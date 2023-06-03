The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 8 and May 25:
1841 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Justin Rightmyer, Gary Jarvis, $443,662
1416 Alexander Ave. and 1420 Alexander Ave., Virginia Tong and Jason Tong to Angela Gray, $37,000
11440 Highway 231, Matthew B. Stauffer to Perry Warren and Sue Ellen Warren, $235,000
7715 Highway 2830, Kathy Embry to Toby Zucker, $90,000
2615 Baylor Place, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Jasmine Swanagan, $227,200
514 East 19th St., Brian Veach and Regina Veach to Daniel Gilliam-Veach and Wesley Alan Veach, $5,000
1339 Booth Ave., Fulcrum Holdings LLC to T & T Investments LLC, $142,000
10775 Old Leitchfield Road, Timothy G. Aud and Sherry Ann Aud to Patrick Wayne Williams, $136,000
745 Carlton Drive, Vernon Wathen and Kelly Wathen to Timothy Hood Enterprises II LLC, $235,000
820 Live Oak Place, Gregory R. Ferrell and Katherine L. Ferrell to Christina A. Stone, Sherry E. Aull, $222,000
4442 Wexford Crossing, Mark Gentry and Sydney Lynn to Shantilal P. Patel and Bhavnahen S. Patel, JayKumar S. Patel, $520,000
1315 Hall St., Paul Kinison to Keith Knott, $20,000
12101 Vertrees Road, Larry Barker and Sharon Barker to Mike Midkiff and Sherry Midkiff, $60,000
514 East 5th St., Joseph I. Hayden and Sondra J. Hayden to Larry W. King and Catherine Bennett King, $35,000
3616 Imperial Place, James Lonnie Reynolds, Tammy Hoffman to Christopher W. Scales and Rachel R. Scales, $233,900
3431 Chickasaw Drive, Ryan T. Pigford and Stephanie Pigford to Mwunge Sumbya and Mapenzi Ebuela, $259,900
635 Ridgewood St., Rayne Emery Lyons, Sabrina Nicole Roberts to Paul C. Russell and Linda Sue Russell, $150,900
2056 Griffith Ave., The Estate of Jean Earle Felix to Sharon Castle, $495,000
622 East 26th St., Harrison Investments LLC to Shelby Coomes, $40,000
4116 Highway 554, Nic Brooks, Bailey Powers to Kenneth Troy Carter, Tabathia Hope Gregory, $24,900
2925 Strawbridge Place, Donna F. Mehlbauer to Thomas M. Korfhage, $156,900
6536 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Elizabeth Ashley Hayden, $246,600
2019 East 21st St., First National Acceptance Company to Richard Remp-Morris, $58,000
Farm property on Westerfield Lane, The Estate of Paul L. Emmick to Goetz Brothers Property LLC, $447,760
5341 Frederica St., Dennis K. Duke and Sherry K. Duke, William R. Duke, Jr. to Marian Ruth Turley, $100,000
1323 Independence Ave., Donald R. Coomes and Jan E. Coomes to Benjamin Limp, $45,000
2217 Village Run, Christian Potts, Marissa Skarupa to Logan J. Snyder, $184,900
4801 Pleasant Valley Road, Nick Baker and Wanda Baker, Rebecca Baker to Charley Troutman and Christy Troutman, $125,000
3836 Lovell Drive, The Estate of Connie McIntyre to Chase A. Gunter, $154,000
531 East 24th St., Windy Louise Howard to Caitlin E. Justice, $184,900
10080 Campground Road, April L. Bennett to Christy L. Bartley, $82,000
3316 Hummingbird Loop South, Cherie Willis to Angela Marie Glenn, $175,000
1731 Sterling Valley Drive, Greg Thompson and Susan Thompson to Wesley P. Osborne and Hayley D. Osborne, $35,500
3219 Allen St., Michael W. Shockley and Cassandra J. Shockley to Tyrell Garnett, $159,250
2824 Aldersgate, The Estate of Thelma Ann Wood to Michael W. Shockley and Cassandra Joy Shockley, $230,000
2650 Epworth Lane, Patricia L. Chism to Jeffrey Davis and Stacey Davis, $174,900
315 Park Plaza Drive, Thomas J. Rhinerson and Kimberly A. Rhinerson to David Phelps Realty LLC, $300,000
4725 Water Wheel Way, David Campbell and Lisa Campbell to Kevin L. Ellis and Rachel L. Ellis, $549,900
2325 Landsdowne South, Allison Roby and Adam Roby to Melissa Kay Jump, $212,000
4226 Hawthorne Drive, John D. Payne and Kathy L. Payne to Kyle Stone, $151,000
2125 Wink Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Kentucky Financial Guardians Corporation, $114,000
1807 Wink Court, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Kentucky Financial Guardians Corporation, $110,000
2030 York Drive, Mary Jane Montgomery to Gabriel Thomas McFarland and Lucille Medley Wright, $257,425
4212 Buckland Square, Nathan Redden to Ree Meh, $195,000
3567 Woodland Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to SJJB Holdings LLC, $160,000
