The following real estate transfers were recorded between May 20 and May 25:
2245 Village Run, Thomas H. Brandon to Destiney N. Dowell, $151,000
815 W. 11th St., Billy G. Drace Sr. Estate to Judy Dean Hagan, $40,000
2761 Flamingo Ave., Dylon Sailing and Dusti Leigh Wooldridge to TED Equity LLC, $80,000
4320 Loft Cove, Bradley E. Teague to Timothy R. Merkley, $70,000
2244 Twenty Grand Ave., Nicholas L. Leonard to Richard Gordon Dixon, $160,000
3837 Little Bluestem Drive, Logan Smith to Reagan B. Leach and Nicole W. Leach, $369,000
4849 Sturbridge Place, Devin Taylor Inc., David Phelps Realty LLC to Heather Nicole Ditto, $219,900
3953 Brookeside Court, Christina Marie Smith to Allan H. Stallings, Judith A. Payne, $215,000
1645 W. Parrish Ave., Crab Properties LLC to Kirby L. Green and Tyler C. Green, $185,000
6812 Bridgeview Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $37,400
6812 Bridgeview Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Haley Renae Salmon and Kolten William Lee Salmon, $296,615
2963 Summer Point Court, Rachel K. Griffith to Rachelle Johnson, $234,900
649 Pin High Drive, Thompson Homes Inc. to Linda S. Boswell, $241,400
4270 Nina Drive, Linda S. Boswell to Kevin M. Coakley, $255,000
349 Raintree Drive, Kevin Coakley to John A. Maurice and Cynthia S. Wimsatt, $175,000
2241 Southeastern Parkway, Judy Cox and Greg Cox to Melody Matthews Rafferty and Jeff Rafferty, $120,000
6506 Boston Laffooon Road, Timothy S. Terry and Shannon D. Terry to Dwight Boles and Carrie Boles, $319,000
9010 Aubrey Road, Brenda H. Bowherd to Jeff Taylor and Kimberly Taylor, $5,000
5527 Wayne Bridge Road, Karen M. Asbell and Kevin Asbell and others to Zachary Morasko and Kelsey Morasko, $167,900
6857 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $43,825
6857 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Ashley Lynn Preston and Byron Keith Preston, $342,825
5021 Grandview Drive, Estate of Treva Jeanette Crowe to Ryan Matthew Crisp and Stacy Renae Crisp, $92,500
6147 Fairmont Court, Ronald E. Flick and Kelly Flick to Landmark Investments LLC, $450,000
3213 Millstone Circle, Allyson Cooper and William Cooper to Autumn Jo Wilson, $150,000
5215 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Jacqueline F. Ashby, $183,397
101 E. 24th St., Estate of Judith M. Rector to James Phillip Rector and Kristi Dawn Rector, $220,000
4418 Cool Springs Cove, Joseph L. Mitchell and Katherine E. Mitchell to Sarah E. Neill, $520,000
800 Chuck Gray Court, Ignite 360 Church of Owensboro, Kentucky Inc. to Grace Reformed Baptist Church Inc., $625,000
2736 Summer Point Court, Joseph W. Jones Jr. to Nathan B. Seaton and Ashley N. Seaton, $260,000
1603 W. 1st St., JMW Rentals LLC to Dakota Adams-Cecil, Carley Bindert, $104,900
669 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes Inc. to Brent A. Webb, $308,000
156 Steamboat Road and 148 Steamboat Road, Charles Jones and Victoria Jones to William Bryan Drury, $100,000
1533 E. 20th St., Master Commissioner Angela L. Thompson to Michael L. Boling, $24,000
2001 Oak Ave., Christina Hill and Michael Hill to Pinnacle Point LLC, MSL Investments LLC (1/2 interest each)
1624 Lock Ave., Michele A. Johnston and William F. Johnston to Sabrina Shay Bailey, $290,100
1617 W. 1st St., Kathleen L. Lindsey to Anthony B. Anderson and ShRaya Wagner, $75,000
3831 Greenfield Lane, Starling J. Lambert and Shirley J. Lambert to Brian VerNon Christensen and Lerin Christensen, $235,000
9187 Short Station Road, Thomas F. Johnson and Stacey A. Johnson to Jason P. Hammontree and Micah B. Hammontree, $327,500
411 Highland Court E., Cody Earl Stewart to Lauren A. McKelly, $149,500
2350 Crescent Hill Drive, W.C. White to Seth Thomas Huddleston, $275,000
