc., $45,000
2611 Rush Trail, Beverly Sharp to Bradley Payne and Megan Yeckering, $239,900
1033 Hermitage Drive, James and Amy Hartz to Brandy and David Johnson, $290,000
4748 Pleasant Valley Road, Brenda Young to Carl Ringwall and Janie Marksberry, $90,000
5492 Lonesome Pine Trail, estate of Darrell Ferguson to Terry and Linda Sparks, $189,000
2026 W. Fourth St., Karen Tenorio to Michael Mitchell, $70,000
6772 Thoma Drive, estate of Lester and Jeannette Adams and others to Joanie Rearden, $64,900
2914 Ridgewood St., David and Charity Dersheimer to Zachary Walker, $145,000
1406 Parrish Court, Vena Mayfield to Poonam Gollen, $65,000
7641 Kentucky 762, Hines Property to J & S Rentals LLC, $550,000 for two parcels
7649 Kentucky 762, Hines Property to J & S Rentals LLC, $550,000 for two parcels
2525 Kentucky 81, DMCR Properties LLC to Crabtree Holdings LLC, $300,000
2004 Reid Road, Clark G. Williams and Charmaine A. Williams Revocable Trust to Clark Williams, $354,300
5126 Windy Hollow Road, Nora Willoughby and Edward Willoughby Jr. to Edward Rhinerson, $236,250 for two parcels
Residential property on Windy Hollow Road, Nora Willoughby and Edward Willoughby Jr. to Edward Rhinerson, $236,250 for two parcels
614 Maple Heights Ave., Dale and Judy Wedding to Ray and Lauren Worthington, $37,000
1902 McCulloch Ave., Sheila Phillips to McDaniel Enterprises LLC, $45,000
4056 Wood Trace, Linda Bell to Logan and Calla Hass, $390,000
6512 Spring Haven Trace, Stuart and Jaime Snow to Gary and Cindy Howard, $325,000
6314 Springwood Drive, Woodland Ridge Development Inc. to Ballards Development LLP, $40,000
6314 Springwood Drive, Ballards Development LLP to John and Betsy Woosley, $330,000
2037 Sussex Place, estate of Mary Hayden to Suzanne Guyer, $225,000
6738 Jack Hinton Road, M. Chris and Kathy Hardesty to Joshua and Lindsey Wermling, $94,000
